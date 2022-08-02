2022 Missouri primary elections results

Sen. Roy Blunt (R) is retiring after this cycle and a collection of Republicans and Democrats are running to fill the open seat. A long list of Republicans are running, including controversial former governor Eric Greitens, Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R) and the state’s attorney general Eric Schmitt. Nearly a dozen candidates are running on the Democratic side. There are also competitive primaries in the state’s 1st and 4th U.S. House districts.
U.S. Senate
Democratic primary
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Lucas Kunce Kunce
0
0%
Spencer Toder Toder
0
0%
Trudy Busch Valentine Busch Valentine
0
0%
Josh Shipp Shipp
0
0%
Gena Ross Ross
0
0%
Lewis Rolen Rolen
0
0%
Clarence Taylor Taylor
0
0%
Jewel Kelly Kelly
0
0%
Ronald Harris Harris
0
0%
Carla Coffee Wright Coffee Wright
0
0%
Pat Kelly Kelly
0
0%
Show more candidates
No results reported.
St. Louis
Kansas City
Springfield
Jefferson City
No votes
Republican primary
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Vicky Hartzler Hartzler
0
0%
Eric Greitens Greitens
0
0%
Eric Schmitt Schmitt
0
0%
Dave Schatz Schatz
0
0%
Patrick Lewis Lewis
0
0%
Kevin Schepers Schepers
0
0%
Russel Pealer Breyfogle Pealer Breyfogle
0
0%
Darrell McClanahan McClanahan
0
0%
Rickey Joiner Joiner
0
0%
Robert Allen Allen
0
0%
Bernie Mowinski Mowinski
0
0%
Mark McCloskey McCloskey
0
0%
Hartford Tunnell Tunnell
0
0%
Billy Long Long
0
0%
Dave Sims Sims
0
0%
Robert Olson Olson
0
0%
Curtis Vaughn Vaughn
0
0%
Dennis Chilton Chilton
0
0%
Deshon Porter Porter
0
0%
C.W. Gardner Gardner
0
0%
Eric McElroy McElroy
0
0%
Show more candidates
No results reported.
St. Louis
Kansas City
Springfield
Jefferson City
No votes
U.S. House
LEAD/WON
Democrat
Republican
Seat
Democrat
Republican
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Cori Bush
Cori Bush *
incumbent Bush
Bush *
0
0%
Steve Roberts Roberts
0
0%
Michael Daniels Daniels
0
0%
Ron Harshaw Harshaw
0
0%
Earl Childress Childress
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Andrew Jones Jones
0
0%
Laura Mitchell-Riley Mitchell-Riley
0
0%
Steven Jordan Jordan
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Trish Gunby Gunby
0
0%
Ray Reed Reed
0
0%
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Tony Salvatore Salvatore
0
0%
Paul Berry Berry
0
0%
Wesley Smith Smith
0
0%
incumbent Ann Wagner
Ann Wagner *
incumbent Wagner
Wagner *
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Dylan Durrwachter Durrwachter
0
0%
Jon Karlen Karlen
0
0%
Andrew Daly Daly
0
0%
Bethany Mann Mann
0
0%
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Richard Skwira Skwira
0
0%
Brandon Wilkinson Wilkinson
0
0%
Dustin Hill Hill
0
0%
incumbent Blaine Luetkemeyer
Blaine Luetkemeyer *
incumbent Luetkemeyer
Luetkemeyer *
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Jack Truman Truman
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Kyle Stonner LaBrue Stonner LaBrue
0
0%
Jim Campbell Campbell
0
0%
Rick Brattin Brattin
0
0%
Kalena Bruce Bruce
0
0%
Taylor Burks Burks
0
0%
Mark Alford Alford
0
0%
William Irwin Irwin
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Maite Salazar Salazar
0
0%
incumbent Emanuel Cleaver
Emanuel Cleaver *
incumbent Cleaver
Cleaver *
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Herschel Young Young
0
0%
Jacob Turk Turk
0
0%
Jerry Barham Barham
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Michael Howard Howard
0
0%
Henry Martin Martin
0
0%
Charles West West
0
0%
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Christopher Ryan Ryan
0
0%
Dakota Shultz Shultz
0
0%
incumbent Sam Graves
Sam Graves *
incumbent Graves
Graves *
0
0%
John Dady Dady
0
0%
Brandon Kleinmeyer Kleinmeyer
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Bryce Lockwood Lockwood
0
0%
Kristen Radaker-Sheafer Radaker-Sheafer
0
0%
John Woodman Woodman
0
0%
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Jay Wasson Wasson
0
0%
Alex Bryant Bryant
0
0%
Audrey Richards Richards
0
0%
Paul Walker Walker
0
0%
Eric Burlison Burlison
0
0%
Sam Alexander Alexander
0
0%
Mike Moon Moon
0
0%
Camille Lombardi-Olive Lombardi-Olive
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Randi McCallian McCallian
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Jacob Turner Turner
0
0%
incumbent Jason Smith
Jason Smith *
incumbent Smith
Smith *
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
* Incumbent
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.