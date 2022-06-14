Polls close on June 14 at 8 p.m. ET
2022 Maine primary elections results
There isn’t much primary action in Maine, where Gov. Janet Mills (D) is seeking reelection. Republicans are likely to renominate former governor Paul LePage (R), a fierce partisan of Donald Trump though he has yet to receive the former president’s endorsement. There is a competitive primary to challenge Rep. Jared Golden (D) in his 2nd House District. Republicans Bruce Poliquin, a former House member, and Liz Caruso are vying for their party’s nomination.
Governor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Janet Mills
incumbent Mills
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Paul LePage LePage
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
U.S. House 1st District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Chellie Pingree
incumbent Pingree
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Edwin Thelander Thelander
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
U.S. House 2nd District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Jared Golden
incumbent Golden
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Bruce Poliquin Poliquin
|0
|0%
|Elizabeth Caruso Caruso
|0
|0%
|No results reported.