Maryland accepts mail-in votes for 10 days after Tuesday’s primary, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day, and will not begin counting those ballots until 10 a.m. Thursday, delaying final tallies. Learn more
2022 Maryland primary elections results
WHAT TO WATCH
Governor
More than a dozen candidates are facing off in highly competitive Democratic and Republican primaries for the nomination to become Maryland’s next governor, a post being vacated by term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan (R). Democrats have lost the governor’s mansion more times than they’ve won in the past two decades. Republicans face a heated battle between a Hogan-endorsed candidate and one backed by former president Donald Trump.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Tom Perez Perez
|0
|0%
|Peter Franchot Franchot
|0
|0%
|Wes Moore Moore
|0
|0%
|Jerome Segal Segal
|0
|0%
|Douglas Gansler Gansler
|0
|0%
|Rushern Baker Baker
|0
|0%
|Ashwani Jain Jain
|0
|0%
|Jon Baron Baron
|0
|0%
|Ralph Jaffe Jaffe
|0
|0%
|John King King
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Baltimore
Annapolis
Hagerstown
No votes
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Dan Cox Cox
|0
|0%
|Kelly Schulz Schulz
|0
|0%
|Robin Ficker Ficker
|0
|0%
|Joe Werner Werner
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Baltimore
Annapolis
Hagerstown
No votes
U.S. Senate
Sen. Chris Van Hollen faces Michelle Smith in the Democratic primary for the seat he’s held since 2017, while 10 Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Chris Van HollenChris Van Hollen *
incumbent Van HollenVan Hollen *
|0
|0%
|Michelle Smith Smith
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
Baltimore
Annapolis
Hagerstown
No votes
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|James Tarantin Tarantin
|0
|0%
|John Thormann Thormann
|0
|0%
|George Davis Davis
|0
|0%
|Lorie Friend Friend
|0
|0%
|Todd Puglisi Puglisi
|0
|0%
|Chris Chaffee Chaffee
|0
|0%
|Reba Hawkins Hawkins
|0
|0%
|Joseph Perez Perez
|0
|0%
|Jon McGreevey McGreevey
|0
|0%
|Nnabu Eze Eze
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Baltimore
Annapolis
Hagerstown
No votes
Attorney General
The Democrats vying to succeed retiring Attorney General Brian E. Frosh have a long history. Rep. Anthony G. Brown was lieutenant governor under Gov. Martin O’Malley, the husband of former judge Katie Curran O’Malley, who is running against Brown.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Anthony Brown Brown
|0
|0%
|Katie O'Malley O'Malley
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Baltimore
Annapolis
Hagerstown
No votes
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jim Shalleck Shalleck
|0
|0%
|Michael Peroutka Peroutka
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Baltimore
Annapolis
Hagerstown
No votes
Comptroller
The race for the Democratic nominee for Maryland comptroller pits a connected state delegate against a wealthy defense contractor — either of whom would make history if elected in November. Bowie Mayor Tim Adams would be the first African American and first paraplegic to hold the statewide office, while Del. Brooke E. Lierman (Baltimore City) would be the first woman.
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Timothy Adams Adams
|0
|0%
|Brooke Lierman Lierman
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Barry Glassman Glassman
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
U.S. House
Democrat
Republican
Seat
2020 Results
Democrat
Republican
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Heather Mizeur Mizeur
|0
|0%
|David Harden Harden
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Andy HarrisAndy Harris *
incumbent HarrisHarris *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Dutch RuppersbergerDutch Ruppersberger *
incumbent RuppersbergerRuppersberger *
|0
|0%
|Marques Dent Dent
|0
|0%
|George Croom Croom
|0
|0%
|Liri Fusha Fusha
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lance Griffin Griffin
|0
|0%
|Dave Wallace Wallace
|0
|0%
|Nicolee Ambrose Ambrose
|0
|0%
|Berney Flowers Flowers
|0
|0%
|Ellen McNulty McNulty
|0
|0%
|Michael Geppi Geppi
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent John SarbanesJohn Sarbanes *
incumbent SarbanesSarbanes *
|0
|0%
|Ben Beardsley Beardsley
|0
|0%
|Jake Pretot Pretot
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Antonio Pitocco Pitocco
|0
|0%
|Yuripzy Morgan Morgan
|0
|0%
|Joe Kelley Kelley
|0
|0%
|Amal Torres Torres
|0
|0%
|Thomas Harris Harris
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Matthew Fogg Fogg
|0
|0%
|James Curtis Curtis
|0
|0%
|Glenn Ivey Ivey
|0
|0%
|Tammy Allison Allison
|0
|0%
|Kim Shelton Shelton
|0
|0%
|Angela Angel Angel
|0
|0%
|Gregory Holmes Holmes
|0
|0%
|Robert McGhee McGhee
|0
|0%
|Donna Edwards Edwards
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|George McDermott McDermott
|0
|0%
|Eric Loeb Loeb
|0
|0%
|Jeff Warner Warner
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Steny HoyerSteny Hoyer *
incumbent HoyerHoyer *
|0
|0%
|Keith Washington Washington
|0
|0%
|McKayla Wilkes Wilkes
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Chris Palombi Palombi
|0
|0%
|Michael Lemon Lemon
|0
|0%
|Patrick Stevens Stevens
|0
|0%
|Tannis Villanova Villanova
|0
|0%
|DuVal Cubero Cubero
|0
|0%
|Vanessa Hoffman Hoffman
|0
|0%
|Toni Jarboe-Duley Jarboe-Duley
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|George Gluck Gluck
|0
|0%
incumbent David TroneDavid Trone *
incumbent TroneTrone *
|0
|0%
|Ben Smilowitz Smilowitz
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jonathan Jenkins Jenkins
|0
|0%
|Matthew Foldi Foldi
|0
|0%
|Robert Poissonnier Poissonnier
|0
|0%
|Neil Parrott Parrott
|0
|0%
|Colt Black Black
|0
|0%
|Mariela Roca Roca
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Kweisi MfumeKweisi Mfume *
incumbent MfumeMfume *
|0
|0%
|Elihu El El
|0
|0%
|Wayne McNeal McNeal
|0
|0%
|Tashi Davis Davis
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lorrie Sigley Sigley
|0
|0%
|Scott Collier Collier
|0
|0%
|Ray Bly Bly
|0
|0%
|Michael Pearson Pearson
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Andalib Odulate Odulate
|0
|0%
incumbent Jamie RaskinJamie Raskin *
incumbent RaskinRaskin *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Gregory Coll Coll
|0
|0%
|Michael Yadeta Yadeta
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.
State Senate
Democrat
Republican
Seat
Democrat
Republican
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Michael Dreisbach Dreisbach
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jake Shade Shade
|0
|0%
|Mike McKay McKay
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Shawn Perry Perry
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Paul CordermanPaul Corderman *
incumbent CordermanCorderman *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Karen Young Young
|0
|0%
|Jay Mason Mason
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Angela McIntosh McIntosh
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Carleah Summers Summers
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Stephen Barrett Barrett
|0
|0%
|William Folden Folden
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Justin ReadyJustin Ready *
incumbent ReadyReady *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Cory Edwards Edwards
|0
|0%
|Russ Mirabile Mirabile
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Johnny SallingJohnny Salling *
incumbent SallingSalling *
|0
|0%
|Charles Collins Collins
|0
|0%
|Michael Myers Myers
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent J.B. JenningsJ.B. Jennings *
incumbent JenningsJennings *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Thomas Mwaura Mwaura
|0
|0%
incumbent Kathy KlausmeierKathy Klausmeier *
incumbent KlausmeierKlausmeier *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Ken Fitch Fitch
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Katie HesterKatie Hester *
incumbent HesterHester *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Reid Novotny Novotny
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Ben Brooks Brooks
|0
|0%
|Jay Jalisi Jalisi
|0
|0%
|Stephanie Boston Boston
|0
|0%
|Lawrence Williams Williams
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|William Newton Newton
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Shelly HettlemanShelly Hettleman *
incumbent HettlemanHettleman *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Ruth Goetz Goetz
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Clarence LamClarence Lam *
incumbent LamLam *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mavourene Robinson Robinson
|0
|0%
|Bob Cockey Cockey
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Guy GuzzoneGuy Guzzone *
incumbent GuzzoneGuzzone *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Craig ZuckerCraig Zucker *
incumbent ZuckerZucker *
|0
|0%
|Collins Odongo Odongo
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Alex Bieber Bieber
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Brian FeldmanBrian Feldman *
incumbent FeldmanFeldman *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|David Wilson Wilson
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Susan LeeSusan Lee *
incumbent LeeLee *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Cheryl KaganCheryl Kagan *
incumbent KaganKagan *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Scott Gershman Gershman
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Max Socol Socol
|0
|0%
incumbent Jeff WaldstreicherJeff Waldstreicher *
incumbent WaldstreicherWaldstreicher *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Missy Carr Carr
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Ben KramerBen Kramer *
incumbent KramerKramer *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Anita Cox Cox
|0
|0%
|Raul Ayala Ayala
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Enoch Bevel Bevel
|0
|0%
incumbent Will SmithWill Smith *
