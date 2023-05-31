Robert Kennedy Jr.
Democratic candidate
- Birth date: Jan. 17, 1954 (age 69)
- Birthplace: Washington
- Party: Democrat
- Spouse: Cheryl Hines
- Alma mater: London School of Economics (B.A.); Harvard University (B.A.); University of Virginia (J.D.); Pace University (LLM)
- Current profession: Lawyer, Morgan & Morgan; partner, Kennedy & Madonna LLP; environmental activist; anti-vaccine activist (founder, Children’s Health Defense)
- Former professions: Chief prosecuting attorney, Hudson Riverkeeper; president, Waterkeeper Alliance; assistant district attorney, New York
The son of Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of the former president, Kennedy Jr. is mounting a challenge to President Biden in the 2024 Democratic primary. Despite his storied last name, he will face an uphill battle given Biden has consolidated much of the party around his reelection bid. During his April announcement, Kennedy Jr. emphasized “clean government, civil liberties, peace, and economic revitalization” as his reasons for running. He railed against government and the media for “censoring dissonant voices” and said they “should start telling the truth to Americans.” A lawyer and environmental activist, Kennedy Jr. is also a prominent anti-vaccine activist, pushing disproven claims that childhood vaccines are linked to autism and spreading misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. Kennedy Jr. may have a hard time making the national stage; the Democratic National Committee plans to support Biden and hasn’t committed to intraparty debates.
This page is part of a series on 2024 presidential candidates.
Series produced by Matthew Callahan, Megan Griffith-Greene, Candace Mitchell, Christine Nguyen, Tyler Remmel, Erik Reyna, Virginia Singarayar, Ashlyn Still, Kevin Uhrmacher, Audrey Valbuena and Rachel Van DongenEmail us feedbackElection 2024 news