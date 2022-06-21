Polls close on June 21 at 8 p.m. ET

2022 District of Columbia primary elections results

WHAT TO WATCH

Mayor

D.C. voters will decide whether to make incumbent Muriel E. Bowser the only mayor other than Marion Barry to be elected three times — or reject her in favor of one of her left-leaning opponents, council members Robert C. White Jr. and Trayon White Sr., and former advisory neighborhood commissioner James Butler.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Muriel E. Bowser

incumbent M. E. Bowser

00%
Robert C. White Jr. R. C. White Jr. 00
Trayon White Sr. T. White Sr. 00
James Butler J. Butler 00
No results reported.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Stacia Hall Hall 00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

Attorney General

Three like-minded candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination for D.C. attorney general: solo practitioner lawyer Ryan Jones; Brian Schwalb, partner-in-charge at Venable’s D.C. office, and Bruce V. Spiva, a former managing partner at the Perkins Coie law firm. The winner on Tuesday will be on a path to likely succeed the city’s first elected attorney general, Karl A. Racine (D), in November.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Brian Schwalb Schwalb 00%
Bruce V. Spiva Spiva 00
Ryan Jones Jones 00
No results reported.

Shadow representative

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Linda Gray Gray 00%

incumbent Oye Owolewa

incumbent Owolewa

00
No results reported.

Delegate

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Kelly Mikel Williams Williams 00%

incumbent Eleanor Holmes Norton

incumbent Norton

00
Wendy Hamilton Hamilton 00
No results reported.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Nelson Rimensnyder Rimensnyder 00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

City Council

The D.C. Council chair acts much like Congress’s Senate majority leader, steering which bills make it onto the legislative agenda for a vote. Incumbent Phil Mendelson, who has held the position for 10 years, is facing a challenge from attorney Erin Palmer for the Democratic nomination.

Chairman Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Phil Mendelson

incumbent Mendelson

00%
Erin Palmer Palmer 00
No results reported.

Chairman Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Nate Derenge Derenge 00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

At-Large Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Anita Bonds

incumbent Bonds

00%
Nate Fleming Fleming 00
Lisa Gore Gore 00
Dexter Williams Williams 00
No results reported.

At-Large Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Giuseppe Niosi Niosi 00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

Ward 1 Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Brianne Nadeau

incumbent Nadeau

00%
Salah Czapary Czapary 00
Sabel Harris Harris 00
No results reported.

Ward 3 Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Matthew Frumin Frumin 00%
Eric Goulet Goulet 00
Monte Monash Monash 00
Deirdre Brown Brown 00
Phil Thomas Thomas 00
Beau Finley Finley 00
Tricia Duncan Duncan 00
Henry Cohen Cohen 00
Ben Bergmann Bergmann 00
Show more candidates
No results reported.

Ward 3 Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
David Krucoff Krucoff 00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

Ward 5 Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Vincent B. Orange Orange 00%
Faith Gibson Hubbard Hubbard 00
Gordon-Andrew Fletcher Fletcher 00
Zachary Parker Parker 00
Kathy Henderson Henderson 00
Gary Johnson Johnson 00
Art Lloyd Lloyd 00
Show more candidates
No results reported.

Ward 5 Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Clarence Lee Jr. Lee 00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

Ward 6 Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Charles Allen

incumbent Allen

00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna and Ashlyn Still

Sources: AP, DC Board of Elections