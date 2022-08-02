Last updated: 3:57 p.m. ET

2022 Michigan primary elections results

WHAT TO WATCH

Governor

Michiganâ€™s incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is unopposed in her primary, but the Republican ballot has five hopefuls vying to challenge her in the fall. The Republican primary front runners are commentator Tudor Dixon, who has former President Trumpâ€™s endorsement and support from the DeVos family, and real estate agent Ryan Kelley, who was arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6th insurrection.

Republican primary

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Tudor Dixon Dixon 00%
Ryan Kelley Kelley 00
Ralph Rebandt Rebandt 00
Kevin Rinke Rinke 00
Garrett Soldano Soldano 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Gretchen Whitmer

incumbent Whitmer

00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

U.S. House

Michigan has some of the most contentious House primaries this cycle, with a heated Republican battle in the 3rd District and competitive Democratic primaries in the 10th, 11th and 12th Districts.

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as â€śStrong Bidenâ€ť and â€śStrong Trumpâ€ť show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. â€śLean Bidenâ€ť and â€śLean Trumpâ€ť districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. â€śCloseâ€ť districts show an estimated margin within five points.

By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees