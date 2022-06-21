Polls close on June 21 at 8 p.m. ET
2022 Alabama primary runoff election results
The big action is in the GOP Senate runoff to replace retiring Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R). Rep. Mo Brooks (R) is facing off against Katie Britt, a former Shelby aide, and the most heated fight had been over who ultimately got Donald Trump’s endorsement. Trump rescinded his endorsement for Brooks as he struggled ahead of the May 24 primary (Trump said Brooks had weakened his stance on 2020 election fraud). The former president’s nod ultimately went to Britt. The winner here is a shoo-in in the fall in a ruby red state.
Senate
Republican primary
Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Katie Britt Britt
|0
|0%
|Mo Brooks Brooks
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Governor
Democratic primary
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Yolanda Flowers Flowers
|0
|0%
|Malika Sanders-Fortier Sanders-Fortier
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
U.S. House 5th District
Republican primary
Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Dale Strong Strong
|0
|0%
|Casey Wardynski Wardynski
|0
|0%
|No results reported.