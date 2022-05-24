Polls close on May 24 at 8 p.m. ET

2022 Alabama primary elections results

WHAT TO WATCH

Senate

Three Democrats and six Republicans are competing for the Senate seat vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R). In the Republican primary, former president Donald Trump originally endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks (R) for the nomination, but rescinded his support of the congressman, citing Brooks’s choice to shift focus away from Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud in 2020. Brooks’s most formidable opponent is Katie Britt, a former aide to Shelby who has the outgoing senator’s endorsement.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Mo Brooks Brooks 00%
Katie Britt Britt 00
Jake Schafer Schafer 00
Mike Durant Durant 00
Karla Dupriest Dupriest 00
Lillie Boddie Boddie 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Will Boyd Boyd 00%
Lanny Jackson Jackson 00
Brandaun Dean Dean 00
No results reported.

Governor

Gov. Kay Ivey (R) is running for her second full gubernatorial term, but faces challengers on the right that are hoping to force the incumbent governor into a runoff. Six candidates are on the ballot in the Democratic primary, including state senator Malika Sanders-Fortier and speech pathologist Yolanda Rochelle Flowers. Alabama has had a Republican governor since 2002, which is also the last time an incumbent lost in a gubernatorial election.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Kay Ivey

incumbent Ivey

00%
Lindy Blanchard Blanchard 00
Tim James James 00
Dean Odle Odle 00
Robert Burdette Burdette 00
Donald Jones Jones 00
Stacy Lee George George 00
Dave Thomas Thomas 00
Dean Young Young 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Yolanda Flowers Flowers 00%
Malika Sanders-Fortier Sanders-Fortier 00
Patricia Jamieson Jamieson 00
Chad Martin Martin 00
Doug Smith Smith 00
Arthur Kennedy Kennedy 00
No results reported.

House

Half of the House primaries this year in Alabama are uncontested. The most competitive House primary is in the 5th District, where six Republicans and two Democrats are running for the seat vacated by Senate candidate Rep. Mo Brooks (R).

[Find your congressional district]

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

By: Lenny Bronner, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna and Ashlyn Still