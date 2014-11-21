Election 2020

Portrait of Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

Democratic candidate

The billionaire activist began a long-shot run for the White House in July after deciding against a presidential bid earlier this year. In 2012, Steyer, 62, started Nextgen America, a PAC that has contributed $230 million to Democrats in the 2014, 2016 and 2018 campaign cycles. With a net worth estimated at $1.6 billion built from decades running the hedge fund Farallon Capital, Steyer has drawn criticism for spending his money on his unlikely campaign instead of on grassroots organizations or his prior focus, impeaching President Trump. But he says he saw a need for a 2020 contender to speak more urgently about climate change and about Trump’s behavior. “I don’t see the Democratic establishment doing anything real to stop him,” he said of the president in August.

Steyer has struggled to find footing in the polls, but he gained enough support to earn a spot in the fourth Democratic presidential debate in October and the fifth in November.