2022 Alabama primary runoff election results

The big action is in the GOP Senate runoff to replace retiring Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R). Rep. Mo Brooks (R) is facing off against Katie Britt, a former Shelby aide, and the most heated fight had been over who ultimately got Donald Trump’s endorsement. Trump rescinded his endorsement for Brooks as he struggled ahead of the May 24 primary (Trump said Brooks had weakened his stance on 2020 election fraud). The former president’s nod ultimately went to Britt. The winner here is a shoo-in in the fall in a ruby red state.