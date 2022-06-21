2022 Georgia primary runoff election results

Several May 24 congressional primaries and the Democrats’ contest for secretary of state went to runoffs. Watch the open, GOP-leaning 10th District, which Rep. Jody Hice (R) vacated in a failing bid for secretary of state. The candidates competing for the Republican nod are Vernon Jones, a former state lawmaker who calls himself the “Black Donald Trump” and has nabbed Trump’s backing, and Mike Collins, a trucking company owner and the son of a former congressman who has the blessing of Gov. Brian Kemp (R). Kemp easily won the May 24 primary despite Trump campaigning against him.
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.