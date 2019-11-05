Home
Mississippi governor election
Polls close 8:00 PM EST on Nov. 5, 2019
Last Updated: Nov 5, 2019, 12:57 PM EST
Mississippi is electing a new governor. Democrat Jim Hood, the state’s attorney general and the only Democrat holding statewide office in Mississippi, is running against Republican Tate Reeves, the state’s lieutenant governor, who won his party's nomination in a runoff.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Bob HickingbottomCST
|0
|0
|%
|Jim HoodDEM
|0
|0
|Tate ReevesGOP
|0
|0
|David SingletaryIND
|0
|0
|No votes reported
|0