Polls close on June 21 at 8 p.m. ET

2022 Alabama primary runoff election results

The big action is in the GOP Senate runoff to replace retiring Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R). Rep. Mo Brooks (R) is facing off against Katie Britt, a former Shelby aide, and the most heated fight had been over who ultimately got Donald Trump’s endorsement. Trump rescinded his endorsement for Brooks as he struggled ahead of the May 24 primary (Trump said Brooks had weakened his stance on 2020 election fraud). The former president’s nod ultimately went to Britt. The winner here is a shoo-in in the fall in a ruby red state.

Senate

Republican primary

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Katie Britt Britt 00%
Mo Brooks Brooks 00
No results reported.

Governor

Democratic primary

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Yolanda Flowers Flowers 00%
Malika Sanders-Fortier Sanders-Fortier 00
No results reported.

U.S. House 5th District

Republican primary

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Dale Strong Strong 00%
Casey Wardynski Wardynski 00
No results reported.

By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna and Ashlyn Still

Source: AP