2022 Iowa primary elections results

Incumbent Grassley faces only one challenger from the right, state Sen. Jim Carlin, in the Republican primary. On the Democratic side, three hopefuls, including former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and retired Navy Adm. Mike Franken, are vying to take on Grassley in November.
Republican primary
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Chuck Grassley
Chuck Grassley *
incumbent Grassley
Grassley *
0
0%
Jim Carlin Carlin
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Des Moines
Davenport
Cedar Rapids
Council Bluffs
Waterloo
No votes
Democratic primary
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Michael Franken Franken
0
0%
Abby Finkenauer Finkenauer
0
0%
Glenn Hurst Hurst
0
0%
No results reported.
Des Moines
Davenport
Cedar Rapids
Council Bluffs
Waterloo
No votes
Governor
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Deidre DeJear DeJear
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Updated Jun 6, 2022 at 7:06 p.m. ET
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Kim Reynolds
Kim Reynolds *
incumbent Reynolds
Reynolds *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Updated Jun 6, 2022 at 7:06 p.m. ET
House
LEAD/WON
Democrat
Republican
Seat
2020 Results
Democrat
Republican
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Christina Bohannan Bohannan
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks
Mariannette Miller-Meeks *
incumbent Miller-Meeks
Miller-Meeks *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Liz Mathis Mathis
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Ashley Hinson
Ashley Hinson *
incumbent Hinson
Hinson *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Cindy Axne
Cindy Axne *
incumbent Axne
Axne *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Zach Nunn Nunn
0
0%
Gary Leffler Leffler
0
0%
Nicole Hasso Hasso
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Ryan Melton Melton
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Randy Feenstra
Randy Feenstra *
incumbent Feenstra
Feenstra *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
* Incumbent
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.
By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna and Ashlyn Still