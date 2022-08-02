2022 Missouri primary elections results

Sen. Roy Blunt (R) is retiring after this cycle and a collection of Republicans and Democrats are running to fill the open seat. A long list of Republicans are running, including controversial former governor Eric Greitens, Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R) and the state’s attorney general Eric Schmitt. Nearly a dozen candidates are running on the Democratic side. There are also competitive primaries in the state’s 1st and 4th U.S. House districts.

LEAD/WON Democrat Republican Seat Democrat Republican District 1 DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Cori Bush Cori Bush * incumbent Bush Bush * 0 0 % Steve Roberts Roberts 0 0 % Michael Daniels Daniels 0 0 % Ron Harshaw Harshaw 0 0 % Earl Childress Childress 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Andrew Jones Jones 0 0 % Laura Mitchell-Riley Mitchell-Riley 0 0 % Steven Jordan Jordan 0 0 % No results reported. District 2 DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Trish Gunby Gunby 0 0 % Ray Reed Reed 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Tony Salvatore Salvatore 0 0 % Paul Berry Berry 0 0 % Wesley Smith Smith 0 0 % incumbent Ann Wagner Ann Wagner * incumbent Wagner Wagner * 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 3 DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Dylan Durrwachter Durrwachter 0 0 % Jon Karlen Karlen 0 0 % Andrew Daly Daly 0 0 % Bethany Mann Mann 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Richard Skwira Skwira 0 0 % Brandon Wilkinson Wilkinson 0 0 % Dustin Hill Hill 0 0 % incumbent Blaine Luetkemeyer Blaine Luetkemeyer * incumbent Luetkemeyer Luetkemeyer * 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 4 DEM leader is TrumanJack Truman(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Jack Truman Truman 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Kyle Stonner LaBrue Stonner LaBrue 0 0 % Jim Campbell Campbell 0 0 % Rick Brattin Brattin 0 0 % Kalena Bruce Bruce 0 0 % Taylor Burks Burks 0 0 % Mark Alford Alford 0 0 % William Irwin Irwin 0 0 % No results reported. District 5 DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Maite Salazar Salazar 0 0 % incumbent Emanuel Cleaver Emanuel Cleaver * incumbent Cleaver Cleaver * 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Herschel Young Young 0 0 % Jacob Turk Turk 0 0 % Jerry Barham Barham 0 0 % No results reported. District 6 DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Michael Howard Howard 0 0 % Henry Martin Martin 0 0 % Charles West West 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Christopher Ryan Ryan 0 0 % Dakota Shultz Shultz 0 0 % incumbent Sam Graves Sam Graves * incumbent Graves Graves * 0 0 % John Dady Dady 0 0 % Brandon Kleinmeyer Kleinmeyer 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 7 DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Bryce Lockwood Lockwood 0 0 % Kristen Radaker-Sheafer Radaker-Sheafer 0 0 % John Woodman Woodman 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Jay Wasson Wasson 0 0 % Alex Bryant Bryant 0 0 % Audrey Richards Richards 0 0 % Paul Walker Walker 0 0 % Eric Burlison Burlison 0 0 % Sam Alexander Alexander 0 0 % Mike Moon Moon 0 0 % Camille Lombardi-Olive Lombardi-Olive 0 0 % No results reported. District 8 DEM leader is McCallianRandi McCallian(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Randi McCallian McCallian 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Jacob Turner Turner 0 0 % incumbent Jason Smith Jason Smith * incumbent Smith Smith * 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent * Incumbent

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.