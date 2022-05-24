2022 Alabama primary elections results

Three Democrats and six Republicans are competing for the Senate seat vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R). In the Republican primary, former president Donald Trump originally endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks (R) for the nomination, but rescinded his support of the congressman, citing Brooks’s choice to shift focus away from Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud in 2020. Brooks’s most formidable opponent is Katie Britt, a former aide to Shelby who has the outgoing senator’s endorsement.

Gov. Kay Ivey (R) is running for her second full gubernatorial term, but faces challengers on the right that are hoping to force the incumbent governor into a runoff. Six candidates are on the ballot in the Democratic primary, including state senator Malika Sanders-Fortier and speech pathologist Yolanda Rochelle Flowers. Alabama has had a Republican governor since 2002, which is also the last time an incumbent lost in a gubernatorial election.

House Half of the House primaries this year in Alabama are uncontested. The most competitive House primary is in the 5th District, where six Republicans and two Democrats are running for the seat vacated by Senate candidate Rep. Mo Brooks (R). [Find your congressional district]

LEAD/WON Democrat Republican Seat 2020 Results Democrat Republican District 1 Strong Trump DEM No primary and GOP leader is CarlJerry Carl*(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Jerry Carl Jerry Carl * incumbent Carl Carl * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent District 2 Strong Trump DEM Awaiting results and GOP leader is MooreBarry Moore*(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Phyllis Harvey-Hall Harvey-Hall 0 0 % Vimal Patel Patel 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Barry Moore Barry Moore * incumbent Moore Moore * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent District 3 Strong Trump DEM leader is VeaseyLin Veasey(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Lin Veasey Veasey 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Mike Rogers Mike Rogers * incumbent Rogers Rogers * 0 0 % J. Michael Joiner Joiner 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 4 Strong Trump DEM Awaiting results and GOP leader is AderholtRobert Aderholt*(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Rhonda Gore Gore 0 0 % Rick Neighbors Neighbors 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Robert Aderholt Robert Aderholt * incumbent Aderholt Aderholt * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent District 5 Strong Trump DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Kathy Warner-Stanton Warner-Stanton 0 0 % Charlie Thompson Thompson 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Paul Sanford Sanford 0 0 % Andy Blalock Blalock 0 0 % John Roberts Roberts 0 0 % Harrison Wright Wright 0 0 % Casey Wardynski Wardynski 0 0 % Dale Strong Strong 0 0 % No results reported. District 6 Strong Trump DEM No primary and GOP leader is PalmerGary Palmer*(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Gary Palmer Gary Palmer * incumbent Palmer Palmer * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent District 7 Strong Biden DEM leader is SewellTerri Sewell*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is NicholsBeatrice Nichols(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Terri Sewell Terri Sewell * incumbent Sewell Sewell * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Beatrice Nichols Nichols 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.