Vivek Ramaswamy
Republican candidate
- Birth date: Aug. 9, 1985 (age 37)
- Birthplace: Cincinnati
- Party: Republican
- Spouse: Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy
- Alma mater: Harvard University (B.A.); Yale University (J.D.)
- Profession: Biotechnology entrepreneur and investor; co-founder, Strive Asset Management; author, “Capitalist Punishment”; “Woke, Inc.
A technology entrepreneur not well known to political audiences, Ramaswamy was dubbed the “CEO of Anti-Woke, Inc.” by the New Yorker. That’s because he wrote “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam,” a book that attacks environmental, governance and social movements in corporate America as being ineffective and hypocritical — and overall, “woke.” The critique earned him praise from ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson; he’s said on the stump he would “end affirmative action, … close down the Education Department, limit the power of the Federal Reserve, send U.S. armed forces to the Mexican border.”
This page is part of a series on 2024 presidential candidates.
