2022 Florida primary elections results

Rep. Val Demings, the former Orlando police chief, is expected to secure the Democratic nod to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio. This race will be one of the Democratsâ€™ only chances to oust a Republican incumbent in November.

Former governor Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried, a liberal newcomer, are the Democrats looking to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the fall.

U.S. House Several Republican intraparty contests will produce likely new members of Congress because of the districtsâ€™ conservative tilt. Donald Trump has endorsed Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna (R) in the 13th District; and one Republican in the 7th District to replace retiring Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D) says he wonâ€™t commit to supporting Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as speaker if Republicans retake the House majority.

LEAD/WON Democrat Republican Seat 2020 Results Democrat Republican District 1 Strong Trump DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Peggy Schiller Schiller 0 0 % Rebekah Jones Jones 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Matt Gaetz Matt Gaetz * incumbent Gaetz Gaetz * 0 0 % Mark Lombardo Lombardo 0 0 % Greg Merk Merk 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 2 Lean Trump DEM leader is LawsonAl Lawson(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is DunnNeal Dunn*(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Al Lawson Lawson 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Neal Dunn Neal Dunn * incumbent Dunn Dunn * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent District 3 Lean Trump DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Tom Wells Wells 0 0 % Danielle Hawk Hawk 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Kat Cammack Kat Cammack * incumbent Cammack Cammack * 0 0 % Manuel Asensio Asensio 0 0 % Justin Waters Waters 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 4 Lean Trump DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. LaShonda Holloway Holloway 0 0 % Anthony Hill Hill 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Erick Aguilar Aguilar 0 0 % Aaron Bean Bean 0 0 % Jon Chuba Chuba 0 0 % No results reported. District 5 Strong Trump DEM No primary and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Mara Macie Macie 0 0 % incumbent John Rutherford John Rutherford * incumbent Rutherford Rutherford * 0 0 % Leigha Lopez Lopez 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 6 Strong Trump DEM No primary and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Michael Waltz Michael Waltz * incumbent Waltz Waltz * 0 0 % Charles Davis Davis 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 7 Lean Trump DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Karen Green Green 0 0 % Hilsia Fernandez Fernandez 0 0 % Allek Pastrana Pastrana 0 0 % Al Krulick Krulick 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Anthony Sabatini Sabatini 0 0 % Cory Mills Mills 0 0 % Rusty Roberts Roberts 0 0 % Erika Benfield Benfield 0 0 % Armando Santos Santos 0 0 % Ted Edwards Edwards 0 0 % Scott Sturgill Sturgill 0 0 % Brady Duke Duke 0 0 % No results reported. District 8 Strong Trump DEM Awaiting results and GOP leader is PoseyBill Posey*(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Danelle Dodge Dodge 0 0 % Joanne Terry Terry 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Bill Posey Bill Posey * incumbent Posey Posey * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent District 9 Strong Biden DEM leader is SotoDarren Soto*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Darren Soto Darren Soto * incumbent Soto Soto * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Jose Castillo Castillo 0 0 % Adianis Morales Morales 0 0 % Sergio Ortiz Ortiz 0 0 % Scotty Moore Moore 0 0 % No results reported. District 10 Strong Biden DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Alan Grayson Grayson 0 0 % Randolph Bracy Bracy 0 0 % Maxwell Frost Frost 0 0 % Terence Gray Gray 0 0 % Khalid Muneer Muneer 0 0 % Jeffrey Boone Boone 0 0 % Natalie Jackson Jackson 0 0 % Teresa Tachon Tachon 0 0 % Jack Achenbach Achenbach 0 0 % Corrine Brown Brown 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Tuan Le Le 0 0 % Peter Weed Weed 0 0 % Lateresa Jones Jones 0 0 % Willie Montague Montague 0 0 % Calvin Wimbish Wimbish 0 0 % Thuy Lowe Lowe 0 0 % No results reported. District 11 Lean Trump DEM leader is MunnsShante Munns(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Shante Munns Munns 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Daniel Webster Daniel Webster * incumbent Webster Webster * 0 0 % Laura Loomer Loomer 0 0 % Gavriel Soriano Soriano 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 12 Strong Trump DEM leader is WalkerKimberly Walker(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Kimberly Walker Walker 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Gus Bilirakis Gus Bilirakis * incumbent Bilirakis Bilirakis * 0 0 % Jack Martin Martin 0 0 % Brian Perras Perras 0 0 % Chris Leiser Leiser 0 0 % Sid Preskitt Preskitt 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 13 Lean Trump DEM leader is LynnEric Lynn(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Eric Lynn Lynn 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Anna Paulina Luna Luna 0 0 % Kevin Hayslett Hayslett 0 0 % Amanda Makki Makki 0 0 % Moneer Kheireddine Kheireddine 0 0 % Christine Quinn Quinn 0 0 % No results reported. District 14 Strong Biden DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Kathy Castor Kathy Castor * incumbent Castor Castor * 0 0 % Christopher Bradley Bradley 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Jerry Torres Torres 0 0 % James Judge Judge 0 0 % Samar Nashagh Nashagh 0 0 % No results reported. District 15 Close DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Eddie Geller Geller 0 0 % William VanHorn VanHorn 0 0 % Alan Cohn Cohn 0 0 % Gavin Brown Brown 0 0 % Cesar Ramirez Ramirez 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Laurel Lee Lee 0 0 % Kelli Stargel Stargel 0 0 % Demetries Grimes Grimes 0 0 % Kevin McGovern McGovern 0 0 % Jackie Toledo Toledo 0 0 % No results reported. District 16 Lean Trump DEM leader is SchneiderJan Schneider(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Jan Schneider Schneider 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Martin Hyde Hyde 0 0 % incumbent Vern Buchanan Vern Buchanan * incumbent Buchanan Buchanan * 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 17 Strong Trump DEM leader is KaleAndrea Kale(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is SteubeGreg Steube*(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Andrea Kale Kale 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Greg Steube Greg Steube * incumbent Steube Steube * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent District 18 Strong Trump DEM No primary and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Scott Franklin Scott Franklin * incumbent Franklin Franklin * 0 0 % Wendy Schmeling Schmeling 0 0 % Eduardo Tarazona Tarazona 0 0 % Kenneth Hartpence Hartpence 0 0 % Jennifer Raybon Raybon 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 19 Strong Trump DEM leader is BanyaiCindy Banyai(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Cindy Banyai Banyai 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Byron Donalds Byron Donalds * incumbent Donalds Donalds * 0 0 % Jim Huff Huff 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 20 Strong Biden DEM Awaiting results and GOP leader is ClarkDrew-Montez Clark(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Anika Omphroy Omphroy 0 0 % Dale Holness Holness 0 0 % incumbent Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick * incumbent Cherfilus-McCormick Cherfilus-McCormick * 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Drew-Montez Clark Clark 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. District 21 Lean Trump DEM leader is Balderramos RobinsonCorinna Balderramos Robinson(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Corinna Balderramos Robinson Balderramos Robinson 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Brian Mast Mast 0 0 % Jeff Buongiorno Buongiorno 0 0 % Melissa Martz Martz 0 0 % Ljubo Skrbic Skrbic 0 0 % No results reported. District 22 Strong Biden DEM leader is FrankelLois Frankel(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Lois Frankel Frankel 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Peter Arianas Arianas 0 0 % Rod Dorilas Dorilas 0 0 % Deborah Adeimy Adeimy 0 0 % Carrie Lawlor Lawlor 0 0 % Dan Franzese Franzese 0 0 % No results reported. District 23 Lean Biden DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Michaelangelo Hamilton Hamilton 0 0 % Allen Ellison Ellison 0 0 % Michael Trout Trout 0 0 % Hava Holzhauer Holzhauer 0 0 % Jared Moskowitz Moskowitz 0 0 % Ben Sorensen Sorensen 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. James Pruden Pruden 0 0 % Myles Perrone Perrone 0 0 % Darlene Cerezo Swaffar Cerezo Swaffar 0 0 % Christy McLaughlin McLaughlin 0 0 % Steven Chess Chess 0 0 % Ira Weinstein Weinstein 0 0 % Joe Budd Budd 0 0 % No results reported. District 24 Strong Biden DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Frederica Wilson Frederica Wilson * incumbent Wilson Wilson * 0 0 % Kevin Harris Harris 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Lavern Spicer Spicer 0 0 % Jesus Navarro Navarro 0 0 % No results reported. District 25 Strong Biden DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Robert Millwee Millwee 0 0 % incumbent Debbie Wasserman Schultz Debbie Wasserman Schultz * incumbent Wasserman Schultz Wasserman Schultz * 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Carla Spalding Spalding 0 0 % Rubin Young Young 0 0 % No results reported. District 26 Strong Trump DEM No primary and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Mario Diaz-Balart Mario Diaz-Balart * incumbent Diaz-Balart Diaz-Balart * 0 0 % Darren Aquino Aquino 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 27 Close DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Annette Taddeo Taddeo 0 0 % Ken Russell Russell 0 0 % Angel Montalvo Montalvo 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Frank Polo Polo 0 0 % incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar Maria Elvira Salazar * incumbent Salazar Salazar * 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 28 Lean Trump DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Juan Paredes Paredes 0 0 % Robert Asencio Asencio 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Karl Miller Miller 0 0 % Carlos Gimenez Gimenez 0 0 % Carlos Garin Garin 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as â€śStrong Bidenâ€ť and â€śStrong Trumpâ€ť show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. â€śLean Bidenâ€ť and â€śLean Trumpâ€ť districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. â€śCloseâ€ť districts show an estimated margin within five points.