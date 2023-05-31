Tim Scott
Republican candidate
- Birth date: Sept. 19, 1965 (age 57)
- Birthplace: North Charleston, S.C.
- Party: Republican
- Marital status: Single
- Alma mater: Charleston Southern University (B.S.)
- Current office: U.S. senator from South Carolina
- Former offices: Congressman from South Carolina; member, Charleston City Council; agent, Tim Scott and Associates (Allstate Insurance Agency); partner, Pathway Real Estate Group
The senator from South Carolina is the only Black Republican in the Senate, and he will be the most prominent Black Republican in the 2024 GOP primary. He argues his upbringing as the son of a single mother in a poor household reinforces the narrative that “America is the land of opportunity, not a land of oppression.” He has occasionally criticized former president Donald Trump, but at other times supported his policies. Scott is leaning into his evangelical roots and has said he would sign “the most conservative pro-life legislation Congress can pass.”
This page is part of a series on 2024 presidential candidates.