incumbent SmithSmith *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Jim RosapepeJim Rosapepe *
incumbent RosapepeRosapepe *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lee Havis Havis
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Paul PinskyPaul Pinsky *
incumbent PinskyPinsky *
|0
|0%
|Rashad Lloyd Lloyd
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Raaheela Ahmed Ahmed
|0
|0%
|Sylvia Johnson Johnson
|0
|0%
incumbent Ron WatsonRon Watson *
incumbent WatsonWatson *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jesse Peed Peed
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Joanne BensonJoanne Benson *
incumbent BensonBenson *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jonathan Rosero Rosero
|0
|0%
incumbent Melony GriffithMelony Griffith *
incumbent GriffithGriffith *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Tamara Brown Brown
|0
|0%
|Anthony Muse Muse
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Ike Puzon Puzon
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Rou Etienne Etienne
|0
|0%
incumbent Michael JacksonMichael Jackson *
incumbent JacksonJackson *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kenneth Lee Lee
|0
|0%
|Al Larsen Larsen
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Vontasha Simms Simms
|0
|0%
incumbent Arthur EllisArthur Ellis *
incumbent EllisEllis *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Michelle Talkington Talkington
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Jack BaileyJack Bailey *
incumbent BaileyBailey *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Sarah ElfrethSarah Elfreth *
incumbent ElfrethElfreth *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Stacie MacDonald MacDonald
|0
|0%
|Bobbi Moore Moore
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Bryan SimonaireBryan Simonaire *
incumbent SimonaireSimonaire *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Pamela BeidlePamela Beidle *
incumbent BeidleBeidle *
|0
|0%
|Sarah Lacey Lacey
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kimberly June June
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Dawn Gile Gile
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Sid Saab Saab
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mary Ann Lisanti Lisanti
|0
|0%
|Mary-Dulany James James
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Christian Miele Miele
|0
|0%
|Walter Tilley Tilley
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Michelle Christman Christman
|0
|0%
|Frank Esposito Esposito
|0
|0%
incumbent Jason GallionJason Gallion *
incumbent GallionGallion *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Rick Bowers Bowers
|0
|0%
incumbent Stephen HersheyStephen Hershey *
incumbent HersheyHershey *
|0
|0%
|Heather Sinclair Sinclair
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Naomi Hyman Hyman
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Johnny Mautz Mautz
|0
|0%
incumbent Adelaide EckardtAdelaide Eckardt *
incumbent EckardtEckardt *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Michele Gregory Gregory
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Mary Beth CarozzaMary Beth Carozza *
incumbent CarozzaCarozza *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Nancy KingNancy King *
incumbent KingKing *
|0
|0%
|Adam Cunningham Cunningham
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Antonio HayesAntonio Hayes *
incumbent HayesHayes *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Christopher Anderson Anderson
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Jill CarterJill Carter *
incumbent CarterCarter *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Chris WestChris West *
incumbent WestWest *
|0
|0%
|Zach Tomlin Tomlin
|0
|0%
|Jimmy Mathis Mathis
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Mary WashingtonMary Washington *
incumbent WashingtonWashington *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Ilyas Chohan Chohan
|0
|0%
incumbent Charles SydnorCharles Sydnor *
incumbent SydnorSydnor *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Cory McCrayCory McCray *
incumbent McCrayMcCray *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Bill FergusonBill Ferguson *
incumbent FergusonFerguson *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Emmanuel Digman Digman
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Malcolm AugustineMalcolm Augustine *
incumbent AugustineAugustine *
|0
|0%
|Rocio Treminio-Lopez Treminio-Lopez
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
House of Delegates
Democrat
Republican
Seat
Democrat
Republican
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Heather Mizeur Mizeur
|0
|0%
|David Harden Harden
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Robert Spear Spear
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Tim Thomas Thomas
|0
|0%
|Andy Adams Adams
|0
|0%
|Kenneth Sisk Sisk
|0
|0%
|Jim Hinebaugh Hinebaugh
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Jason BuckelJason Buckel *
