It’s all about the dark money Bullock sees the era of big-money politics as the root of most major problems

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is one of the country’s only red-state Democrats to win reelection in 2016. He entered the race castigating what he called “evidence of a corrupt system all across America that serves campaign money, not the people.” Bullock, 53, is a former chairman of the Democratic Governors Association and has encouraged his party to reach out to Republicans and independents.

Climate change Bullock says he’d rejoin the Paris climate agreement and that the United States can reach some of the goals of that deal even faster than originally set out. He would not ban fossil fuel exports and would not end leasing for fossil fuel extraction on federal lands. See all candidates

Government He does not support eliminating the Electoral College, saying Democrats need to do a better job reaching out to communities that aren’t voting for them. Bullock does believe the Senate filibuster should be eliminated. He’s open to increasing the number of justices on the Supreme Court but not term limits. See all candidates

Health care Bullock does not support Medicare-for-all, preferring a public option that lets anyone buy into government insurance. He points to Medicaid expansion and high-risk pools that he accomplished in Montana as a model for the country. Bullock disagrees with providing government health-care coverage to undocumented immigrants. See all candidates