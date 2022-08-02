2022 Kansas primary elections results

Kansans will provide the first electoral test of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A “yes” vote would allow the state legislature to restrict abortion rights currently protected by the state constitution. A “no” vote would continue to protect abortion rights under the state constitution.

District 1: James Beard (D) vs Tracey Mann* (R)
District 2: Patrick Schmidt (D) vs Jake LaTurner* (R)
District 3: Sharice Davids* (D) vs John McCaughrean/Amanda Adkins (R)
District 4: Bob Hernandez (D) vs Ron Estes* (R)
* Incumbent

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.