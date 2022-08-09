2022 Connecticut primary elections results

The biggest race on the ballot during the primary is the GOP contest to face Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D). Connecticut Republicans endorsed former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, who is described as a moderate on social issues and is the first woman to lead the state House GOP. She is facing two more conservative foes in the primary.
U.S. Senate
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Peter Lumaj Lumaj
0
0%
Leora Levy Levy
0
0%
Themis Klarides Klarides
0
0%
No results reported.
Bridgeport
Hartford
New Haven
No votes
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Richard Blumenthal
Richard Blumenthal *
incumbent Blumenthal
Blumenthal *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Governor
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Bob Stefanowski Stefanowski
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Results updated at 11:01 a.m. ET
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Ned Lamont
Ned Lamont *
incumbent Lamont
Lamont *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Results updated at 11:01 a.m. ET
U.S. House
LEAD/WON
Democrat
Republican
Seat
2020 Results
Democrat
Republican
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent John Larson
John Larson *
incumbent Larson
Larson *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Larry Lazor Lazor
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Joe Courtney
Joe Courtney *
incumbent Courtney
Courtney *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Mike France France
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Rosa DeLauro
Rosa DeLauro *
incumbent DeLauro
DeLauro *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Lesley DeNardis DeNardis
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Jim Himes
Jim Himes *
incumbent Himes
Himes *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Jayme Stevenson Stevenson
0
0%
Michael Goldstein Goldstein
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Jahana Hayes
Jahana Hayes *
incumbent Hayes
Hayes *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
George Logan Logan
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.