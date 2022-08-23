2022 Florida primary elections results
U.S. Senate
Rep. Val Demings, the former Orlando police chief, is expected to secure the Democratic nod to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio. This race will be one of the Democratsâ€™ only chances to oust a Republican incumbent in November.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Val Demings Demings
|0
|0%
|Brian Rush Rush
|0
|0%
|William Sanchez Sanchez
|0
|0%
|Ricardo De La Fuente De La Fuente
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Marco RubioMarco Rubio *
incumbent RubioRubio *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
Governor
Former governor Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried, a liberal newcomer, are the Democrats looking to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the fall.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Charlie Crist Crist
|0
|0%
|Nikki Fried Fried
|0
|0%
|Cadance Daniel Daniel
|0
|0%
|Robert Willis Willis
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Ron DeSantisRon DeSantis *
incumbent DeSantisDeSantis *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
U.S. House
Several Republican intraparty contests will produce likely new members of Congress because of the districtsâ€™ conservative tilt. Donald Trump has endorsed Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna (R) in the 13th District; and one Republican in the 7th District to replace retiring Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D) says he wonâ€™t commit to supporting Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as speaker if Republicans retake the House majority.
Democrat
Republican
Seat
2020 Results
Democrat
Republican
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Peggy Schiller Schiller
|0
|0%
|Rebekah Jones Jones
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Matt GaetzMatt Gaetz *
incumbent GaetzGaetz *
|0
|0%
|Mark Lombardo Lombardo
|0
|0%
|Greg Merk Merk
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Al Lawson Lawson
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Neal DunnNeal Dunn *
incumbent DunnDunn *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Tom Wells Wells
|0
|0%
|Danielle Hawk Hawk
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Kat CammackKat Cammack *
incumbent CammackCammack *
|0
|0%
|Manuel Asensio Asensio
|0
|0%
|Justin Waters Waters
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|LaShonda Holloway Holloway
|0
|0%
|Anthony Hill Hill
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Erick Aguilar Aguilar
|0
|0%
|Aaron Bean Bean
|0
|0%
|Jon Chuba Chuba
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mara Macie Macie
|0
|0%
incumbent John RutherfordJohn Rutherford *
incumbent RutherfordRutherford *
|0
|0%
|Leigha Lopez Lopez
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Michael WaltzMichael Waltz *
incumbent WaltzWaltz *
|0
|0%
|Charles Davis Davis
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Karen Green Green
|0
|0%
|Hilsia Fernandez Fernandez
|0
|0%
|Allek Pastrana Pastrana
|0
|0%
|Al Krulick Krulick
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Anthony Sabatini Sabatini
|0
|0%
|Cory Mills Mills
|0
|0%
|Rusty Roberts Roberts
|0
|0%
|Erika Benfield Benfield
|0
|0%
|Armando Santos Santos
|0
|0%
|Ted Edwards Edwards
|0
|0%
|Scott Sturgill Sturgill
|0
|0%
|Brady Duke Duke
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Danelle Dodge Dodge
|0
|0%
|Joanne Terry Terry
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Bill PoseyBill Posey *
incumbent PoseyPosey *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Darren SotoDarren Soto *
incumbent SotoSoto *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jose Castillo Castillo
|0
|0%
|Adianis Morales Morales
|0
|0%
|Sergio Ortiz Ortiz
|0
|0%
|Scotty Moore Moore
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Alan Grayson Grayson
|0
|0%
|Randolph Bracy Bracy
|0
|0%
|Maxwell Frost Frost
|0
|0%
|Terence Gray Gray
|0
|0%
|Khalid Muneer Muneer
|0
|0%
|Jeffrey Boone Boone
|0
|0%
|Natalie Jackson Jackson
|0
|0%
|Teresa Tachon Tachon
|0
|0%
|Jack Achenbach Achenbach
|0
|0%
|Corrine Brown Brown
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Tuan Le Le
|0
|0%
|Peter Weed Weed
|0
|0%
|Lateresa Jones Jones
|0
|0%
|Willie Montague Montague
|0
|0%
|Calvin Wimbish Wimbish
|0
|0%
|Thuy Lowe Lowe
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Shante Munns Munns
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Daniel WebsterDaniel Webster *
incumbent WebsterWebster *
|0
|0%
|Laura Loomer Loomer
|0
|0%
|Gavriel Soriano Soriano
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kimberly Walker Walker
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Gus BilirakisGus Bilirakis *
incumbent BilirakisBilirakis *
