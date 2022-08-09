2022 Connecticut primary elections results

The biggest race on the ballot during the primary is the GOP contest to face Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D). Connecticut Republicans endorsed former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, who is described as a moderate on social issues and is the first woman to lead the state House GOP. She is facing two more conservative foes in the primary.

U.S. House

LEAD/WON Democrat Republican Seat 2020 Results Democrat Republican District 1 Strong Biden DEM leader is LarsonJohn Larson*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is LazorLarry Lazor(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent John Larson John Larson * incumbent Larson Larson * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Larry Lazor Lazor 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. District 2 Lean Biden DEM leader is CourtneyJoe Courtney*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is FranceMike France(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Joe Courtney Joe Courtney * incumbent Courtney Courtney * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Mike France France 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. District 3 Strong Biden DEM leader is DeLauroRosa DeLauro*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is DeNardisLesley DeNardis(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Rosa DeLauro Rosa DeLauro * incumbent DeLauro DeLauro * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Lesley DeNardis DeNardis 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. District 4 Strong Biden DEM leader is HimesJim Himes*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Jim Himes Jim Himes * incumbent Himes Himes * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Jayme Stevenson Stevenson 0 0 % Michael Goldstein Goldstein 0 0 % No results reported. District 5 Lean Biden DEM leader is HayesJahana Hayes*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is LoganGeorge Logan(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Jahana Hayes Jahana Hayes * incumbent Hayes Hayes * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. George Logan Logan 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.