incumbent BuckelBuckel *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Carrie Hinton Hinton
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Terry Baker Baker
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|William Valentine Valentine
|0
|0%
|Seth Wilson Wilson
|0
|0%
|Bradley Belmont Belmont
|0
|0%
incumbent William WivellWilliam Wivell *
incumbent WivellWivell *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Ladetra Robinson Robinson
|0
|0%
|Brooke Grossman Grossman
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Brenda ThiamBrenda Thiam *
incumbent ThiamThiam *
|0
|0%
|Thomas Stolz Stolz
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Josh Bokee Bokee
|0
|0%
|Kris Fair Fair
|0
|0%
|William Reid Reid
|0
|0%
|Tarolyn Thrasher Thrasher
|0
|0%
|Karen Simpson Simpson
|0
|0%
incumbent Ken KerrKen Kerr *
incumbent KerrKerr *
|0
|0%
|Stephen Slater Slater
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kathy Diener Diener
|0
|0%
|Justin Wages Wages
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Brandon Duck Duck
|0
|0%
|Andrew Duck Duck
|0
|0%
|Millicent Hall Hall
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|April Miller Miller
|0
|0%
incumbent Jesse PippyJesse Pippy *
incumbent PippyPippy *
|0
|0%
incumbent Barrie CilibertiBarrie Ciliberti *
incumbent CilibertiCiliberti *
|0
|0%
|Heath Barnes Barnes
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent April RoseApril Rose *
incumbent RoseRose *
|0
|0%
|Dennis Frazier Frazier
|0
|0%
|Christopher Bouchat Bouchat
|0
|0%
|Chris Tomlinson Tomlinson
|0
|0%
|Sallie Taylor Taylor
|0
|0%
|Scott Willens Willens
|0
|0%
|Scott Jendrek Jendrek
|0
|0%
|Stephen Wantz Wantz
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Megan Mioduszewski Mioduszewski
|0
|0%
|Jake Mohorovic Mohorovic
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Valerie McDonough McDonough
|0
|0%
|Robert Bird Bird
|0
|0%
incumbent Bob LongBob Long *
incumbent LongLong *
|0
|0%
|Chike Anyanwu Anyanwu
|0
|0%
|Tim Fazenbaker Fazenbaker
|0
|0%
incumbent Ric MetzgarRic Metzgar *
incumbent MetzgarMetzgar *
|0
|0%
incumbent Robin GrammerRobin Grammer *
incumbent GrammerGrammer *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lydia Brown Brown
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Steve Redmer Redmer
|0
|0%
incumbent Joseph BotelerJoseph Boteler *
incumbent BotelerBoteler *
|0
|0%
incumbent Kathy SzeligaKathy Szeliga *
incumbent SzeligaSzeliga *
|0
|0%
|Ryan Nawrocki Nawrocki
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Medford Campbell Campbell
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Rocky Wagonhurst Wagonhurst
|0
|0%
incumbent Rick ImpallariaRick Impallaria *
incumbent ImpallariaImpallaria *
|0
|0%
|Russ English English
|0
|0%
|Nicholas Gladden Gladden
|0
|0%
incumbent Lauren ArikanLauren Arikan *
incumbent ArikanArikan *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Carl JacksonCarl Jackson *
incumbent JacksonJackson *
|0
|0%
|Nick Allen Allen
|0
|0%
incumbent Harry BhandariHarry Bhandari *
incumbent BhandariBhandari *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Timothy Neubauer Neubauer
|0
|0%
|Manpreet Hundal Hundal
|0
|0%
|Glen Geelhaar Geelhaar
|0
|0%
|Kathleen Smero Smero
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Chao Wu Wu
|0
|0%
|Natalie Ziegler Ziegler
|0
|0%
|Steven Bolen Bolen
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Trent KittlemanTrent Kittleman *
incumbent KittlemanKittleman *
|0
|0%
|Saif Rehman Rehman
|0
|0%
|Jianning Zeng Zeng
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Courtney WatsonCourtney Watson *
incumbent WatsonWatson *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lisa Kim Kim
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jennifer White White
|0
|0%
|Nathaniel Costley Costley
|0
|0%
|Regg Hatcher Hatcher
|0
|0%
incumbent Adrienne JonesAdrienne Jones *
incumbent JonesJones *
|0
|0%
|Scott Phillips Phillips
|0
|0%
|Michael Brown Brown
|0
|0%
|Garland Sanderson Sanderson
|0
|0%
|Nathaniel Logan Logan
|0
|0%
|Ruben Amaya Amaya
|0
|0%
|Korey Johnson Johnson
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jordan Porompyae Porompyae
|0
|0%
|Patricia Fallon Fallon
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Cheryl Pasteur Pasteur
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Dana SteinDana Stein *
incumbent SteinStein *
|0
|0%
incumbent Jon CardinJon Cardin *
incumbent CardinCardin *
|0
|0%
incumbent Lisa BelcastroLisa Belcastro *
incumbent BelcastroBelcastro *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jim Simpson Simpson
|0
|0%
|Tyler Stiff Stiff
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Jessica FeldmarkJessica Feldmark *
incumbent FeldmarkFeldmark *
|0
|0%
incumbent Christopher FeldwickChristopher Feldwick *
incumbent FeldwickFeldwick *
|0
|0%
incumbent Terri HillTerri Hill *
incumbent HillHill *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Daniel McGinty McGinty
|0
|0%
|Gary Simmons Simmons
|0
|0%
