Home
Share
Kentucky governor election
Matt Bevin (R) is leading, 51% of precincts reporting.
Last Updated: Nov 5, 2019, 7:56 PM EST
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, a blunt businessman and close ally of President Trump, has been consistently ranked as one of the country's least popular governors. His opponent is Andy Beshear, the state’s attorney general and son of former Kentucky governor.
Bowling Green
Frankfort
Louisville
Lexington
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Matt Bevin*GOP
|374,049
|50.1
|%
|Andy BeshearDEM
|356,511
|47.8
|John HicksLIB
|15,579
|2.1
|Total votes from 51% of precincts
|746,139
|* Incumbent