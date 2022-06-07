2022 Mississippi primary elections results

Polls close at 8 p.m. Eastern

The race to watch in Mississippi is in the 4th Congressional District, based on the Gulf Coast, where Rep. Steven M. Palazzo (R) is fighting for political survival after allegations by the House Ethics Committee that he misappropriated campaign funds for personal use. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell and Hancock County businessman Clay Wagner have raised substantial money and could force Palazzo into a June 28 runoff, or defeat him if either nabs more than 50 percent of the vote.

U.S. House 1st District

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Hunter Avery Avery 00%
Dianne Black Black 00
No results reported.

Updated Jun 6, 2022 at 7:06 p.m. ET

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Trent Kelly

incumbent Kelly

00%
Mark Strauss Strauss 00
No results reported.

Updated Jun 6, 2022 at 7:06 p.m. ET

U.S. House 2nd District

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Bennie Thompson

incumbent Thompson

00%
Jerry Kerner Kerner 00
No results reported.

Updated Jun 6, 2022 at 7:06 p.m. ET

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Brian Flowers Flowers 00%
Michael Carson Carson 00
Ronald Eller Eller 00
Stanford Johnson Johnson 00
No results reported.

Updated Jun 6, 2022 at 7:06 p.m. ET

U.S. House 3rd District

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Michael Guest

incumbent Guest

00%
Thomas Griffin Griffin 00
Michael Cassidy Cassidy 00
No results reported.

Updated Jun 6, 2022 at 7:06 p.m. ET

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Shuwaski Young Young 00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

Updated Jun 6, 2022 at 7:06 p.m. ET

U.S. House 4th District

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Steven Palazzo

incumbent Palazzo

00%
Mike Ezell Ezell 00
Clay Wagner Wagner 00
Raymond Brooks Brooks 00
Carl Boyanton Boyanton 00
Kidron Peterson Peterson 00
Brice Wiggins Wiggins 00
Show more candidates
No results reported.

Updated Jun 6, 2022 at 7:06 p.m. ET

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
David Sellers Sellers 00%
Johnny DuPree DuPree 00
No results reported.

Updated Jun 6, 2022 at 7:06 p.m. ET

By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna and Ashlyn Still