|Jeff Garcia Garcia
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|David Buchanan Buchanan
|0
|0%
|Ashley Arias Arias
|0
|0%
|Victor Henderson Henderson
|0
|0%
|Ronald Imbragulio Imbragulio
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Amy Brooks Brooks
|0
|0%
incumbent Jen TerrasaJen Terrasa *
incumbent TerrasaTerrasa *
|0
|0%
|Becca Niburg Niburg
|0
|0%
|Pam Guzzone Guzzone
|0
|0%
incumbent Vanessa AtterbearyVanessa Atterbeary *
incumbent AtterbearyAtterbeary *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Chris Yates Yates
|0
|0%
|Padraic Walsh Walsh
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Anne KaiserAnne Kaiser *
incumbent KaiserKaiser *
|0
|0%
incumbent Eric LuedtkeEric Luedtke *
incumbent LuedtkeLuedtke *
|0
|0%
|Joshua Dowling Dowling
|0
|0%
incumbent Pamela QueenPamela Queen *
incumbent QueenQueen *
|0
|0%
|Tom Smith Smith
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kate Walshe Walshe
|0
|0%
|Kathy Gugulis Gugulis
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Lily QiLily Qi *
incumbent QiQi *
|0
|0%
incumbent David Fraser-HidalgoDavid Fraser-Hidalgo *
incumbent Fraser-HidalgoFraser-Hidalgo *
|0
|0%
|Saqib Ali Ali
|0
|0%
incumbent Linda FoleyLinda Foley *
incumbent FoleyFoley *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jodi Noah Noah
|0
|0%
|Stacey Sauter Sauter
|0
|0%
|Matt Wade Wade
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Ariana KellyAriana Kelly *
incumbent KellyKelly *
|0
|0%
incumbent Sara LoveSara Love *
incumbent LoveLove *
|0
|0%
incumbent Marc KormanMarc Korman *
incumbent KormanKorman *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Joe Vogel Vogel
|0
|0%
|Joe DeMaria DeMaria
|0
|0%
incumbent Kumar BarveKumar Barve *
incumbent BarveBarve *
|0
|0%
incumbent Julie CarrJulie Carr *
incumbent CarrCarr *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Helene Meister Meister
|0
|0%
|Donald Patti Patti
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Jared SolomonJared Solomon *
incumbent SolomonSolomon *
|0
|0%
|Aaron Kaufman Kaufman
|0
|0%
incumbent Emily ShettyEmily Shetty *
incumbent ShettyShetty *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|George Cecala Cecala
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Bonnie CullisonBonnie Cullison *
incumbent CullisonCullison *
|0
|0%
incumbent Vaughn StewartVaughn Stewart *
incumbent StewartStewart *
|0
|0%
|Augustin Saah Saah
|0
|0%
incumbent Charlotte CrutchfieldCharlotte Crutchfield *
incumbent CrutchfieldCrutchfield *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Frank Nice Nice
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Jheanelle WilkinsJheanelle Wilkins *
incumbent WilkinsWilkins *
|0
|0%
incumbent Lorig CharkoudianLorig Charkoudian *
incumbent CharkoudianCharkoudian *
|0
|0%
|John Walsh Walsh
|0
|0%
incumbent David MoonDavid Moon *
incumbent MoonMoon *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Joseline Pena-MelnykJoseline Pena-Melnyk *
incumbent Pena-MelnykPena-Melnyk *
|0
|0%
incumbent Mary LehmanMary Lehman *
incumbent LehmanLehman *
|0
|0%
incumbent Ben BarnesBen Barnes *
incumbent BarnesBarnes *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Anne HealeyAnne Healey *
incumbent HealeyHealey *
|0
|0%
|Patrick Paschall Paschall
|0
|0%
incumbent Alonzo WashingtonAlonzo Washington *
incumbent WashingtonWashington *
|0
|0%
incumbent Nicole WilliamsNicole Williams *
incumbent WilliamsWilliams *
|0
|0%
|Chiquita Jackson Jackson
|0
|0%
|Ashanti Martinez Martinez
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Marvin HolmesMarvin Holmes *
incumbent HolmesHolmes *
|0
|0%
|Kym Taylor Taylor
|0
|0%
|Jocelyn Collins Collins
|0
|0%
|Valeria Tomlin Tomlin
|0
|0%
|Adrian Boafo Boafo
|0
|0%
|Jacqui Steele-McCall Steele-McCall
|0
|0%
|Januari McKay McKay
|0
|0%
|Remi Duyile Duyile
|0
|0%
|Monica Roebuck Roebuck
|0
|0%
|Keenon James James
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Richard Elliott Elliott
|0
|0%
incumbent Tiffany AlstonTiffany Alston *
incumbent AlstonAlston *
|0
|0%
|Christopher Stevenson Stevenson
|0
|0%
|Alexis Solis Solis
|0
|0%
|Sennieal Crutchfield Crutchfield
|0
|0%
incumbent Jazz LewisJazz Lewis *
incumbent LewisLewis *
|0
|0%
incumbent Andrea HarrisonAndrea Harrison *
incumbent HarrisonHarrison *
|0
|0%
|LaTasha Ward Ward
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Darryl BarnesDarryl Barnes *
incumbent BarnesBarnes *
|0
|0%
incumbent Nick CharlesNick Charles *
incumbent CharlesCharles *
|0
|0%
incumbent Karen TolesKaren Toles *
incumbent TolesToles *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kendal Wade Wade
|0
|0%
incumbent Veronica TurnerVeronica Turner *
incumbent TurnerTurner *
|0
|0%
incumbent Kriselda ValderramaKriselda Valderrama *
incumbent ValderramaValderrama *
|0
|0%
|Angela Jones Jones
|0
|0%
|Antwan Brown Brown
|0
|0%
|Andre Nottingham Nottingham
|0
|0%
|Jamila Woods Woods
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|JoAnn Fisher Fisher
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kevin Harris Harris
