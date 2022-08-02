Polls close on Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET

2022 Missouri primary elections results

Sen. Roy Blunt (R) is retiring after this cycle and a collection of Republicans and Democrats are running to fill the open seat. A long list of Republicans are running, including controversial former governor Eric Greitens, Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R) and the state’s attorney general Eric Schmitt. Nearly a dozen candidates are running on the Democratic side. There are also competitive primaries in the state’s 1st and 4th U.S. House districts.

U.S. Senate

Democratic primary

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Lucas Kunce Kunce 00%
Spencer Toder Toder 00
Trudy Busch Valentine Busch Valentine 00
Josh Shipp Shipp 00
Gena Ross Ross 00
Lewis Rolen Rolen 00
Clarence Taylor Taylor 00
Jewel Kelly Kelly 00
Ronald Harris Harris 00
Carla Coffee Wright Coffee Wright 00
Pat Kelly Kelly 00
Show more candidates
No results reported.

Republican primary

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Vicky Hartzler Hartzler 00%
Eric Greitens Greitens 00
Eric Schmitt Schmitt 00
Dave Schatz Schatz 00
Patrick Lewis Lewis 00
Kevin Schepers Schepers 00
Russel Pealer Breyfogle Pealer Breyfogle 00
Darrell McClanahan McClanahan 00
Rickey Joiner Joiner 00
Robert Allen Allen 00
Bernie Mowinski Mowinski 00
Mark McCloskey McCloskey 00
Hartford Tunnell Tunnell 00
Billy Long Long 00
Dave Sims Sims 00
Robert Olson Olson 00
Curtis Vaughn Vaughn 00
Dennis Chilton Chilton 00
Deshon Porter Porter 00
C.W. Gardner Gardner 00
Eric McElroy McElroy 00
Show more candidates
No results reported.

U.S. House

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees