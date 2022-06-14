Polls close on June 14 at 8 p.m. ET

2022 Maine primary elections results

There isn’t much primary action in Maine, where Gov. Janet Mills (D) is seeking reelection. Republicans are likely to renominate former governor Paul LePage (R), a fierce partisan of Donald Trump though he has yet to receive the former president’s endorsement. There is a competitive primary to challenge Rep. Jared Golden (D) in his 2nd House District. Republicans Bruce Poliquin, a former House member, and Liz Caruso are vying for their party’s nomination.

Governor

CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Janet Mills

incumbent Mills

Uncontested
Updated Jun 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET

CandidateVotesPct.
Paul LePage LePage 00%
Uncontested
Updated Jun 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET

U.S. House 1st District

CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Chellie Pingree

incumbent Pingree

Uncontested
Updated Jun 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET

CandidateVotesPct.
Edwin Thelander Thelander 00%
Uncontested
Updated Jun 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET

U.S. House 2nd District

CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Jared Golden

incumbent Golden

Uncontested
Updated Jun 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET

CandidateVotesPct.
Bruce Poliquin Poliquin 00%
Elizabeth Caruso Caruso 00
Updated Jun 13, 2022 at 11:51 a.m. ET

By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna and Ashlyn Still