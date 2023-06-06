Mike Pence
Republican candidate
- Birth date: June 7, 1959 (age 63)
- Birthplace: Columbia, Ind.
- Party: Republican
- Spouse: Karen Pence
- Alma mater: Hanover College (B.A.); Indiana University (J.D.)
- Former offices/profession: U.S. vice president; Indiana governor; congressman from Indiana; radio talk-show host
Donald Trump’s vice president is perhaps in the most tenuous position when it comes to attracting Trump’s voters. He is best known to them for certifying the electoral votes for Joe Biden on Jan. 6, 2021, when a pro-Trump mob, egged on by the president, stormed the Capitol shouting they wanted to “hang” him. Pence has said “history will hold [Trump] accountable” for that riot, adding that Trump was “wrong” in suggesting he could overturn the 2020 election. Even before announcing, Pence traveled to the early primary states to pitch himself, leaning into his conservative bona fides on issues like abortion: He supports a national ban.
This page is part of a series on 2024 presidential candidates.
Series produced by Matthew Callahan, Megan Griffith-Greene, Anne Kenderdine, Candace Mitchell, Christine Nguyen, Tyler Remmel, Erik Reyna, Virginia Singarayar, Ashlyn Still, Kevin Uhrmacher, Audrey Valbuena and Rachel Van DongenEmail us feedbackElection 2024 news