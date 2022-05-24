2022 Arkansas primary elections results

Incumbent Sen. John Boozman has Trumpâ€™s endorsement in the Republican primary for Senate, but the senator is fending off a few challengers from the right who hope to force him into a runoff.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as White House press secretary under former president Donald Trump and is the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, has little competition to become the Republican nominee for Arkansas governor.

House All but three of Arkansasâ€™ U.S. House primaries are uncontested. [Find your congressional district]

LEAD/WON Democrat Republican Seat 2020 Results Democrat Republican District 1 Strong Trump DEM leader is HodgesMonte Hodges(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Monte Hodges Hodges 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Rick Crawford Rick Crawford * incumbent Crawford Crawford * 0 0 % Brandt Smith Smith 0 0 % Jody Shackelford Shackelford 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 2 Lean Trump DEM leader is HathawayQuintessa Hathaway(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Quintessa Hathaway Hathaway 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent French Hill French Hill * incumbent Hill Hill * 0 0 % Conrad Reynolds Reynolds 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 3 Strong Trump DEM leader is Mallett-HaysLauren Mallett-Hays(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Lauren Mallett-Hays Mallett-Hays 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Steve Womack Steve Womack * incumbent Womack Womack * 0 0 % Neil Robinson Kumar Robinson Kumar 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 4 Strong Trump DEM leader is WhiteJohn White(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is WestermanBruce Westerman*(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. John White White 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Bruce Westerman Bruce Westerman * incumbent Westerman Westerman * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent * Incumbent

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as â€śStrong Bidenâ€ť and â€śStrong Trumpâ€ť show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. â€śLean Bidenâ€ť and â€śLean Trumpâ€ť districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. â€śCloseâ€ť districts show an estimated margin within five points.