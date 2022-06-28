Three Republican House races advanced to runoffs following the June 7 primaries. In the 3rd District, Rep. Michael Guest is fighting to keep his seat partly because he voted to establish a congressional committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Michael Cassidy, a former Navy pilot, narrowly edged out the congressman in the primary, but neither received more than 50 percent of the vote. In the 4th Congressional District, which covers the Gulf Coast, Rep. Steven M. Palazzo (R) hopes to survive allegations by the House Ethics Committee that he misappropriated campaign funds for personal use. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell forced Palazzo into a runoff.