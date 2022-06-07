2022 California primary elections results

Polls close at 11 p.m. Eastern

WHAT TO WATCH

Governor

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is in good shape after handily surviving a 2021 recall effort. Republicans have endorsed state Sen. Brian Dahle (R), and author Michael Shellenberger is running without a party label. The top two vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to the November general election under California election rules.

DEM incumbent Newsom

00%
Brian Dahle Dahle 00
Michael Shellenberger Shellenberger 00
Lonnie Sortor Sortor 00
Ronald Anderson Anderson 00
Ron Jones Jones 00
Robert Newman Newman 00
Cristian Morales Morales 00
Anthony Fanara Fanara 00
James Hanink Hanink 00
Frederic Schultz Schultz 00
Jenny Le Roux Le Roux 00
Joel Ventresca Ventresca 00
Leo Zacky Zacky 00
Woodrow Sanders Sanders 00
Anthony Trimino Trimino 00
Armando Perez-Serrato Perez-Serrato 00
Bradley Zink Zink 00
Heather Collins Collins 00
Major Williams Williams 00
Luis Rodriguez Rodriguez 00
Daniel Mercuri Mercuri 00
Serge Fiankan Fiankan 00
David Lozano Lozano 00
Shawn Collins Collins 00
Reinette Senum Senum 00
Show more candidates
No results reported.

Senate

Sen. Alex Padilla (D) is running for two things: to finish the remainder of ex-Sen. Kamala Harrisâ€™s term (D-Calif.), as Newsom appointed him after Joe Biden picked Harris as his running mate, and to serve a full six-year term in the Senate.

Term 2022-28

DEM incumbent Alex Padilla

00%
Mark Meuser Meuser 00
Obaidul Pirjada Pirjada 00
James Conn Conn 00
Enrique Petris Petris 00
Sarah Liew Liew 00
John Parker Parker 00
Deon Jenkins Jenkins 00
James Bradley Bradley 00
Akinyemi Agbede Agbede 00
Timothy Ursich Ursich 00
Chuck Smith Smith 00
Don Grundmann Grundmann 00
Carlos Tapia Tapia 00
Myron Hall Hall 00
Daphne Bradford Bradford 00
Pamela Elizondo Elizondo 00
Douglas Pierce Pierce 00
Cordie Williams Williams 00
Robert Lucero Lucero 00
Eleanor Garcia Garcia 00
Dan O'Dowd O'Dowd 00
Jon Elist Elist 00
Show more candidates
No results reported.

Remainder of 2016 term

DEM incumbent Alex Padilla

00%
Mark Meuser Meuser 00
Timothy Ursich Ursich 00
Dan O'Dowd O'Dowd 00
Myron Hall Hall 00
Jon Elist Elist 00
Daphne Bradford Bradford 00
James Bradley Bradley 00
Show more candidates
No results reported.

Local races

Los Angeles Mayor

Rick Caruso Caruso 00%
Karen Bass Bass 00
Craig Greiwe Greiwe 00
Ramit Varma Varma 00
Joe Buscaino Buscaino 00
Gina Viola Viola 00
Mike Feuer Feuer 00
Mel Wilson Wilson 00
Alex Gruenenfelder Smith Gruenenfelder Smith 00
Andrew Kim Kim 00
John Jackson Jackson 00
Kevin de Leon de Leon 00
Show more candidates
No results reported.

Updated Jun 6, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. ET

San Francisco DA recall

Yes Yes 00%
No No 00
No results reported.

Updated Jun 6, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. ET

House

The race to watch is with Rep. Young Kim in the 40th District, which was redrawn in redistricting to exclude much of her former turf. A group allied with the House Republican leadership is spending heavily to boost Kim over Gary Rath, a more conservative opponent who it fears would have a weaker chance to hold the seat in November. Kim stole the seat from Democrats in 2020.

By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna and Ashlyn Still