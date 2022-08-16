Polls close on Aug. 17 at 12 a.m. ET

2022 Alaska primary and special elections results

WHAT TO WATCH

Senate and governor

Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) is being challenged by both the GOP and the Democratic party in the state’s all-party Senate primary. Murkowski was one of the few Senators who voted to impeach Trump, and the former president has endorsed Kelly Tshibaka (R) to challenge her. In the governor race, incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) is running for reelection.

Senate

Governor

At-Large U.S. House District

The At-Large congressional district is hosting both a special general election and a primary. Former governor Sarah Palin (R), who has Trump’s endorsement, is running in both elections, along with Nick Begich (R) and Mary Peltola (D). The primary will likely be a repeat of the special primary held in June, and the special general election is expected to be a preview for the November general election. The special election will be the first test for Alaska’s new ranked choice voting system.

At-large District special general election

At-large District primary

