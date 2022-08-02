2022 Kansas primary elections results

Kansans will provide the first electoral test of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A “yes” vote would allow the state legislature to restrict abortion rights currently protected by the state constitution. A “no” vote would continue to protect abortion rights under the state constitution.
Constitutional Amendment –– Regulation of abortion
Constitutional Amendment –– Regulation of abortion
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Response
Votes
Pct.
Yes Yes
0
0%
No No
0
0%
No results reported.
Kansas City
Wichita
Topeka
No votes
U.S. Senate
Sen. Jerry Moran (R) is seeking reelection in a race that is not considered very competitive.
Democratic primary
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Mark R. Holland Holland
0
0%
Michael Soetaert Soetaert
0
0%
Paul Buskirk Buskirk
0
0%
Mike Andra Andra
0
0%
Robert Klingenberg Klingenberg
0
0%
Patrick Wiesner Wiesner
0
0%
Show more candidates
No results reported.
Kansas City
Wichita
Topeka
No votes
Republican primary
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Jerry Moran
Jerry Moran *
incumbent Moran
Moran *
0
0%
Joan Farr Farr
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Kansas City
Wichita
Topeka
No votes
Governor
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is the presumptive GOP nominee in the race against Gov. Laura Kelly (D).
Democratic primary
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Laura Kelly
Laura Kelly *
incumbent Kelly
Kelly *
0
0%
Richard Karnowski Karnowski
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Kansas City
Wichita
Topeka
No votes
Republican primary
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Derek Schmidt Schmidt
0
0%
Arlyn Briggs Briggs
0
0%
No results reported.
Kansas City
Wichita
Topeka
No votes
Attorney general
Several Republicans are vying to replace Schmidt, who is running for governor, including former secretary of state Kris Kobach.
Republican primary
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Kellie Warren Warren
0
0%
Kris Kobach Kobach
0
0%
Tony Mattivi Mattivi
0
0%
No results reported.
Kansas City
Wichita
Topeka
No votes
Democratic primary
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Chris Mann Mann
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
U.S. House
LEAD/WON
Democrat
Republican
Seat
Democrat
Republican
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
James Beard Beard
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Tracey Mann
Tracey Mann *
incumbent Mann
Mann *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Patrick Schmidt Schmidt
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Jake LaTurner
Jake LaTurner *
incumbent LaTurner
LaTurner *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Sharice Davids
Sharice Davids *
incumbent Davids
Davids *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
John McCaughrean McCaughrean
0
0%
Amanda Adkins Adkins
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Bob Hernandez Hernandez
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Ron Estes
Ron Estes *
incumbent Estes
Estes *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
* Incumbent
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.