|0
|0%
incumbent Susie ProctorSusie Proctor *
incumbent ProctorProctor *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jeffrie Long Long
|0
|0%
|June Jones Jones
|0
|0%
incumbent Rachel JonesRachel Jones *
incumbent JonesJones *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Mark FisherMark Fisher *
incumbent FisherFisher *
|0
|0%
|Kevin Merillat Merillat
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Cornell Posey Posey
|0
|0%
incumbent C. T. WilsonC. T. Wilson *
incumbent WilsonWilson *
|0
|0%
incumbent Edith PattersonEdith Patterson *
incumbent PattersonPatterson *
|0
|0%
|Edward Holland Holland
|0
|0%
|Buddy Bowling Bowling
|0
|0%
incumbent Debra DavisDebra Davis *
incumbent DavisDavis *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Marquita Bushrod Bushrod
|0
|0%
|Tyrone Hall Hall
|0
|0%
|James Ashburn Ashburn
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Matt MorganMatt Morgan *
incumbent MorganMorgan *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Brian CrosbyBrian Crosby *
incumbent CrosbyCrosby *
|0
|0%
|Valarie Dove-Swaringer Dove-Swaringer
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Deb ReyDeb Rey *
incumbent ReyRey *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Bill Bates Bates
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Timothy Gowen Gowen
|0
|0%
|Todd Morgan Morgan
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Shaneka HensonShaneka Henson *
incumbent HensonHenson *
|0
|0%
incumbent Dana JonesDana Jones *
incumbent JonesJones *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Rob Seyfferth Seyfferth
|0
|0%
|Doug Rathell Rathell
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Courtney Buiniskis Buiniskis
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Seth HowardSeth Howard *
incumbent HowardHoward *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kevin Burke Burke
|0
|0%
|Milad Pooran Pooran
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Rachel MunozRachel Munoz *
incumbent MunozMunoz *
|0
|0%
incumbent Nicholaus KipkeNicholaus Kipke *
incumbent KipkeKipke *
|0
|0%
incumbent Brian ChisholmBrian Chisholm *
incumbent ChisholmChisholm *
|0
|0%
|LaToya Nkongolo Nkongolo
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Mike RogersMike Rogers *
incumbent RogersRogers *
|0
|0%
incumbent Mark ChangMark Chang *
incumbent ChangChang *
|0
|0%
|Dorcas Ajanlekoko Ajanlekoko
|0
|0%
incumbent Sandy BartlettSandy Bartlett *
incumbent BartlettBartlett *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Michael Jette Jette
|0
|0%
|Michele Speakman Speakman
|0
|0%
|Monica Smearman Smearman
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Marguerite Morris Morris
|0
|0%
|Andrew Pruski Pruski
|0
|0%
|Michael Sopata Sopata
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kim Mills Mills
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|John Wakefield Wakefield
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Stuart Schmidt Schmidt
|0
|0%
|Tyler Bailey Bailey
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Heather BagnallHeather Bagnall *
incumbent BagnallBagnall *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kerry Gillespie Gillespie
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Steve JohnsonSteve Johnson *
incumbent JohnsonJohnson *
|0
|0%
|Sarahia Benn Benn
|0
|0%
|Andre Johnson Johnson
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Shekinah Hollingsworth Hollingsworth
|0
|0%
|Glen Glass Glass
|0
|0%
|Teresa Walter Walter
|0
|0%
|David Martin Martin
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Gillian Miller Miller
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Susan McComasSusan McComas *
incumbent McComasMcComas *
|0
|0%
|Jay Ellenby Ellenby
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Teresa ReillyTeresa Reilly *
incumbent ReillyReilly *
|0
|0%
incumbent Mike GriffithMike Griffith *
incumbent GriffithGriffith *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Kevin HornbergerKevin Hornberger *
incumbent HornbergerHornberger *
|0
|0%
|Travis Marion Marion
|0
|0%
|Adam Streight Streight
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Jeff GhristJeff Ghrist *
incumbent GhristGhrist *
|0
|0%
incumbent Jay JacobsJay Jacobs *
incumbent JacobsJacobs *
|0
|0%
incumbent Steve ArentzSteve Arentz *
incumbent ArentzArentz *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Sheree Sample-HughesSheree Sample-Hughes *
incumbent Sample-HughesSample-Hughes *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Donna Bradshaw Bradshaw
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Susan Delean-Botkin Delean-Botkin
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Tom Hutchinson Hutchinson
|0
|0%
incumbent Christopher AdamsChristopher Adams *
incumbent AdamsAdams *
|0
|0%
|Ron James James
|0
|0%
|Nicole Acle Acle
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Todd Nock Nock
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Charles OttoCharles Otto *
