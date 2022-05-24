2022 Alabama primary elections results

Three Democrats and six Republicans are competing for the Senate seat vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R). In the Republican primary, former president Donald Trump originally endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks (R) for the nomination, but rescinded his support of the congressman, citing Brooks’s choice to shift focus away from Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud in 2020. Brooks’s most formidable opponent is Katie Britt, a former aide to Shelby who has the outgoing senator’s endorsement.
Governor
Gov. Kay Ivey (R) is running for her second full gubernatorial term, but faces challengers on the right that are hoping to force the incumbent governor into a runoff. Six candidates are on the ballot in the Democratic primary, including state senator Malika Sanders-Fortier and speech pathologist Yolanda Rochelle Flowers. Alabama has had a Republican governor since 2002, which is also the last time an incumbent lost in a gubernatorial election.
House
Half of the House primaries this year in Alabama are uncontested. The most competitive House primary is in the 5th District, where six Republicans and two Democrats are running for the seat vacated by Senate candidate Rep. Mo Brooks (R).
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.