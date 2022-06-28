State Rep. Ron Hanks, who marched to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and businessman Joseph O’Dea are running for the GOP nod to challenge Bennet in the fall.
Republican primary
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Joe O'Dea O'Dea
0
0%
Ron Hanks Hanks
0
0%
No results reported.
Denver
Colorado Springs
Fort Collins
Boulder
Grand Junction
No votes
Democratic primary
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Michael Bennet
Michael Bennet *
incumbent Bennet
Bennet *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Governor
Republican primary
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Greg Lopez Lopez
0
0%
Heidi Ganahl Ganahl
0
0%
No results reported.
Denver
Colorado Springs
Fort Collins
Boulder
Grand Junction
No votes
Democratic primary
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Jared Polis
Jared Polis *
incumbent Polis
Polis *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Secretary of state
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is running for the GOP nod after being indicted for trying to prove the 2020 election was rigged. Two other Republicans are also vying for the nomination to face incumbent Jena Griswold (D).
Republican primary
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Mike O'Donnell O'Donnell
0
0%
Tina Peters Peters
0
0%
Pam Anderson Anderson
0
0%
No results reported.
Denver
Colorado Springs
Fort Collins
Boulder
Grand Junction
No votes
Democratic primary
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Jena Griswold
Jena Griswold *
incumbent Griswold
Griswold *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
U.S. House
The 8th District is new following redistricting and takes in the fast-growing northeastern suburbs of Denver. It is heavily Latino, and the primaries are considered competitive on both sides of the aisle. Use this tool to find your congressional district.
LEAD/WON
Democrat
Republican
Seat
2020 Results
Democrat
Republican
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Diana DeGette
Diana DeGette *
incumbent DeGette
DeGette *
0
0%
Neal Walia Walia
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Jennifer Qualteri Qualteri
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Joe Neguse
Joe Neguse *
incumbent Neguse
Neguse *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Marshall Dawson Dawson
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Soledad Sandoval Tafoya Sandoval Tafoya
0
0%
Alex Walker Walker
0
0%
Adam Frisch Frisch
0
0%
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Don Coram Coram
0
0%
incumbent Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert *
incumbent Boebert
Boebert *
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Ike McCorkle McCorkle
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Ken Buck
Ken Buck *
incumbent Buck
Buck *
0
0%
Robert Lewis Lewis
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Michael Colombe Colombe
0
0%
David Torres Torres
0
0%
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Andrew Heaton Heaton
0
0%
Dave Williams Williams
0
0%
incumbent Doug Lamborn
Doug Lamborn *
incumbent Lamborn
Lamborn *
0
0%
Rebecca Keltie Keltie
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Jason Crow
Jason Crow *
incumbent Crow
Crow *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Steven Monahan Monahan
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Brittany Pettersen Pettersen
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Erik Aadland Aadland
0
0%
Laurel Imer Imer
0
0%
Tim Reichert Reichert
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Yadira Caraveo Caraveo
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Lori Saine Saine
0
0%
Tyler Allcorn Allcorn
0
0%
Barbara Kirkmeyer Kirkmeyer
0
0%
Jan Kulmann Kulmann
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.