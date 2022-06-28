State Rep. Ron Hanks, who marched to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and businessman Joseph O’Dea are running for the GOP nod to challenge Bennet in the fall.

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is running for the GOP nod after being indicted for trying to prove the 2020 election was rigged. Two other Republicans are also vying for the nomination to face incumbent Jena Griswold (D).

U.S. House The 8th District is new following redistricting and takes in the fast-growing northeastern suburbs of Denver. It is heavily Latino, and the primaries are considered competitive on both sides of the aisle. Use this tool to find your congressional district.

LEAD/WON Democrat Republican Seat 2020 Results Democrat Republican District 1 Strong Biden DEM Awaiting results and GOP leader is QualteriJennifer Qualteri(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Diana DeGette Diana DeGette * incumbent DeGette DeGette * 0 0 % Neal Walia Walia 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Jennifer Qualteri Qualteri 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. District 2 Strong Biden DEM leader is NeguseJoe Neguse*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is DawsonMarshall Dawson(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Joe Neguse Joe Neguse * incumbent Neguse Neguse * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Marshall Dawson Dawson 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. District 3 Lean Trump DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Soledad Sandoval Tafoya Sandoval Tafoya 0 0 % Alex Walker Walker 0 0 % Adam Frisch Frisch 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Don Coram Coram 0 0 % incumbent Lauren Boebert Lauren Boebert * incumbent Boebert Boebert * 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 4 Strong Trump DEM leader is McCorkleIke McCorkle(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Ike McCorkle McCorkle 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Ken Buck Ken Buck * incumbent Buck Buck * 0 0 % Robert Lewis Lewis 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 5 Lean Trump DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Michael Colombe Colombe 0 0 % David Torres Torres 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Andrew Heaton Heaton 0 0 % Dave Williams Williams 0 0 % incumbent Doug Lamborn Doug Lamborn * incumbent Lamborn Lamborn * 0 0 % Rebecca Keltie Keltie 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 6 Strong Biden DEM leader is CrowJason Crow*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is MonahanSteven Monahan(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Jason Crow Jason Crow * incumbent Crow Crow * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Steven Monahan Monahan 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. District 7 Lean Biden DEM leader is PettersenBrittany Pettersen(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Brittany Pettersen Pettersen 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Erik Aadland Aadland 0 0 % Laurel Imer Imer 0 0 % Tim Reichert Reichert 0 0 % No results reported. District 8 Close DEM leader is CaraveoYadira Caraveo(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Yadira Caraveo Caraveo 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Lori Saine Saine 0 0 % Tyler Allcorn Allcorn 0 0 % Barbara Kirkmeyer Kirkmeyer 0 0 % Jan Kulmann Kulmann 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.