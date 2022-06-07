2022 Iowa primary elections results

Incumbent Grassley faces only one challenger from the right, state Sen. Jim Carlin, in the Republican primary. On the Democratic side, three hopefuls, including former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and retired Navy Adm. Mike Franken, are vying to take on Grassley in November.

House

LEAD/WON Democrat Republican Seat 2020 Results Democrat Republican District 1 Close DEM leader is BohannanChristina Bohannan(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is Miller-MeeksMariannette Miller-Meeks*(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Christina Bohannan Bohannan 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks Mariannette Miller-Meeks * incumbent Miller-Meeks Miller-Meeks * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent District 2 Close DEM leader is MathisLiz Mathis(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is HinsonAshley Hinson*(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Liz Mathis Mathis 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Ashley Hinson Ashley Hinson * incumbent Hinson Hinson * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent District 3 Close DEM leader is AxneCindy Axne*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Cindy Axne Cindy Axne * incumbent Axne Axne * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Zach Nunn Nunn 0 0 % Gary Leffler Leffler 0 0 % Nicole Hasso Hasso 0 0 % No results reported. District 4 Strong Trump DEM leader is MeltonRyan Melton(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is FeenstraRandy Feenstra*(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Ryan Melton Melton 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Randy Feenstra Randy Feenstra * incumbent Feenstra Feenstra * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent * Incumbent

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.