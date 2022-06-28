Polls close on June 28 at 9 p.m. ET

2022 Colorado primary election results

WHAT TO WATCH

Senate

State Rep. Ron Hanks, who marched to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and businessman Joseph O’Dea are running for the GOP nod to challenge Bennet in the fall.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Joe O'Dea O'Dea 00%
Ron Hanks Hanks 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Michael Bennet

incumbent Bennet

00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

Governor

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Greg Lopez Lopez 00%
Heidi Ganahl Ganahl 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Jared Polis

incumbent Polis

00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

Secretary of state

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is running for the GOP nod after being indicted for trying to prove the 2020 election was rigged. Two other Republicans are also vying for the nomination to face incumbent Jena Griswold (D).

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Mike O'Donnell O'Donnell 00%
Tina Peters Peters 00
Pam Anderson Anderson 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Jena Griswold

incumbent Griswold

00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

U.S. House

The 8th District is new following redistricting and takes in the fast-growing northeastern suburbs of Denver. It is heavily Latino, and the primaries are considered competitive on both sides of the aisle. Use this tool to find your congressional district.

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees