2022 Florida primary elections results

U.S. Senate

Rep. Val Demings, the former Orlando police chief, is expected to secure the Democratic nod to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio. This race will be one of the Democratsâ€™ only chances to oust a Republican incumbent in November.

Governor

Former governor Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried, a liberal newcomer, are the Democrats looking to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the fall.

U.S. House

Several Republican intraparty contests will produce likely new members of Congress because of the districtsâ€™ conservative tilt. Donald Trump has endorsed Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna (R) in the 13th District; and one Republican in the 7th District to replace retiring Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D) says he wonâ€™t commit to supporting Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as speaker if Republicans retake the House majority.

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as â€śStrong Bidenâ€ť and â€śStrong Trumpâ€ť show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. â€śLean Bidenâ€ť and â€śLean Trumpâ€ť districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. â€śCloseâ€ť districts show an estimated margin within five points.

