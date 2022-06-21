Attorney General

Three like-minded candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination for D.C. attorney general: solo practitioner lawyer Ryan Jones; Brian Schwalb, partner-in-charge at Venable’s D.C. office, and Bruce V. Spiva, a former managing partner at the Perkins Coie law firm. The winner on Tuesday will be on a path to likely succeed the city’s first elected attorney general, Karl A. Racine (D), in November.