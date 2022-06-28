Polls close on June 28 at 8 p.m. ET

2022 Illinois primary election results

WHAT TO WATCH

Senate

Duckworth is considered one of the safe Democratic Senate incumbents in the 2022 cycle. Navy veteran and retired IRS analyst Peggy Hubbard, who thinks election fraud occurred in some states in 2020, and Kathy Salvi, the wife of a former Senate candidate, are the leading Republicans.

Republican primary

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Peggy Hubbard Hubbard 00%
Bobby Piton Piton 00
Kathy Salvi Salvi 00
Matt Dubiel Dubiel 00
Anthony Williams Williams 00
Jimmy Lee Tillman Tillman 00
Casey Chlebek Chlebek 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Tammy Duckworth

incumbent Duckworth

00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

Governor

Republicans state Sen. Darren Bailey and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin have emerged as front-runners in the contest to face Pritzker. Hedge fund founder Ken Griffin is backing Irvin as part of a slate of candidates while Bailey was endorsed over the weekend by Trump. Pritzker and the Democratic Governors Association spent mega bucks to try and elevate Bailey in the hopes he’s a weaker candidate in the fall.

Republican primary

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Darren Bailey Bailey 00%
Richard Irvin Irvin 00
Jesse Sullivan Sullivan 00
Gary Rabine Rabine 00
Paul Schimpf Schimpf 00
Max Solomon Solomon 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent JB Pritzker

incumbent Pritzker

00%
Beverly Miles Miles 00
No results reported.

Secretary of State

White, who is leaving office, is considered one of Illinois’s most-beloved politicians. He has backed Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia in a competitive Democratic primary. Several Republicans are also running.

Republican primary

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Dan Brady Brady 00%
John Milhiser Milhiser 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Anna Valencia Valencia 00%
Alexi Giannoulias Giannoulias 00
David Moore Moore 00
Sidney Moore Moore 00
No results reported.

U.S. House

Illinois has several House races to watch, including the Democratic primary to replace Rep. Bobby Rush (D) in the 1st District and in a new, heavily Latino 3rd District. But the fireworks are in the 6th District, where Democratic incumbent Reps. Sean Casten and Marie Newman were pitted against each other in redistricting, along with the 15th District where Miller, endorsed by Trump, raised eyebrows when she said (according to her, erroneously), the overturning of Roe v. Wade is a “victory for white life.”

Use this tool to find your congressional district.

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

