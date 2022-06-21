2022 Georgia primary runoff election results

Several May 24 congressional primaries and the Democrats’ contest for secretary of state went to runoffs. Watch the open, GOP-leaning 10th District, which Rep. Jody Hice (R) vacated in a failing bid for secretary of state. The candidates competing for the Republican nod are Vernon Jones, a former state lawmaker who calls himself the “Black Donald Trump” and has nabbed Trump’s backing, and Mike Collins, a trucking company owner and the son of a former congressman who has the blessing of Gov. Brian Kemp (R). Kemp easily won the May 24 primary despite Trump campaigning against him.