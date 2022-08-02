Polls close on Aug. 2 at 9 p.m. ET

2022 Arizona primary elections results

WHAT TO WATCH

U.S. Senate

Blake Masters, backed by Trump and tech billionaire Peter Thiel, appears to be the GOP frontrunner to face Sen. Mark Kelly (D). Attorney General Mark Brnovich is also a Republican candidate.

Republican primary

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Blake Masters Masters 00%
Mark Brnovich Brnovich 00
Justin Olson Olson 00
Michael McGuire McGuire 00
Jim Lamon Lamon 00
No results reported.

Estimating the outstanding vote

The Post’s model: We are estimating the likely outcome based on past election returns as well as votes counted in the race so far. Read more about how this model works

Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain. Those predictions will appear here, once we perform a handful of quality checks on the model's output to ensure there are no inconsistencies.

Read more about how our model works.

Blake Masters
Mark Brnovich
Justin Olson
Other candidates

Democratic primary

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Mark Kelly

incumbent Kelly

00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

Governor

Donald Trump-backed Kari Lake, a former Fox-affiliate TV anchor, is running against Karrin Taylor Robson, who got Mike Pence’s nod. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Republican primary

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Karrin Taylor Robson Taylor Robson 00%
Kari Lake Lake 00
Scott Neely Neely 00
Matt Salmon Salmon 00
Paola Tulliana-Zen Tulliana-Zen 00
No results reported.

Karrin Taylor Robson
Kari Lake
Scott Neely
Other candidates

Democratic primary

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Katie Hobbs Hobbs 00%
Aaron Lieberman Lieberman 00
Marco Lopez Lopez 00
No results reported.

Secretary of State

Several election deniers, including state Rep. Mark Finchem, are in the race to become the state’s chief election officer. Finchem has Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Republican primary

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Mark Finchem Finchem 00%
Shawnna Bolick Bolick 00
Beau Lane Lane 00
Michelle Ugenti-Rita Ugenti-Rita 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Adrian Fontes Fontes 00%
Reginald Bolding Bolding 00
No results reported.

U.S. House

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

