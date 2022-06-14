There isn’t much primary action in Maine, where Gov. Janet Mills (D) is seeking reelection. Republicans are likely to renominate former governor Paul LePage (R), a fierce partisan of Donald Trump though he has yet to receive the former president’s endorsement. There is a competitive primary to challenge Rep. Jared Golden (D) in his 2nd House District. Republicans Bruce Poliquin, a former House member, and Liz Caruso are vying for their party’s nomination.