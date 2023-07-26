Will Hurd

Republican candidate

  • Birth date: Aug. 19, 1977 (age 45)
  • Birthplace: San Antonio
  • Party: Republican
  • Spouse: Lynlie Wallace
  • Education: Texas A&M (B.S.)
  • Current office: Managing director, Allen & Company
  • Former offices: U.S. congressman, Texas; senior adviser, Fusion X; partner, Crumpton Group; case officer, CIA

Hurd is a former Republican congressman (the only Black Republican when he retired in 2020) from a swing Texas district with an expertise in cybersecurity. He is a former CIA officer, working undercover after 9/11 in Afghanistan, India and Pakistan. In his long-shot bid for the 2024 GOP nod, he has lobbed criticisms at both Donald Trump — a “lawless, selfish, failed politician” — and Joe Biden (on immigration and inflation). In Congress, he sided with Democrats against repealing the Affordable Care Act and for universal background checks on guns. He is making tackling artificial intelligence a big part of his campaign platform.

