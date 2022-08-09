Gov. Tim Walz (D) only has one challenger in his primary, but three Republicans are vying for the chance to unseat him in November.
Democratic primary
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Tim Walz
Tim Walz *
incumbent Walz
Walz *
0
0%
Ole Savior Savior
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Minneapolis
St. Paul
St. Cloud
Rochester
Duluth
No votes
Republican primary
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Scott Jensen Jensen
0
0%
Joyce Lacey Lacey
0
0%
Bob Carney Carney
0
0%
No results reported.
Minneapolis
St. Paul
St. Cloud
Rochester
Duluth
No votes
Secretary of State
Incumbent Steve Simon (D) is running for a third term as Minnesota’s top elections official. The frontrunner on the Republican side is Kim Crockett, who is running with the state GOP’s endorsement. Crockett has called the 2022 election “rigged” and has faced criticism for remarks made about prominent Jewish Democrats.
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Steve Simon
Steve Simon *
incumbent Simon
Simon *
0
0%
Steve Carlson Carlson
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Results updated at 3:10 p.m. ET
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Kim Crockett Crockett
0
0%
Erik van Mechelen van Mechelen
0
0%
No results reported.
Results updated at 3:10 p.m. ET
Attorney General
Incumbent Keith Ellison (D), who is best known for successfully prosecuting police officer Derek Chauvin, is up for reelection. The list of Republicans hoping to challenge him includes Jim Schutz, who was endorsed by the state Republican party, and Doug Wardlow, an attorney for My Pillow who lost to Ellison by four points in 2020.
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Keith Ellison
Keith Ellison *
incumbent Ellison
Ellison *
0
0%
Bill Dahn Dahn
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Results updated at 3:11 p.m. ET
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Jim Schultz Schultz
0
0%
Doug Wardlow Wardlow
0
0%
Sharon Anderson Anderson
0
0%
No results reported.
Results updated at 3:11 p.m. ET
1st District special general election
A special general election in the 1st District has voters choosing who will fill the remainder of the late Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s term. The result of the special election will be a preview of what will happen to this seat in November – both the Republican and the Democratic candidates are running in the primaries for the next term as well.
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Jeff Ettinger Ettinger DEM
0
0%
Brad Finstad Finstad GOP
0
0%
Richard Reisdorf Reisdorf LMN
0
0%
Haroun McClellan McClellan GRP
0
0%
No results reported.
St. Paul
Rochester
Mankato
Detail
No votes
Shading reflects population density.
U.S. House
LEAD/WON
Democrat
Republican
Seat
2020 Results
Democrat
Republican
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
James Rainwater Rainwater
0
0%
George Kalberer Kalberer
0
0%
Jeff Ettinger Ettinger
0
0%
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Brad Finstad Finstad
0
0%
Jeremy Munson Munson
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Angie Craig
Angie Craig *
incumbent Craig
Craig *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Tyler Kistner Kistner
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Dean Phillips
Dean Phillips *
incumbent Phillips
Phillips *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Tom Weiler Weiler
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Fasil Moghul Moghul
0
0%
incumbent Betty McCollum
Betty McCollum *
incumbent McCollum
McCollum *
0
0%
Amane Badhasso Badhasso
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Jerry Silver Silver
0
0%
May Lor Xiong Lor Xiong
0
0%
Gene Rechtzigel Rechtzigel
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Ilhan Omar
Ilhan Omar *
incumbent Omar
Omar *
0
0%
Don Samuels Samuels
0
0%
Nate Schluter Schluter
0
0%
Albert Ross Ross
0
0%
A.J. Kern Kern
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Guy Gaskin Gaskin
0
0%
Cicely Davis Davis
0
0%
Royce White White
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Jeanne Hendricks Hendricks
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Tom Emmer
Tom Emmer *
incumbent Emmer
Emmer *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Alycia Gruenhagen Gruenhagen
0
0%
Jill Abahsain Abahsain
0
0%
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Michelle Fischbach
Michelle Fischbach *
incumbent Fischbach
Fischbach *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Jen Schultz Schultz
0
0%
John Munter Munter
0
0%
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Harry Welty Welty
0
0%
incumbent Pete Stauber
Pete Stauber *
incumbent Stauber
Stauber *
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
* Incumbent
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.