incumbent OttoOtto *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Carl AndertonCarl Anderton *
incumbent AndertonAnderton *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Wayne HartmanWayne Hartman *
incumbent HartmanHartman *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Gabriel AceveroGabriel Acevero *
incumbent AceveroAcevero *
|0
|0%
incumbent Lesley LopezLesley Lopez *
incumbent LopezLopez *
|0
|0%
|Clint Sobratti Sobratti
|0
|0%
incumbent Kirill ReznikKirill Reznik *
incumbent ReznikReznik *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Melissa WellsMelissa Wells *
incumbent WellsWells *
|0
|0%
|Juan Snell Snell
|0
|0%
|China Terrell Terrell
|0
|0%
|Cameron Green Green
|0
|0%
|Crystal Parker Parker
|0
|0%
incumbent Marlon AmpreyMarlon Amprey *
incumbent AmpreyAmprey *
|0
|0%
|Kathy Shulman Shulman
|0
|0%
incumbent Frank ConawayFrank Conaway *
incumbent ConawayConaway *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Zulieka Baysmore Baysmore
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Dalya AttarDalya Attar *
incumbent AttarAttar *
|0
|0%
|Chris Ervin Ervin
|0
|0%
incumbent S. I. RosenbergS. I. Rosenberg *
incumbent RosenbergRosenberg *
|0
|0%
|Bilal Ali Ali
|0
|0%
incumbent Tony BridgesTony Bridges *
incumbent BridgesBridges *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Scott Graham Graham
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Paul Konka Konka
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Nino MangioneNino Mangione *
incumbent MangioneMangione *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Michele GuytonMichele Guyton *
incumbent GuytonGuyton *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Todd Huff Huff
|0
|0%
|Jay Walton Walton
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lyn Mallick Mallick
|0
|0%
|Joshua Stonko Stonko
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Elizabeth Embry Embry
|0
|0%
|Reginald Benbow Benbow
|0
|0%
|Logan Endow Endow
|0
|0%
|Sherricka McGrier-Douglas McGrier-Douglas
|0
|0%
incumbent Regina BoyceRegina Boyce *
incumbent BoyceBoyce *
|0
|0%
|Rikki Vaughn Vaughn
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Gwendolyn Butler Butler
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Cathi ForbesCathi Forbes *
incumbent ForbesForbes *
|0
|0%
|Bill Brooks Brooks
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Eric EbersoleEric Ebersole *
incumbent EbersoleEbersole *
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Brian Noon Noon
|0
|0%
|Joseph Hooe Hooe
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Shelia RuthShelia Ruth *
incumbent RuthRuth *
|0
|0%
|Aletheia McCaskill McCaskill
|0
|0%
|Shazia Shah Shah
|0
|0%
|Aisha Kahn Kahn
|0
|0%
|Bishop Chapman Chapman
|0
|0%
|Patrick Cusack Cusack
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Caylin Young Young
|0
|0%
incumbent Stephanie SmithStephanie Smith *
incumbent SmithSmith *
|0
|0%
|George Johnson Johnson
|0
|0%
incumbent Chanel BranchChanel Branch *
incumbent BranchBranch *
|0
|0%
|Jackie Addison Addison
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Antonio Barboza Barboza
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Sean Burns Burns
|0
|0%
|Mark Edelson Edelson
|0
|0%
incumbent Robbyn LewisRobbyn Lewis *
incumbent LewisLewis *
|0
|0%
|Vince Andrews Andrews
|0
|0%
incumbent Luke ClippingerLuke Clippinger *
incumbent ClippingerClippinger *
|0
|0%
|Augusta Christensen Christensen
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mekkah Mohammed Mohammed
|0
|0%
|Pete Waters Waters
|0
|0%
|Brian Voss Voss
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Robert IveyRobert Ivey *
incumbent IveyIvey *
|0
|0%
incumbent Diana FennellDiana Fennell *
incumbent FennellFennell *
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Deni Taveras Taveras
|0
|0%
|Jorge Sactic Sactic
|0
|0%
|Marlin Jenkins Jenkins
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Montgomery County
Montgomery County Executive
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Marc ElrichMarc Elrich *
incumbent ElrichElrich *
|0
|0%
|David Blair Blair
|0
|0%
|Peter James James
|0
|0%
|Hans Riemer Riemer
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Shelly Skolnick Skolnick
|0
|0%
|Reardon Sullivan Sullivan
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Montgomery County Council
Democrat
Republican
Seat
Democrat
Republican
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Brandy H. M. Brooks Brooks
|0
|0%
|Scott Evan Goldberg Goldberg
|0
|0%
|Laurie-Anne Sayles Sayles
|0
|0%
|Gabe Albornoz Albornoz
|0
|0%
|Will Jawando Jawando
|0
|0%
|Dana E. Gassaway Gassaway
|0
|0%
|Evan Glass Glass
|0
|0%
|Tom Hucker Hucker
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Christopher P. Fiotes Fiotes
|0
|0%
|Lenard Lieber Lieber
|0
|0%
|Dwight Patel Patel
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|William Roberts Roberts
|0
|0%
|Marilyn Balcombe Balcombe
|0
|0%
|Lorna Phillips Forde Forde
