2022 District of Columbia primary elections results
WHAT TO WATCH
Mayor
D.C. voters will decide whether to make incumbent Muriel E. Bowser the only mayor other than Marion Barry to be elected three times — or reject her in favor of one of her left-leaning opponents, council members Robert C. White Jr. and Trayon White Sr., and former advisory neighborhood commissioner James Butler.
Democratic primary
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Muriel E. Bowser
incumbent M. E. Bowser
|0
|0%
|Robert C. White Jr. R. C. White Jr.
|0
|0%
|Trayon White Sr. T. White Sr.
|0
|0%
|James Butler J. Butler
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Republican primary
Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Stacia Hall Hall
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
Attorney General
Three like-minded candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination for D.C. attorney general: solo practitioner lawyer Ryan Jones; Brian Schwalb, partner-in-charge at Venable’s D.C. office, and Bruce V. Spiva, a former managing partner at the Perkins Coie law firm. The winner on Tuesday will be on a path to likely succeed the city’s first elected attorney general, Karl A. Racine (D), in November.
Democratic primary
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Brian Schwalb Schwalb
|0
|0%
|Bruce V. Spiva Spiva
|0
|0%
|Ryan Jones Jones
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Shadow representative
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Linda Gray Gray
|0
|0%
incumbent Oye Owolewa
incumbent Owolewa
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Delegate
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kelly Mikel Williams Williams
|0
|0%
incumbent Eleanor Holmes Norton
incumbent Norton
|0
|0%
|Wendy Hamilton Hamilton
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Nelson Rimensnyder Rimensnyder
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
City Council
The D.C. Council chair acts much like Congress’s Senate majority leader, steering which bills make it onto the legislative agenda for a vote. Incumbent Phil Mendelson, who has held the position for 10 years, is facing a challenge from attorney Erin Palmer for the Democratic nomination.
Chairman Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Phil Mendelson
incumbent Mendelson
|0
|0%
|Erin Palmer Palmer
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Chairman Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Nate Derenge Derenge
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
At-Large Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Anita Bonds
incumbent Bonds
|0
|0%
|Nate Fleming Fleming
|0
|0%
|Lisa Gore Gore
|0
|0%
|Dexter Williams Williams
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
At-Large Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Giuseppe Niosi Niosi
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
Ward 1 Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Brianne Nadeau
incumbent Nadeau
|0
|0%
|Salah Czapary Czapary
|0
|0%
|Sabel Harris Harris
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Ward 3 Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Matthew Frumin Frumin
|0
|0%
|Eric Goulet Goulet
|0
|0%
|Monte Monash Monash
|0
|0%
|Deirdre Brown Brown
|0
|0%
|Phil Thomas Thomas
|0
|0%
|Beau Finley Finley
|0
|0%
|Tricia Duncan Duncan
|0
|0%
|Henry Cohen Cohen
|0
|0%
|Ben Bergmann Bergmann
|0
|0%
Show more candidates
|No results reported.
Ward 3 Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|David Krucoff Krucoff
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
Ward 5 Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Vincent B. Orange Orange
|0
|0%
|Faith Gibson Hubbard Hubbard
|0
|0%
|Gordon-Andrew Fletcher Fletcher
|0
|0%
|Zachary Parker Parker
|0
|0%
|Kathy Henderson Henderson
|0
|0%
|Gary Johnson Johnson
|0
|0%
|Art Lloyd Lloyd
|0
|0%
Show more candidates
|No results reported.
Ward 5 Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Clarence Lee Jr. Lee
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
Ward 6 Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Charles Allen
incumbent Allen
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.