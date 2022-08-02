2022 Michigan primary elections results

Michiganâ€™s incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is unopposed in her primary, but the Republican ballot has five hopefuls vying to challenge her in the fall. The Republican primary front runners are commentator Tudor Dixon, who has former President Trumpâ€™s endorsement and support from the DeVos family, and real estate agent Ryan Kelley, who was arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6th insurrection.
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Tudor Dixon Dixon
0
0%
Ryan Kelley Kelley
0
0%
Ralph Rebandt Rebandt
0
0%
Kevin Rinke Rinke
0
0%
Garrett Soldano Soldano
0
0%
No results reported.
No votes
Democratic primary
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Gretchen Whitmer
Gretchen Whitmer *
incumbent Whitmer
Whitmer *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
U.S. House
Michigan has some of the most contentious House primaries this cycle, with a heated Republican battle in the 3rd District and competitive Democratic primaries in the 10th, 11th and 12th Districts.
LEAD/WON
Democrat
Republican
Seat
2020 Results
Democrat
Republican
Democrat
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Bob Lorinser Lorinser
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Jack Bergman
Jack Bergman *
incumbent Bergman
Bergman *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Democrat
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Jerry Hilliard Hilliard
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Thomas Norton Norton
0
0%
incumbent John Moolenaar
John Moolenaar *
incumbent Moolenaar
Moolenaar *
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Hillary Scholten Scholten
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Peter Meijer
Peter Meijer *
incumbent Meijer
Meijer *
0
0%
John Gibbs Gibbs
0
0%
No results reported.
Republican
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Bill Huizenga
Bill Huizenga *
incumbent Huizenga
Huizenga *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Democrat
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Bart Goldberg Goldberg
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Tim Walberg
Tim Walberg *
incumbent Walberg
Walberg *
0
0%
Sherry O'Donnell O'Donnell
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Debbie Dingell
Debbie Dingell *
incumbent Dingell
Dingell *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Hima Kolanagireddy Kolanagireddy
0
0%
Whittney Williams Williams
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Elissa Slotkin
Elissa Slotkin *
incumbent Slotkin
Slotkin *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Tom Barrett Barrett
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Democrat
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Daniel Kildee
Daniel Kildee *
incumbent Kildee
Kildee *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Matthew Seely Seely
0
0%
Candice Miller Miller
0
0%
Paul Junge Junge
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Brian Jaye Jaye
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Michelle Donovan Donovan
0
0%
incumbent Lisa McClain
Lisa McClain *
incumbent McClain
McClain *
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Henry Yanez Yanez
0
0%
Huwaida Arraf Arraf
0
0%
Carl Marlinga Marlinga
0
0%
Angela Rogensues Rogensues
0
0%
Rhonda Powell Powell
0
0%
No results reported.
Republican
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
John James James
0
0%
Tony Marcinkewciz Marcinkewciz
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Andy Levin
Andy Levin *
incumbent Levin
Levin *
0
0%
incumbent Haley Stevens
Haley Stevens *
incumbent Stevens
Stevens *
0
0%
No results reported.
Republican
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Matthew DenOtter DenOtter
0
0%
Mark Ambrose Ambrose
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Rashida Tlaib
Rashida Tlaib *
incumbent Tlaib
Tlaib *
0
0%
Kelly Garrett Garrett
0
0%
Janice Winfrey Winfrey
0
0%
Shanelle Jackson Jackson
0
0%
No results reported.
Republican
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
James Hooper Hooper
0
0%
Steven Elliott Elliott
0
0%
Hassan Nehme Nehme
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Sharon McPhail McPhail
0
0%
Shri Thanedar Thanedar
0
0%
Micheal Griffie Griffie
0
0%
Portia Roberson Roberson
0
0%
Lorrie Rutledge Rutledge
0
0%
Sherry Gay-Dagnogo Gay-Dagnogo
0
0%
Adam Hollier Hollier
0
0%
John Conyers III Conyers III
0
0%
Sam Riddle Riddlle
0
0%
No results reported.
Republican
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Martell Bivings Bivings
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as â€śStrong Bidenâ€ť and â€śStrong Trumpâ€ť show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. â€śLean Bidenâ€ť and â€śLean Trumpâ€ť districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. â€śCloseâ€ť districts show an estimated margin within five points.