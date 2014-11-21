Tom Steyer
Democratic candidate
The billionaire activist began a long-shot run for the White House in July after deciding against a presidential bid earlier this year. In 2012, Steyer, 62, started Nextgen America, a PAC that has contributed $230 million to Democrats in the 2014, 2016 and 2018 campaign cycles. With a net worth estimated at $1.6 billion built from decades running the hedge fund Farallon Capital, Steyer has drawn criticism for spending his money on his unlikely campaign instead of on grassroots organizations or his prior focus, impeaching President Trump. But he says he saw a need for a 2020 contender to speak more urgently about climate change and about Trump’s behavior. “I don’t see the Democratic establishment doing anything real to stop him,” he said of the president in August.
Steyer has struggled to find footing in the polls, but he gained enough support to earn a spot in the fourth Democratic presidential debate in October and the fifth in November.
In depth
Tom Steyer says 2020 race needs him for urgent action on climate change: The reason behind a change of heart that surprised many.
Dino Grandoni | Aug. 15, 2019 | 5 minutes
Climate
Steyer released an aggressive plan to address climate change. He says his proposal is “justice-centered” and calls for a “Civilian Climate Corps” to create jobs and provide resources to help communities adapt to a clean energy economy. He set a deadline of 2045 to achieve net-zero global warming pollution and a 100 percent clean energy economy, five years earlier than many other candidates in the 2020 race. Steyer says he would use the emergency powers of the presidency to protect the country from climate change.See all candidates
Education
Steyer says he would increase teacher pay and improve school facilities. He also expressed support for universal pre-K. “Every American should have the right to a free, quality, public education from universal pre-kindergarten through higher education, including workforce and technical training,” his campaign website says.See all candidates
Foreign policy
Steyer would work with global allies to address climate change and continue trade agreements “with everyone at the table,” according to his campaign website. He has condemned President Trump for having an “America first” foreign policy strategy. “What we really should be doing is addressing these things with our traditional allies in a multilateral way,” he told CBS News in July. “We cannot draw a wall around the United States.”See all candidates
Government
The billionaire has made structural reform a central tenet of his campaign. He proposes establishing congressional term limits of 12 years and reforming the Federal Election Commission. He also has advocated against the electoral college, instead proposing a national popular vote. He wants to roll out a “Vote at Home” system that would provide postage-paid absentee ballots.See all candidates
Health care
Steyer has endorsed a public option and says he wants to bolster the government-run program so it eventually would force private insurance companies out of business. “I’m not in favor of saying to 150 million Americans who get their health care through their employer, ‘That’s now illegal. You will have to do it our way’,” he told WBUR, Boston’s NPR station, in August. He has also been outspoken against the pharmaceutical industry, criticizing companies for profiting from drug sales.See all candidates
Immigration
Steyer has donated heavily to efforts that give legal support to immigrants facing deportation. He says he would reinstate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and increase aid to Central America.See all candidates