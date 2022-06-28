U.S. House

Illinois has several House races to watch, including the Democratic primary to replace Rep. Bobby Rush (D) in the 1st District and in a new, heavily Latino 3rd District. But the fireworks are in the 6th District, where Democratic incumbent Reps. Sean Casten and Marie Newman were pitted against each other in redistricting, along with the 15th District where Miller, endorsed by Trump, raised eyebrows when she said (according to her, erroneously), the overturning of Roe v. Wade is a “victory for white life.”