|0
|0%
|Jack Martin Martin
|0
|0%
|Brian Perras Perras
|0
|0%
|Chris Leiser Leiser
|0
|0%
|Sid Preskitt Preskitt
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Eric Lynn Lynn
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Anna Paulina Luna Luna
|0
|0%
|Kevin Hayslett Hayslett
|0
|0%
|Amanda Makki Makki
|0
|0%
|Moneer Kheireddine Kheireddine
|0
|0%
|Christine Quinn Quinn
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Kathy CastorKathy Castor *
incumbent CastorCastor *
|0
|0%
|Christopher Bradley Bradley
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jerry Torres Torres
|0
|0%
|James Judge Judge
|0
|0%
|Samar Nashagh Nashagh
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Eddie Geller Geller
|0
|0%
|William VanHorn VanHorn
|0
|0%
|Alan Cohn Cohn
|0
|0%
|Gavin Brown Brown
|0
|0%
|Cesar Ramirez Ramirez
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Laurel Lee Lee
|0
|0%
|Kelli Stargel Stargel
|0
|0%
|Demetries Grimes Grimes
|0
|0%
|Kevin McGovern McGovern
|0
|0%
|Jackie Toledo Toledo
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jan Schneider Schneider
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Martin Hyde Hyde
|0
|0%
incumbent Vern BuchananVern Buchanan *
incumbent BuchananBuchanan *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Andrea Kale Kale
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Greg SteubeGreg Steube *
incumbent SteubeSteube *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Scott FranklinScott Franklin *
incumbent FranklinFranklin *
|0
|0%
|Wendy Schmeling Schmeling
|0
|0%
|Eduardo Tarazona Tarazona
|0
|0%
|Kenneth Hartpence Hartpence
|0
|0%
|Jennifer Raybon Raybon
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Cindy Banyai Banyai
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Byron DonaldsByron Donalds *
incumbent DonaldsDonalds *
|0
|0%
|Jim Huff Huff
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Anika Omphroy Omphroy
|0
|0%
|Dale Holness Holness
|0
|0%
incumbent Sheila Cherfilus-McCormickSheila Cherfilus-McCormick *
incumbent Cherfilus-McCormickCherfilus-McCormick *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Drew-Montez Clark Clark
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Corinna Balderramos Robinson Balderramos Robinson
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Brian Mast Mast
|0
|0%
|Jeff Buongiorno Buongiorno
|0
|0%
|Melissa Martz Martz
|0
|0%
|Ljubo Skrbic Skrbic
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lois Frankel Frankel
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Peter Arianas Arianas
|0
|0%
|Rod Dorilas Dorilas
|0
|0%
|Deborah Adeimy Adeimy
|0
|0%
|Carrie Lawlor Lawlor
|0
|0%
|Dan Franzese Franzese
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Michaelangelo Hamilton Hamilton
|0
|0%
|Allen Ellison Ellison
|0
|0%
|Michael Trout Trout
|0
|0%
|Hava Holzhauer Holzhauer
|0
|0%
|Jared Moskowitz Moskowitz
|0
|0%
|Ben Sorensen Sorensen
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|James Pruden Pruden
|0
|0%
|Myles Perrone Perrone
|0
|0%
|Darlene Cerezo Swaffar Cerezo Swaffar
|0
|0%
|Christy McLaughlin McLaughlin
|0
|0%
|Steven Chess Chess
|0
|0%
|Ira Weinstein Weinstein
|0
|0%
|Joe Budd Budd
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Frederica WilsonFrederica Wilson *
incumbent WilsonWilson *
|0
|0%
|Kevin Harris Harris
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lavern Spicer Spicer
|0
|0%
|Jesus Navarro Navarro
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Robert Millwee Millwee
|0
|0%
incumbent Debbie Wasserman SchultzDebbie Wasserman Schultz *
incumbent Wasserman SchultzWasserman Schultz *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Carla Spalding Spalding
|0
|0%
|Rubin Young Young
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Mario Diaz-BalartMario Diaz-Balart *
incumbent Diaz-BalartDiaz-Balart *
|0
|0%
|Darren Aquino Aquino
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Annette Taddeo Taddeo
|0
|0%
|Ken Russell Russell
|0
|0%
|Angel Montalvo Montalvo
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Frank Polo Polo
|0
|0%
incumbent Maria Elvira SalazarMaria Elvira Salazar *
incumbent SalazarSalazar *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Juan Paredes Paredes
|0
|0%
|Robert Asencio Asencio
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Karl Miller Miller
|0
|0%
|Carlos Gimenez Gimenez
|0
|0%
|Carlos Garin Garin
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
* Incumbent
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as â€śStrong Bidenâ€ť and â€śStrong Trumpâ€ť show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. â€śLean Bidenâ€ť and â€śLean Trumpâ€ť districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. â€śCloseâ€ť districts show an estimated margin within five points.
By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees