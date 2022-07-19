Maryland accepts mail-in votes for 10 days after Tuesday’s primary, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day, and will not begin counting those ballots until 10 a.m. Thursday, delaying final tallies. Learn more

Polls close on July 19 at 8 p.m. ET

2022 Maryland primary elections results

WHAT TO WATCH

Governor

More than a dozen candidates are facing off in highly competitive Democratic and Republican primaries for the nomination to become Maryland’s next governor, a post being vacated by term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan (R). Democrats have lost the governor’s mansion more times than they’ve won in the past two decades. Republicans face a heated battle between a Hogan-endorsed candidate and one backed by former president Donald Trump.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Tom Perez Perez 00%
Peter Franchot Franchot 00
Wes Moore Moore 00
Jerome Segal Segal 00
Douglas Gansler Gansler 00
Rushern Baker Baker 00
Ashwani Jain Jain 00
Jon Baron Baron 00
Ralph Jaffe Jaffe 00
John King King 00
No results reported.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Dan Cox Cox 00%
Kelly Schulz Schulz 00
Robin Ficker Ficker 00
Joe Werner Werner 00
No results reported.

U.S. Senate

Sen. Chris Van Hollen faces Michelle Smith in the Democratic primary for the seat he’s held since 2017, while 10 Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Chris Van Hollen

incumbent Van Hollen

00%
Michelle Smith Smith 00
No results reported.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
James Tarantin Tarantin 00%
John Thormann Thormann 00
George Davis Davis 00
Lorie Friend Friend 00
Todd Puglisi Puglisi 00
Chris Chaffee Chaffee 00
Reba Hawkins Hawkins 00
Joseph Perez Perez 00
Jon McGreevey McGreevey 00
Nnabu Eze Eze 00
No results reported.

Attorney General

The Democrats vying to succeed retiring Attorney General Brian E. Frosh have a long history. Rep. Anthony G. Brown was lieutenant governor under Gov. Martin O’Malley, the husband of former judge Katie Curran O’Malley, who is running against Brown.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Anthony Brown Brown 00%
Katie O'Malley O'Malley 00
No results reported.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Jim Shalleck Shalleck 00%
Michael Peroutka Peroutka 00
No results reported.

Comptroller

The race for the Democratic nominee for Maryland comptroller pits a connected state delegate against a wealthy defense contractor — either of whom would make history if elected in November. Bowie Mayor Tim Adams would be the first African American and first paraplegic to hold the statewide office, while Del. Brooke E. Lierman (Baltimore City) would be the first woman. 

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Timothy Adams Adams 00%
Brooke Lierman Lierman 00
No results reported.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Barry Glassman Glassman 00%
No results reported.

U.S. House

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

State Senate

House of Delegates

Montgomery County Executive

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Marc Elrich

incumbent Elrich

00%
David Blair Blair 00
Peter James James 00
Hans Riemer Riemer 00
No results reported.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Shelly Skolnick Skolnick 00%
Reardon Sullivan Sullivan 00
No results reported.

Montgomery County Council

Montgomery County State's Attorney

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Bernice Mireku-North Mireku-North 00%
Tom DeGonia DeGonia 00
Perry Paylor Paylor 00
John McCarthy McCarthy 00
No results reported.

Montgomery County Sheriff

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Robert Bass Bass 00%
Maxwell Cornelius Uy Uy 00
No results reported.

Montgomery County Judge of the Circuit Court 6

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Theresa M. Chernosky Chernosky 00%
Kathleen Dumais Dumais 00
Thomas P. Johnson III Johnson III 00
Rachel Theora McGuckian McGuckian 00
Marylin Pierre Pierre 00
Carlos F. Acosta Acosta 00
No results reported.

Montgomery County Board of Education

At-large

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Karla Silvestre Silvestre 00%
Mike Erickson Erickson 00
J. "Domenic" Giandomenico Giandomenico 00
Michael Fryar Fryar 00
No results reported.

District 1

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Grace Rivera Oven Rivera Oven 00%
Jay Guan Guan 00
Esther L. Wells Wells 00
Alexander Fahmy Fahmy 00
No results reported.

District 3

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Marcus Alzona Alzona 00%
Julie Yang Yang 00
Scott Joftus Joftus 00
No results reported.

District 5

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Brenda Wolff Wolff 00%
Valerie M. Coll Coll 00
Dawn Iannaco-Hahn Iannaco-Hahn 00
No results reported.

Prince George's County Executive

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Billy Bridges Bridges 00%

incumbent Angela Alsobrooks

incumbent Alsobrooks

00
Moisette Sweat Sweat 00
Sherman Hardy Hardy 00
Leigh Bodden Bodden 00
No results reported.

Prince George's County Council