2022 Massachusetts primary elections results

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is stepping down, and both parties are battling for the open seat. The state’s attorney general, Maura Healey, is running on the Democratic side against Sonia Chang-Díaz. The Republican primary features former state lawmaker Geoff Diehl, who has Donald Trump’s endorsement, and businessman Chris Doughty.
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Maura Healey Healey
0
0%
Sonia Chang-Diaz Chang-Diaz
0
0%
No results reported.
New Bedford
Springfield
Salem
Lowell
Worcester
Boston
No votes
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Chris Doughty Doughty
0
0%
Geoff Diehl Diehl
0
0%
No results reported.
New Bedford
Springfield
Salem
Lowell
Worcester
Boston
No votes
Lieutenant Governor
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Kimberley Driscoll Driscoll
0
0%
Tami Gouveia Gouveia
0
0%
Eric Lesser Lesser
0
0%
No results reported.
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Kate Campanale Campanale
0
0%
Leah Allen Allen
0
0%
No results reported.
Attorney General
Incumbent Maura Healey is running for governor, and the Democratic primary for her open seat is fiercely competitive. Several other senior Massachusetts Democrats are involved as endorsers and are divided on whom they support. Shannon Liss-Riordan has the endorsement of Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Labor lawyer Andrea Campbell is backed by Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Sen. Ed Markey and Healey. The winner will face James McMahon (R) in November.
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Shannon Liss-Riordan Liss-Riordan
0
0%
Quentin Palfrey Palfrey
0
0%
Andrea Campbell Campbell
0
0%
No results reported.
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
James McMahon McMahon
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Secretary of State
In the Democratic primary for secretary of state, longtime incumbent William Galvin is facing a challenge from Tanisha Sullivan, a lawyer who runs Boston’s branch of the NAACP. The winner will face Rayla Campbell (R) in November.
By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees