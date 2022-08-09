Polls close on Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET

2022 Minnesota primary elections results

WHAT TO WATCH

Governor

Gov. Tim Walz (D) only has one challenger in his primary, but three Republicans are vying for the chance to unseat him in November.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Tim Walz

incumbent Walz

00%
Ole Savior Savior 00
No results reported.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Scott Jensen Jensen 00%
Joyce Lacey Lacey 00
Bob Carney Carney 00
No results reported.

Secretary of State

Incumbent Steve Simon (D) is running for a third term as Minnesota’s top elections official. The frontrunner on the Republican side is Kim Crockett, who is running with the state GOP’s endorsement. Crockett has called the 2022 election “rigged” and has faced criticism for remarks made about prominent Jewish Democrats.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Steve Simon

incumbent Simon

00%
Steve Carlson Carlson 00
No results reported.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Kim Crockett Crockett 00%
Erik van Mechelen van Mechelen 00
No results reported.

Attorney General

Incumbent Keith Ellison (D), who is best known for successfully prosecuting police officer Derek Chauvin, is up for reelection. The list of Republicans hoping to challenge him includes Jim Schutz, who was endorsed by the state Republican party, and Doug Wardlow, an attorney for My Pillow who lost to Ellison by four points in 2020. 

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Keith Ellison

incumbent Ellison

00%
Bill Dahn Dahn 00
No results reported.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Jim Schultz Schultz 00%
Doug Wardlow Wardlow 00
Sharon Anderson Anderson 00
No results reported.

1st District special general election

A special general election in the 1st District has voters choosing who will fill the remainder of the late Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s term. The result of the special election will be a preview of what will happen to this seat in November – both the Republican and the Democratic candidates are running in the primaries for the next term as well.

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Jeff Ettinger Ettinger 00%
Brad Finstad Finstad 00
Richard Reisdorf Reisdorf 00
Haroun McClellan McClellan 00
No results reported.

U.S. House