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Dan Cuba Cuba
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Sidney A. Katz Katz
|0
|0%
|Tiquia J. Bennett Bennett
|0
|0%
|Robert Wu Wu
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|George Hernandez Hernandez
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|John F. Zittrauer Zittrauer
|0
|0%
|Troy Murtha Murtha
|0
|0%
|Kate Stewart Stewart
|0
|0%
|Amy Ginsburg Ginsburg
|0
|0%
|Al Carr Carr
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Cheryl Riley Riley
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Cary Lamari Lamari
|0
|0%
|Fatmata Barrie Barrie
|0
|0%
|Daniel Amara Koroma Koroma
|0
|0%
|Christopher Bolton Bolton
|0
|0%
|Jeremiah Pope Pope
|0
|0%
|William "Chip" Montier Montier
|0
|0%
|Kristin Mink Mink
|0
|0%
|Brian Anleu Anleu
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kate Woody Woody
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Christa Tichy Tichy
|0
|0%
|Vicki S. Vergagni Vergagni
|0
|0%
|Mark Trullinger Trullinger
|0
|0%
|Brit Siman-Tov Siman-Tov
|0
|0%
|Steve Solomon Solomon
|0
|0%
|Maricé Morales Morales
|0
|0%
|Natali Fani Gonzalez Fani Gonzalez
|0
|0%
|Omar Lazo Lazo
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Viet H. Doan Doan
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Sharif A. Hidayat Hidayat
|0
|0%
|Dawn Luedtke Luedtke
|0
|0%
|Jacqueline Manger Manger
|0
|0%
|Paul K. Schwartz Schwartz
|0
|0%
|Ben Wikner Wikner
|0
|0%
|Paul Geller Geller
|0
|0%
|Andrew A. Einsmann Einsmann
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Harold C. Maldonado Maldonado
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
Montgomery County State's Attorney
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Bernice Mireku-North Mireku-North
|0
|0%
|Tom DeGonia DeGonia
|0
|0%
|Perry Paylor Paylor
|0
|0%
|John McCarthy McCarthy
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Montgomery County Sheriff
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Robert Bass Bass
|0
|0%
|Maxwell Cornelius Uy Uy
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Montgomery County Judge of the Circuit Court 6
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Theresa M. Chernosky Chernosky
|0
|0%
|Kathleen Dumais Dumais
|0
|0%
|Thomas P. Johnson III Johnson III
|0
|0%
|Rachel Theora McGuckian McGuckian
|0
|0%
|Marylin Pierre Pierre
|0
|0%
|Carlos F. Acosta Acosta
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Montgomery County Board of Education
At-large
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Karla Silvestre Silvestre
|0
|0%
|Mike Erickson Erickson
|0
|0%
|J. "Domenic" Giandomenico Giandomenico
|0
|0%
|Michael Fryar Fryar
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
District 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Grace Rivera Oven Rivera Oven
|0
|0%
|Jay Guan Guan
|0
|0%
|Esther L. Wells Wells
|0
|0%
|Alexander Fahmy Fahmy
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
District 3
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Marcus Alzona Alzona
|0
|0%
|Julie Yang Yang
|0
|0%
|Scott Joftus Joftus
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
District 5
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Brenda Wolff Wolff
|0
|0%
|Valerie M. Coll Coll
|0
|0%
|Dawn Iannaco-Hahn Iannaco-Hahn
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Prince George's County
Prince George's County Executive
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Billy Bridges Bridges
|0
|0%
incumbent Angela AlsobrooksAngela Alsobrooks *
incumbent AlsobrooksAlsobrooks *
|0
|0%
|Moisette Sweat Sweat
|0
|0%
|Sherman Hardy Hardy
|0
|0%
|Leigh Bodden Bodden
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|* Incumbent
Prince George's County Council
Democrat
Republican
Seat
Democrat
Republican
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Rudy D. Anthony Anthony
|0
|0%
|Stanford Fraser Fraser
|0
|0%
|Calvin S. Hawkins Jr. Hawkins Jr.
|0
|0%
|Mel Franklin Franklin
|0
|0%
|Sam Elira Sr. Elira Sr.
|0
|0%
|Jonathan White White
|0
|0%
|Leo Bachi Eyombo Eyombo
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Victor Ramirez Ramirez
|0
|0%
|Raymond Nevo Nevo
|0
|0%
|Wanika Fisher Fisher
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Eve T. Shuman Shuman
|0
|0%
|Eric C. Olson Olson
|0
|0%
|Sia Finoh Finoh
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Trance A. Washington Washington
|0
|0%
|Michael Estève Estève
|0
|0%
|Ingrid S. Harrison Harrison
|0
|0%
|Patrice Murray Murray
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Wala Blegay Blegay
|0
|0%
|Barbara Holt Streeter Holt Streeter
|0
|0%
|Nakia R. Wright Wright
|0
|0%
|Denise G. Smith Smith
|0
|0%
|Belinda Queen Queen
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Rodney Colvin Streeter Streeter
|0
|0%
|Anita G. Naves Naves
|0
|0%
|Krystal Oriadha Oriadha
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Gary Falls Falls
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Edward Burroughs III Burroughs III
|0
|0%