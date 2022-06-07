2022 Iowa primary elections results

Polls close at 9 p.m. Eastern

WHAT TO WATCH

Senate

Incumbent Grassley faces only one challenger from the right, state Sen. Jim Carlin, in the Republican primary. On the Democratic side, three hopefuls, including former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and retired Navy Adm. Mike Franken, are vying to take on Grassley in November.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Chuck Grassley

incumbent Grassley

00%
Jim Carlin Carlin 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Michael Franken Franken 00%
Abby Finkenauer Finkenauer 00
Glenn Hurst Hurst 00
No results reported.

Governor

Democratic primary

Deidre DeJear DeJear 00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

Updated Jun 6, 2022 at 7:06 p.m. ET

Republican primary

incumbent Kim Reynolds

incumbent Reynolds

00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

Updated Jun 6, 2022 at 7:06 p.m. ET

House

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna and Ashlyn Still