2022 Michigan primary elections results

Michiganâ€™s incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is unopposed in her primary, but the Republican ballot has five hopefuls vying to challenge her in the fall. The Republican primary front runners are commentator Tudor Dixon, who has former President Trumpâ€™s endorsement and support from the DeVos family, and real estate agent Ryan Kelley, who was arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6th insurrection.

U.S. House Michigan has some of the most contentious House primaries this cycle, with a heated Republican battle in the 3rd District and competitive Democratic primaries in the 10th, 11th and 12th Districts.

LEAD/WON Democrat Republican Seat 2020 Results Democrat Republican District 1 Strong Trump DEM leader is LorinserBob Lorinser(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is BergmanJack Bergman*(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Bob Lorinser Lorinser 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Jack Bergman Jack Bergman * incumbent Bergman Bergman * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent District 2 Strong Trump DEM leader is HilliardJerry Hilliard(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Jerry Hilliard Hilliard 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Thomas Norton Norton 0 0 % incumbent John Moolenaar John Moolenaar * incumbent Moolenaar Moolenaar * 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 3 Lean Biden DEM leader is ScholtenHillary Scholten(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Hillary Scholten Scholten 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Peter Meijer Peter Meijer * incumbent Meijer Meijer * 0 0 % John Gibbs Gibbs 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 4 Close DEM No primary and GOP leader is HuizengaBill Huizenga*(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Bill Huizenga Bill Huizenga * incumbent Huizenga Huizenga * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent District 5 Strong Trump DEM leader is GoldbergBart Goldberg(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Bart Goldberg Goldberg 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Tim Walberg Tim Walberg * incumbent Walberg Walberg * 0 0 % Sherry O'Donnell O'Donnell 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 6 Strong Biden DEM leader is DingellDebbie Dingell*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Debbie Dingell Debbie Dingell * incumbent Dingell Dingell * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Hima Kolanagireddy Kolanagireddy 0 0 % Whittney Williams Williams 0 0 % No results reported. District 7 Close DEM leader is SlotkinElissa Slotkin*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is BarrettTom Barrett(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Elissa Slotkin Elissa Slotkin * incumbent Slotkin Slotkin * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Tom Barrett Barrett 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. District 8 Close DEM leader is KildeeDaniel Kildee*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Daniel Kildee Daniel Kildee * incumbent Kildee Kildee * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Matthew Seely Seely 0 0 % Candice Miller Miller 0 0 % Paul Junge Junge 0 0 % No results reported. District 9 Strong Trump DEM leader is JayeBrian Jaye(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Brian Jaye Jaye 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Michelle Donovan Donovan 0 0 % incumbent Lisa McClain Lisa McClain * incumbent McClain McClain * 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 10 Close DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Henry Yanez Yanez 0 0 % Huwaida Arraf Arraf 0 0 % Carl Marlinga Marlinga 0 0 % Angela Rogensues Rogensues 0 0 % Rhonda Powell Powell 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. John James James 0 0 % Tony Marcinkewciz Marcinkewciz 0 0 % No results reported. District 11 Strong Biden DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Andy Levin Andy Levin * incumbent Levin Levin * 0 0 % incumbent Haley Stevens Haley Stevens * incumbent Stevens Stevens * 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Matthew DenOtter DenOtter 0 0 % Mark Ambrose Ambrose 0 0 % No results reported. District 12 Strong Biden DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Rashida Tlaib Rashida Tlaib * incumbent Tlaib Tlaib * 0 0 % Kelly Garrett Garrett 0 0 % Janice Winfrey Winfrey 0 0 % Shanelle Jackson Jackson 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. James Hooper Hooper 0 0 % Steven Elliott Elliott 0 0 % Hassan Nehme Nehme 0 0 % No results reported. District 13 Strong Biden DEM Awaiting results and GOP leader is BivingsMartell Bivings(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Sharon McPhail McPhail 0 0 % Shri Thanedar Thanedar 0 0 % Micheal Griffie Griffie 0 0 % Portia Roberson Roberson 0 0 % Lorrie Rutledge Rutledge 0 0 % Sherry Gay-Dagnogo Gay-Dagnogo 0 0 % Adam Hollier Hollier 0 0 % John Conyers III Conyers III 0 0 % Sam Riddle Riddlle 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Martell Bivings Bivings 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as â€śStrong Bidenâ€ť and â€śStrong Trumpâ€ť show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. â€śLean Bidenâ€ť and â€śLean Trumpâ€ť districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. â€śCloseâ€ť districts show an estimated margin within five points.