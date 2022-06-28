Polls close on June 28 at 8 p.m. ET

2022 Mississippi primary runoff election results

Three Republican House races advanced to runoffs following the June 7 primaries. In the 3rd District, Rep. Michael Guest is fighting to keep his seat partly because he voted to establish a congressional committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Michael Cassidy, a former Navy pilot, narrowly edged out the congressman in the primary, but neither received more than 50 percent of the vote. In the 4th Congressional District, which covers the Gulf Coast, Rep. Steven M. Palazzo (R) hopes to survive allegations by the House Ethics Committee that he misappropriated campaign funds for personal use. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell forced Palazzo into a runoff.

U.S. House

UseÂ this tool to find your congressional district.

District 2 Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Brian Flowers Flowers 00%
Ronald Eller Eller 00
No results reported.

Updated June 23, 2022 at 2:42 p.m. ET

District 3 Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Michael Cassidy Cassidy 00%

incumbent Michael Guest

incumbent Guest

00
No results reported.

Updated June 23, 2022 at 2:42 p.m. ET

District 4 Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Steven Palazzo

incumbent Palazzo

00%
Mike Ezell Ezell 00
No results reported.

Updated June 23, 2022 at 2:42 p.m. ET

By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees