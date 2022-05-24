LIVEPolls close on May 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET

2022 Arkansas primary elections results

WHAT TO WATCH

Senate

Incumbent Sen. John Boozman has Trumpâ€™s endorsement in the Republican primary for Senate, but the senator is fending off a few challengers from the right who hope to force him into a runoff.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent John Boozman

incumbent Boozman

00%
Jake Bequette Bequette 00
Heath Loftis Loftis 00
Jan Morgan Morgan 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Natalie James James 00%
Jack Foster Foster 00
Dan Whitfield Whitfield 00
No results reported.

Governor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as White House press secretary under former president Donald Trump and is the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, has little competition to become the Republican nominee for Arkansas governor.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Huckabee Sanders 00%
Francis â€śDocâ€ť Washburn Washburn 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Jay Martin Martin 00%
Chris Jones Jones 00
Anthony Bland Bland 00
James Russell Russell 00
Supha Xayprasith-Mays Xayprasith-Mays 00
No results reported.

House

All but three of Arkansasâ€™ U.S. House primaries are uncontested.

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as â€śStrong Bidenâ€ť and â€śStrong Trumpâ€ť show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. â€śLean Bidenâ€ť and â€śLean Trumpâ€ť districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. â€śCloseâ€ť districts show an estimated margin within five points.

By: Lenny Bronner, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna and Ashlyn Still