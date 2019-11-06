homeHome
Kentucky governor election

Matt Bevin (R) is leading, 51% of precincts reporting.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, a blunt businessman and close ally of President Trump, has been consistently ranked as one of the country's least popular governors. His opponent is Andy Beshear, the state’s attorney general and son of former Kentucky governor.

Bowling Green

Frankfort

Louisville

Lexington

CandidateVotesPct.
Matt Bevin*GOP		374,04950.1%
Andy BeshearDEM		356,51147.8
John HicksLIB		15,5792.1
Total votes from 51% of precincts746,139
* Incumbent

