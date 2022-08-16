2022 Alaska primary and special elections results

At-Large U.S. House District

The At-Large congressional district is hosting both a special general election and a primary. Former governor Sarah Palin (R), who has Trump’s endorsement, is running in both elections, along with Nick Begich (R) and Mary Peltola (D). The primary will likely be a repeat of the special primary held in June, and the special general election is expected to be a preview for the November general election. The special election will be the first test for Alaska’s new ranked choice voting system.