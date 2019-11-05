homeHome
Mississippi governor election

Polls close 8:00 PM EST on Nov. 5, 2019

Last Updated: Nov 5, 2019, 12:57 PM EST

Mississippi is electing a new governor. Democrat Jim Hood, the state’s attorney general and the only Democrat holding statewide office in Mississippi, is running against Republican Tate Reeves, the state’s lieutenant governor, who won his party's nomination in a runoff.

Gulfport

Hattiesburg

Jackson

CandidateVotesPct.
Bob HickingbottomCST		00%
Jim HoodDEM		00
Tate ReevesGOP		00
David SingletaryIND		00
No votes reported0

By Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Madison Dong, Simon Glenn-Gregg, Jason Holt, Isabelle Lavandero, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Susan Tyler

Sources: AP