2022 Massachusetts primary elections results

WHAT TO WATCH

Governor

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is stepping down, and both parties are battling for the open seat. The state’s attorney general, Maura Healey, is running on the Democratic side against Sonia Chang-Díaz. The Republican primary features former state lawmaker Geoff Diehl, who has Donald Trump’s endorsement, and businessman Chris Doughty.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Maura Healey Healey 00%
Sonia Chang-Diaz Chang-Diaz 00
No results reported.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Chris Doughty Doughty 00%
Geoff Diehl Diehl 00
No results reported.

Lieutenant Governor

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Kimberley Driscoll Driscoll 00%
Tami Gouveia Gouveia 00
Eric Lesser Lesser 00
No results reported.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Kate Campanale Campanale 00%
Leah Allen Allen 00
No results reported.

Attorney General

Incumbent Maura Healey is running for governor, and the Democratic primary for her open seat is fiercely competitive. Several other senior Massachusetts Democrats are involved as endorsers and are divided on whom they support. Shannon Liss-Riordan has the endorsement of Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Labor lawyer Andrea Campbell is backed by Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Sen. Ed Markey and Healey. The winner will face James McMahon (R) in November.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Shannon Liss-Riordan Liss-Riordan 00%
Quentin Palfrey Palfrey 00
Andrea Campbell Campbell 00
No results reported.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
James McMahon McMahon 00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

Secretary of State

In the Democratic primary for secretary of state, longtime incumbent William Galvin is facing a challenge from Tanisha Sullivan, a lawyer who runs Boston’s branch of the NAACP. The winner will face Rayla Campbell (R) in November.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent William Galvin

incumbent Galvin

00%
Tanisha Sullivan Sullivan 00
No results reported.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Rayla Campbell Campbell 00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

U.S. House

Find your congressional district here.

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

Source: Associated Press