2022 Georgia primary elections results

Kemp hopes to fend off a Trump-backed challenge from Perdue, who was recruited by Trump because the ex-president was angered he didn't do enough to overturn Joe Bidenâ€™s legitimate 2020 election victory in Georgia. He may even do so without a runoff, a second round of voting if no candidate nabs 50 percent of the vote.
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Brian Kemp
Brian Kemp *
incumbent Kemp
Kemp *
0
0%
David Perdue Perdue
0
0%
Catherine Davis Davis
0
0%
Kandiss Taylor Taylor
0
0%
Tom Williams Williams
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Stacey Abrams Abrams
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Senate
Incumbent Raphael Warnock (D) is running for his first full term in the Senate after winning the seat in 2021. On the Republican side, Trump has endorsed ex-football star Herschel Walker (R). This Senate race will be one of the most closely watched in November.
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Herschel Walker Walker
0
0%
Gary Black Black
0
0%
Josh Clark Clark
0
0%
Jonathan McColumn McColumn
0
0%
Kelvin King King
0
0%
Latham Saddler Saddler
0
0%
No results reported.
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Raphael Warnock
Raphael Warnock *
incumbent Warnock
Warnock *
0
0%
Tamara Johnson-Shealey Johnson-Shealey
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Secretary of state
Raffensperger leapt to national prominence for defending the integrity of the Georgia vote in 2020 after Trump asked him to â€śfindâ€ť votes to overturn it. He faces a challenge from Rep. Hice, backed by Trump, because of it.
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger *
incumbent Raffensperger
Raffensperger *
0
0%
Jody Hice Hice
0
0%
David Belle Isle Belle Isle
0
0%
T.J. Hudson Hudson
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Bee Nguyen Nguyen
0
0%
John Eaves Eaves
0
0%
Floyd Griffin Griffin
0
0%
Dee Dawkins-Haigler Dawkins-Haigler
0
0%
Michael Owens Owens
0
0%
No results reported.
House
The most-watched House primary in the Peach State is the result of redistricting, which has pitted Democratic Reps. Carolyn Boudreaux against Lucy McBath in the 7th district.
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as â€śStrong Bidenâ€ť and â€śStrong Trumpâ€ť show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. â€śLean Bidenâ€ť and â€śLean Trumpâ€ť districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. â€śCloseâ€ť districts show an estimated margin within five points.