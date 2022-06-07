2022 California primary elections results
Polls close at 11 p.m. Eastern
WHAT TO WATCH
Governor
Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is in good shape after handily surviving a 2021 recall effort. Republicans have endorsed state Sen. Brian Dahle (R), and author Michael Shellenberger is running without a party label. The top two vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to the November general election under California election rules.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
DEM incumbent Gavin Newsom
DEM incumbent Newsom
|0
|0%
|Brian Dahle Dahle
|0
|0%
|Michael Shellenberger Shellenberger
|0
|0%
|Lonnie Sortor Sortor
|0
|0%
|Ronald Anderson Anderson
|0
|0%
|Ron Jones Jones
|0
|0%
|Robert Newman Newman
|0
|0%
|Cristian Morales Morales
|0
|0%
|Anthony Fanara Fanara
|0
|0%
|James Hanink Hanink
|0
|0%
|Frederic Schultz Schultz
|0
|0%
|Jenny Le Roux Le Roux
|0
|0%
|Joel Ventresca Ventresca
|0
|0%
|Leo Zacky Zacky
|0
|0%
|Woodrow Sanders Sanders
|0
|0%
|Anthony Trimino Trimino
|0
|0%
|Armando Perez-Serrato Perez-Serrato
|0
|0%
|Bradley Zink Zink
|0
|0%
|Heather Collins Collins
|0
|0%
|Major Williams Williams
|0
|0%
|Luis Rodriguez Rodriguez
|0
|0%
|Daniel Mercuri Mercuri
|0
|0%
|Serge Fiankan Fiankan
|0
|0%
|David Lozano Lozano
|0
|0%
|Shawn Collins Collins
|0
|0%
|Reinette Senum Senum
|0
|0%
Show more candidates
|No results reported.
Senate
Sen. Alex Padilla (D) is running for two things: to finish the remainder of ex-Sen. Kamala Harrisâ€™s term (D-Calif.), as Newsom appointed him after Joe Biden picked Harris as his running mate, and to serve a full six-year term in the Senate.
Term 2022-28
Term 2022-28
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
DEM incumbent Alex Padilla
DEM incumbent Padilla
|0
|0%
|Mark Meuser Meuser
|0
|0%
|Obaidul Pirjada Pirjada
|0
|0%
|James Conn Conn
|0
|0%
|Enrique Petris Petris
|0
|0%
|Sarah Liew Liew
|0
|0%
|John Parker Parker
|0
|0%
|Deon Jenkins Jenkins
|0
|0%
|James Bradley Bradley
|0
|0%
|Akinyemi Agbede Agbede
|0
|0%
|Timothy Ursich Ursich
|0
|0%
|Chuck Smith Smith
|0
|0%
|Don Grundmann Grundmann
|0
|0%
|Carlos Tapia Tapia
|0
|0%
|Myron Hall Hall
|0
|0%
|Daphne Bradford Bradford
|0
|0%
|Pamela Elizondo Elizondo
|0
|0%
|Douglas Pierce Pierce
|0
|0%
|Cordie Williams Williams
|0
|0%
|Robert Lucero Lucero
|0
|0%
|Eleanor Garcia Garcia
|0
|0%
|Dan O'Dowd O'Dowd
|0
|0%
|Jon Elist Elist
|0
|0%
Show more candidates
|No results reported.
Remainder of 2016 term
Remainder of 2016 term
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
DEM incumbent Alex Padilla
DEM incumbent Padilla
|0
|0%
|Mark Meuser Meuser
|0
|0%
|Timothy Ursich Ursich
|0
|0%
|Dan O'Dowd O'Dowd
|0
|0%
|Myron Hall Hall
|0
|0%
|Jon Elist Elist
|0
|0%
|Daphne Bradford Bradford
|0
|0%
|James Bradley Bradley
|0
|0%
Show more candidates
|No results reported.
Local races
Los Angeles Mayor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Rick Caruso Caruso
|0
|0%
|Karen Bass Bass
|0
|0%
|Craig Greiwe Greiwe
|0
|0%
|Ramit Varma Varma
|0
|0%
|Joe Buscaino Buscaino
|0
|0%
|Gina Viola Viola
|0
|0%
|Mike Feuer Feuer
|0
|0%
|Mel Wilson Wilson
|0
|0%
|Alex Gruenenfelder Smith Gruenenfelder Smith
|0
|0%
|Andrew Kim Kim
|0
|0%
|John Jackson Jackson
|0
|0%
|Kevin de Leon de Leon
|0
|0%
Show more candidates
|No results reported.
San Francisco DA recall
|Response
|Votes
|Pct.
|Yes Yes
|0
|0%
|No No
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
House
The race to watch is with Rep. Young Kim in the 40th District, which was redrawn in redistricting to exclude much of her former turf. A group allied with the House Republican leadership is spending heavily to boost Kim over Gary Rath, a more conservative opponent who it fears would have a weaker chance to hold the seat in November. Kim stole the seat from Democrats in 2020.