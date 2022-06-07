2022 Mississippi primary elections results

The race to watch in Mississippi is in the 4th Congressional District, based on the Gulf Coast, where Rep. Steven M. Palazzo (R) is fighting for political survival after allegations by the House Ethics Committee that he misappropriated campaign funds for personal use. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell and Hancock County businessman Clay Wagner have raised substantial money and could force Palazzo into a June 28 runoff, or defeat him if either nabs more than 50 percent of the vote.