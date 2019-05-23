Election 2020

Portrait of Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg

Democratic candidate

The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Ind., is making a play for the center left and young voters with a campaign fueled by calls for “generational change.” He presents himself as a member of the “school shooting generation” and uses his age to talk about the effects of climate change. And although he is reimagining the structure of bedrock institutions such as the Supreme Court, Buttigieg is less radical when it comes to issues such as health care, not going as far as endorsing a single-payer system. Buttigieg, who would be the first openly gay president of the United States, was a Rhodes scholar and former intelligence officer for the Navy Reserve — a position that sent him to Afghanistan for seven months.

The mayor is one of the few Democratic candidates from a state Donald Trump carried in 2016. He has posted some of the highest fundraising totals in the race, although his poll numbers have stayed in the single digits. Buttigieg has a fraught relationship with South Bend’s black community and has faced questions about not addressing racial inequities that plague the city.