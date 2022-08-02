Polls close on Aug. 2 at 9 p.m. ET

2022 Kansas primary elections results

WHAT TO WATCH

Abortion amendment

Kansans will provide the first electoral test of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A “yes” vote would allow the state legislature to restrict abortion rights currently protected by the state constitution. A “no” vote would continue to protect abortion rights under the state constitution.

U.S. Senate

Sen. Jerry Moran (R) is seeking reelection in a race that is not considered very competitive.

Governor

Attorney General Derek Schmidt is the presumptive GOP nominee in the race against Gov. Laura Kelly (D).

Attorney general

Several Republicans are vying to replace Schmidt, who is running for governor, including former secretary of state Kris Kobach.

U.S. House

