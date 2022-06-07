2022 Mississippi primary elections results
Polls close at 8 p.m. Eastern
The race to watch in Mississippi is in the 4th Congressional District, based on the Gulf Coast, where Rep. Steven M. Palazzo (R) is fighting for political survival after allegations by the House Ethics Committee that he misappropriated campaign funds for personal use. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell and Hancock County businessman Clay Wagner have raised substantial money and could force Palazzo into a June 28 runoff, or defeat him if either nabs more than 50 percent of the vote.
U.S. House 1st District
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Hunter Avery Avery
|0
|0%
|Dianne Black Black
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Trent Kelly
incumbent Kelly
|0
|0%
|Mark Strauss Strauss
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
U.S. House 2nd District
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Bennie Thompson
incumbent Thompson
|0
|0%
|Jerry Kerner Kerner
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Brian Flowers Flowers
|0
|0%
|Michael Carson Carson
|0
|0%
|Ronald Eller Eller
|0
|0%
|Stanford Johnson Johnson
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
U.S. House 3rd District
Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Michael Guest
incumbent Guest
|0
|0%
|Thomas Griffin Griffin
|0
|0%
|Michael Cassidy Cassidy
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Shuwaski Young Young
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
U.S. House 4th District
Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Steven Palazzo
incumbent Palazzo
|0
|0%
|Mike Ezell Ezell
|0
|0%
|Clay Wagner Wagner
|0
|0%
|Raymond Brooks Brooks
|0
|0%
|Carl Boyanton Boyanton
|0
|0%
|Kidron Peterson Peterson
|0
|0%
|Brice Wiggins Wiggins
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|David Sellers Sellers
|0
|0%
|Johnny DuPree DuPree
|0
|0%
|No results reported.