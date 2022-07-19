2022 Maryland primary elections results

Maryland accepts mail-in votes for 10 days after Tuesday’s primary, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day, and will not begin counting those ballots until 10 a.m. Thursday, delaying final tallies. Learn more

More than a dozen candidates are facing off in highly competitive Democratic and Republican primaries for the nomination to become Maryland’s next governor, a post being vacated by term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan (R). Democrats have lost the governor’s mansion more times than they’ve won in the past two decades. Republicans face a heated battle between a Hogan-endorsed candidate and one backed by former president Donald Trump .

Sen. Chris Van Hollen faces Michelle Smith in the Democratic primary for the seat he’s held since 2017, while 10 Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination.

The Democrats vying to succeed retiring Attorney General Brian E. Frosh have a long history. Rep. Anthony G. Brown was lieutenant governor under Gov. Martin O’Malley, the husband of former judge Katie Curran O’Malley, who is running against Brown.

The race for the Democratic nominee for Maryland comptroller pits a connected state delegate against a wealthy defense contractor — either of whom would make history if elected in November. Bowie Mayor Tim Adams would be the first African American and first paraplegic to hold the statewide office, while Del. Brooke E. Lierman (Baltimore City) would be the first woman.

U.S. House

LEAD/WON Democrat Republican Seat 2020 Results Democrat Republican District 1 Lean Trump DEM Awaiting results and GOP leader is HarrisAndy Harris*(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Heather Mizeur Mizeur 0 0 % David Harden Harden 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Andy Harris Andy Harris * incumbent Harris Harris * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent District 2 Strong Biden DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Dutch Ruppersberger Dutch Ruppersberger * incumbent Ruppersberger Ruppersberger * 0 0 % Marques Dent Dent 0 0 % George Croom Croom 0 0 % Liri Fusha Fusha 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Lance Griffin Griffin 0 0 % Dave Wallace Wallace 0 0 % Nicolee Ambrose Ambrose 0 0 % Berney Flowers Flowers 0 0 % Ellen McNulty McNulty 0 0 % Michael Geppi Geppi 0 0 % No results reported. District 3 Strong Biden DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent John Sarbanes John Sarbanes * incumbent Sarbanes Sarbanes * 0 0 % Ben Beardsley Beardsley 0 0 % Jake Pretot Pretot 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Antonio Pitocco Pitocco 0 0 % Yuripzy Morgan Morgan 0 0 % Joe Kelley Kelley 0 0 % Amal Torres Torres 0 0 % Thomas Harris Harris 0 0 % No results reported. District 4 Strong Biden DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Matthew Fogg Fogg 0 0 % James Curtis Curtis 0 0 % Glenn Ivey Ivey 0 0 % Tammy Allison Allison 0 0 % Kim Shelton Shelton 0 0 % Angela Angel Angel 0 0 % Gregory Holmes Holmes 0 0 % Robert McGhee McGhee 0 0 % Donna Edwards Edwards 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. George McDermott McDermott 0 0 % Eric Loeb Loeb 0 0 % Jeff Warner Warner 0 0 % No results reported. District 5 Strong Biden DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Steny Hoyer Steny Hoyer * incumbent Hoyer Hoyer * 0 0 % Keith Washington Washington 0 0 % McKayla Wilkes Wilkes 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Chris Palombi Palombi 0 0 % Michael Lemon Lemon 0 0 % Patrick Stevens Stevens 0 0 % Tannis Villanova Villanova 0 0 % DuVal Cubero Cubero 0 0 % Vanessa Hoffman Hoffman 0 0 % Toni Jarboe-Duley Jarboe-Duley 0 0 % No results reported. District 6 Lean Biden DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. George Gluck Gluck 0 0 % incumbent David Trone David Trone * incumbent Trone Trone * 0 0 % Ben Smilowitz Smilowitz 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Jonathan Jenkins Jenkins 0 0 % Matthew Foldi Foldi 0 0 % Robert Poissonnier Poissonnier 0 0 % Neil Parrott Parrott 0 0 % Colt Black Black 0 0 % Mariela Roca Roca 0 0 % No results reported. District 7 Strong Biden DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Kweisi Mfume Kweisi Mfume * incumbent Mfume Mfume * 0 0 % Elihu El El 0 0 % Wayne McNeal McNeal 0 0 % Tashi Davis Davis 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Lorrie Sigley Sigley 0 0 % Scott Collier Collier 0 0 % Ray Bly Bly 0 0 % Michael Pearson Pearson 0 0 % No results reported. District 8 Strong Biden DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Andalib Odulate Odulate 0 0 % incumbent Jamie Raskin Jamie Raskin * incumbent Raskin Raskin * 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Gregory Coll Coll 0 0 % Michael Yadeta Yadeta 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.