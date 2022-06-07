2022 Montana primary elections results

Montana gained a second congressional district after 2020 census reapportionment, giving the state more than one seat in the House for the first time since 1990. The state is hosting Republican, Democratic and Libertarian primaries in both congressional districts. There’s a crowded field in the Republican primary for the new 1st District, including Ryan Zinke, who was interior secretary under Donald Trump and has the former president’s endorsement.

U.S. House 1st District

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Ryan Zinke Zinke 00%
Mitch Heuer Heuer 00
Mary Todd Todd 00
Al Olszewski Olszewski 00
Matt Jette Jette 00
No results reported.

Updated Jun 6, 2022 at 7:07 p.m. ET

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Tom Winter Winter 00%
Cora Neumann Neumann 00
Monica Tranel Tranel 00
No results reported.

Updated Jun 6, 2022 at 7:07 p.m. ET

Libertarian primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
John Lamb Lamb 00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

Updated Jun 6, 2022 at 7:07 p.m. ET

U.S. House 2nd District

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Matt Rosendale

incumbent Rosendale

00%
James Boyette Boyette 00
Kyle Austin Austin 00
Charles Walking Child Walking Child 00
No results reported.

Updated Jun 6, 2022 at 7:07 p.m. ET

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Mark Sweeney Sweeney 00%
Skylar Williams Williams 00
Penny Ronning Ronning 00
No results reported.

Updated Jun 6, 2022 at 7:07 p.m. ET

Libertarian primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Roger Roots Roots 00%
Sam Rankin Rankin 00
Samuel Thomas Thomas 00
No results reported.

Updated Jun 6, 2022 at 7:07 p.m. ET

By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna and Ashlyn Still