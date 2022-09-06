2022 Massachusetts primary elections results

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is stepping down, and both parties are battling for the open seat. The state’s attorney general, Maura Healey, is running on the Democratic side against Sonia Chang-Díaz. The Republican primary features former state lawmaker Geoff Diehl, who has Donald Trump’s endorsement, and businessman Chris Doughty.

Incumbent Maura Healey is running for governor, and the Democratic primary for her open seat is fiercely competitive. Several other senior Massachusetts Democrats are involved as endorsers and are divided on whom they support. Shannon Liss-Riordan has the endorsement of Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Labor lawyer Andrea Campbell is backed by Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Sen. Ed Markey and Healey. The winner will face James McMahon (R) in November.

In the Democratic primary for secretary of state, longtime incumbent William Galvin is facing a challenge from Tanisha Sullivan, a lawyer who runs Boston’s branch of the NAACP. The winner will face Rayla Campbell (R) in November.

U.S. House Find your congressional district here.

LEAD/WON Democrat Republican Seat 2020 Results Democrat Republican District 1 Strong Biden DEM leader is NealRichard Neal*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is MartilliDean Martilli(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Richard Neal Richard Neal * incumbent Neal Neal * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Dean Martilli Martilli 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. District 2 Strong Biden DEM leader is McGovernJames McGovern*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is Sossa-PaquetteJeffrey Sossa-Paquette(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent James McGovern James McGovern * incumbent McGovern McGovern * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette Sossa-Paquette 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. District 3 Strong Biden DEM leader is TrahanLori Trahan*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is TranDean Tran(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Lori Trahan Lori Trahan * incumbent Trahan Trahan * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Dean Tran Tran 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. District 4 Strong Biden DEM leader is AuchinclossJake Auchincloss*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP No primary ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Jake Auchincloss Jake Auchincloss * incumbent Auchincloss Auchincloss * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent District 5 Strong Biden DEM leader is ClarkKatherine Clark*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is ColarussoCaroline Colarusso(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Katherine Clark Katherine Clark * incumbent Clark Clark * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Caroline Colarusso Colarusso 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. District 6 Strong Biden DEM leader is MoultonSeth Moulton*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is MayBob May(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Seth Moulton Seth Moulton * incumbent Moulton Moulton * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Bob May May 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. District 7 Strong Biden DEM leader is PressleyAyanna Pressley*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is PalmerDonnie Palmer(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Ayanna Pressley Ayanna Pressley * incumbent Pressley Pressley * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Donnie Palmer Palmer 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. District 8 Strong Biden DEM leader is LynchStephen Lynch*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Stephen Lynch Stephen Lynch * incumbent Lynch Lynch * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Robert Burke Burke 0 0 % Hamilton Rodrigues Rodrigues 0 0 % No results reported. District 9 Strong Biden DEM leader is KeatingBill Keating*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Bill Keating Bill Keating * incumbent Keating Keating * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Dan Sullivan Sullivan 0 0 % Jesse Brown Brown 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.