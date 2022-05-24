Polls close on May 24 at 7 p.m. ET

2022 Georgia primary elections results

WHAT TO WATCH

Governor

Kemp hopes to fend off a Trump-backed challenge from Perdue, who was recruited by Trump because the ex-president was angered he didn't do enough to overturn Joe Bidenâ€™s legitimate 2020 election victory in Georgia. He may even do so without a runoff, a second round of voting if no candidate nabs 50 percent of the vote.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Brian Kemp

incumbent Kemp

00%
David Perdue Perdue 00
Catherine Davis Davis 00
Kandiss Taylor Taylor 00
Tom Williams Williams 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Stacey Abrams Abrams 00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

Senate

Incumbent Raphael Warnock (D) is running for his first full term in the Senate after winning the seat in 2021. On the Republican side, Trump has endorsed ex-football star Herschel Walker (R). This Senate race will be one of the most closely watched in November.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Herschel Walker Walker 00%
Gary Black Black 00
Josh Clark Clark 00
Jonathan McColumn McColumn 00
Kelvin King King 00
Latham Saddler Saddler 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Raphael Warnock

incumbent Warnock

00%
Tamara Johnson-Shealey Johnson-Shealey 00
No results reported.

Secretary of state

Raffensperger leapt to national prominence for defending the integrity of the Georgia vote in 2020 after Trump asked him to â€śfindâ€ť votes to overturn it. He faces a challenge from Rep. Hice, backed by Trump, because of it.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Brad Raffensperger

incumbent Raffensperger

00%
Jody Hice Hice 00
David Belle Isle Belle Isle 00
T.J. Hudson Hudson 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Bee Nguyen Nguyen 00%
John Eaves Eaves 00
Floyd Griffin Griffin 00
Dee Dawkins-Haigler Dawkins-Haigler 00
Michael Owens Owens 00
No results reported.

House

The most-watched House primary in the Peach State is the result of redistricting, which has pitted Democratic Reps. Carolyn Boudreaux against Lucy McBath in the 7th district.

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as â€śStrong Bidenâ€ť and â€śStrong Trumpâ€ť show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. â€śLean Bidenâ€ť and â€śLean Trumpâ€ť districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. â€śCloseâ€ť districts show an estimated margin within five points.

By: Lenny Bronner, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna and Ashlyn Still