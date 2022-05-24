2022 Arkansas primary elections results

Incumbent Sen. John Boozman has Trumpâ€™s endorsement in the Republican primary for Senate, but the senator is fending off a few challengers from the right who hope to force him into a runoff.
Republican primary
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent John Boozman
John Boozman *
incumbent Boozman
Boozman *
0
0%
Jake Bequette Bequette
0
0%
Heath Loftis Loftis
0
0%
Jan Morgan Morgan
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Little Rock
Fayetteville
Fort Smith
Texarkana
Jonesboro
Â
No votes
Democratic primary
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Natalie James James
0
0%
Jack Foster Foster
0
0%
Dan Whitfield Whitfield
0
0%
No results reported.
Little Rock
Fayetteville
Fort Smith
Texarkana
Jonesboro
Â
No votes
Governor
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as White House press secretary under former president Donald Trump and is the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, has little competition to become the Republican nominee for Arkansas governor.
Republican primary
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Huckabee Sanders
0
0%
Francis â€śDocâ€ť Washburn Washburn
0
0%
No results reported.
Little Rock
Fayetteville
Fort Smith
Texarkana
Jonesboro
Â
No votes
Democratic primary
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Jay Martin Martin
0
0%
Chris Jones Jones
0
0%
Anthony Bland Bland
0
0%
James Russell Russell
0
0%
Supha Xayprasith-Mays Xayprasith-Mays
0
0%
No results reported.
Little Rock
Fayetteville
Fort Smith
Texarkana
Jonesboro
Â
No votes
House
All but three of Arkansasâ€™ U.S. House primaries are uncontested.
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as â€śStrong Bidenâ€ť and â€śStrong Trumpâ€ť show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. â€śLean Bidenâ€ť and â€śLean Trumpâ€ť districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. â€śCloseâ€ť districts show an estimated margin within five points.