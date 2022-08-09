Polls close on Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. ET

2022 Connecticut primary elections results

The biggest race on the ballot during the primary is the GOP contest to face Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D). Connecticut Republicans endorsed former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, who is described as a moderate on social issues and is the first woman to lead the state House GOP. She is facing two more conservative foes in the primary. 

U.S. Senate

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Peter Lumaj Lumaj 00%
Leora Levy Levy 00
Themis Klarides Klarides 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Richard Blumenthal

00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

Governor

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Bob Stefanowski Stefanowski 00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

Results updated at 11:01 a.m. ET

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Ned Lamont

incumbent Lamont

00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

Results updated at 11:01 a.m. ET

U.S. House

