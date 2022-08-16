2022 Alaska primary and special elections results
WHAT TO WATCH
Senate and governor
Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) is being challenged by both the GOP and the Democratic party in the state’s all-party Senate primary. Murkowski was one of the few Senators who voted to impeach Trump, and the former president has endorsed Kelly Tshibaka (R) to challenge her. In the governor race, incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) is running for reelection.
Senate
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
GOP incumbent Lisa Murkowski
GOP incumbent Murkowski
|0
|0%
|Kelly Tshibaka Tshibaka
|0
|0%
|Patricia Chesbro Chesbro
|0
|0%
|Samuel Merrill Merrill
|0
|0%
|Dave Darden Darden
|0
|0%
|Pat Nolin Nolin
|0
|0%
|Dustin Darden Darden
|0
|0%
|Kendall Shorkey Shorkey
|0
|0%
|Huhnkie Lee Lee
|0
|0%
|Karl Speights Speights
|0
|0%
|Buzz Kelley Kelley
|0
|0%
|Jeremy Keller Keller
|0
|0%
|Edgar Blatchford Blatchford
|0
|0%
|Joe Stephens Stephens
|0
|0%
|John Schiess Schiess
|0
|0%
|Shoshana Gungurstein Gungurstein
|0
|0%
|Sean Thorne Thorne
|0
|0%
|Ivan Taylor Taylor
|0
|0%
|Sidney Hill Hill
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Governor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
GOP incumbent Mike Dunleavy
GOP incumbent Dunleavy
|0
|0%
|Bill Walker Walker
|0
|0%
|Les Gara Gara
|0
|0%
|John Wayne Howe Howe
|0
|0%
|Billy Toien Toien
|0
|0%
|Christopher Kurka Kurka
|0
|0%
|Bruce Walden Walden
|0
|0%
|David Haeg Haeg
|0
|0%
|Charlie Pierce Pierce
|0
|0%
|William Nemec Nemec
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
At-Large U.S. House District
The At-Large congressional district is hosting both a special general election and a primary. Former governor Sarah Palin (R), who has Trump’s endorsement, is running in both elections, along with Nick Begich (R) and Mary Peltola (D). The primary will likely be a repeat of the special primary held in June, and the special general election is expected to be a preview for the November general election. The special election will be the first test for Alaska’s new ranked choice voting system.
At-large District special general election
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Sarah Palin Palin
|0
|0%
|Mary Peltola Peltola
|0
|0%
|Nick Begich Begich
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
At-large District primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Sarah Palin Palin
|0
|0%
|Mary Peltola Peltola
|0
|0%
|Nick Begich Begich
|0
|0%
|Silvio Pellegrini Pellegrini
|0
|0%
|Jay Armstrong Armstrong
|0
|0%
|Lady Donna Dutchess Dutchess
|0
|0%
|Robert Lyons Lyons
|0
|0%
|Davis LeBlanc LeBlanc
|0
|0%
|Randy Purham Purham
|0
|0%
|J.R. Myers Myers
|0
|0%
|Andrew Phelps Phelps
|0
|0%
|Brad Snowden Snowden
|0
|0%
|Gregg Brelsford Brelsford
|0
|0%
|David Hughes Hughes
|0
|0%
|Sherry Strizak Strizak
|0
|0%
|Tremayne Wilson Wilson
|0
|0%
|Ted Heintz Heintz
|0
|0%
|Robert Ornelas Ornelas
|0
|0%
|Denise Williams Williams
|0
|0%
|Sherry Mettler Mettler
|0
|0%
|Chris Bye Bye
|0
|0%
|Tara Sweeney Sweeney
|0
|0%
|No results reported.