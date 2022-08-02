2022 Arizona primary elections results

Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain. Those predictions will appear here, once we perform a handful of quality checks on the model's output to ensure there are no inconsistencies.

The Post’s model: We are estimating the likely outcome based on past election returns as well as votes counted in the race so far. Read more about how this model works

Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain. Those predictions will appear here, once we perform a handful of quality checks on the model's output to ensure there are no inconsistencies.

The Post’s model: We are estimating the likely outcome based on past election returns as well as votes counted in the race so far. Read more about how this model works

U.S. House

LEAD/WON Democrat Republican Seat 2020 Results Democrat Republican District 1 Close DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Jevin Hodge Hodge 0 0 % Adam Metzendorf Metzendorf 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent David Schweikert David Schweikert * incumbent Schweikert Schweikert * 0 0 % Elijah Norton Norton 0 0 % Joshua Barnett Barnett 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 2 Lean Trump DEM leader is O'HalleranTom O'Halleran*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Tom O'Halleran Tom O'Halleran * incumbent O'Halleran O'Halleran * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Eli Crane Crane 0 0 % Ron Watkins Watkins 0 0 % Walter Blackman Blackman 0 0 % Mark DeLuzio DeLuzio 0 0 % John Moore Moore 0 0 % Andy Yates Yates 0 0 % Steven Krystofiak Krystofiak 0 0 % No results reported. District 3 Strong Biden DEM leader is GallegoRuben Gallego(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is ZinkJeff Zink(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Ruben Gallego Gallego 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Jeff Zink Zink 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. District 4 Lean Biden DEM leader is StantonGreg Stanton*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Greg Stanton Greg Stanton * incumbent Stanton Stanton * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Tanya Wheeless Wheeless 0 0 % Jerone Davison Davison 0 0 % Kelly Cooper Cooper 0 0 % Rene Lopez Lopez 0 0 % Dave Giles Giles 0 0 % No results reported. District 5 Strong Trump DEM leader is RamosJavier Ramos(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is BiggsAndy Biggs*(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Javier Ramos Ramos 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Andy Biggs Andy Biggs * incumbent Biggs Biggs * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent District 6 Close DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Kirsten Engel Engel 0 0 % Avery Anderson Anderson 0 0 % Daniel Hernandez Hernandez 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Juan Ciscomani Ciscomani 0 0 % Young Mayberry Mayberry 0 0 % Brandon Martin Martin 0 0 % Lucretia Free Free 0 0 % Kathleen Winn Winn 0 0 % No results reported. District 7 Strong Biden DEM leader is GrijalvaRaul Grijalva*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Raul Grijalva Raul Grijalva * incumbent Grijalva Grijalva * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Nina Becker Becker 0 0 % Luis Pozzolo Pozzolo 0 0 % No results reported. District 8 Lean Trump DEM No primary and GOP leader is LeskoDebbie Lesko*(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Debbie Lesko Debbie Lesko * incumbent Lesko Lesko * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent District 9 Strong Trump DEM No primary and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Paul Gosar Paul Gosar * incumbent Gosar Gosar * 0 0 % Randy Kutz Kutz 0 0 % Adam Morgan Morgan 0 0 % Sandra Dowling Dowling 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent * Incumbent

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.