2022 Montana primary elections results
Montana gained a second congressional district after 2020 census reapportionment, giving the state more than one seat in the House for the first time since 1990. The state is hosting Republican, Democratic and Libertarian primaries in both congressional districts. There’s a crowded field in the Republican primary for the new 1st District, including Ryan Zinke, who was interior secretary under Donald Trump and has the former president’s endorsement.
U.S. House 1st District
Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Ryan Zinke Zinke
|0
|0%
|Mitch Heuer Heuer
|0
|0%
|Mary Todd Todd
|0
|0%
|Al Olszewski Olszewski
|0
|0%
|Matt Jette Jette
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Tom Winter Winter
|0
|0%
|Cora Neumann Neumann
|0
|0%
|Monica Tranel Tranel
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Libertarian primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|John Lamb Lamb
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
U.S. House 2nd District
Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Matt Rosendale
incumbent Rosendale
|0
|0%
|James Boyette Boyette
|0
|0%
|Kyle Austin Austin
|0
|0%
|Charles Walking Child Walking Child
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mark Sweeney Sweeney
|0
|0%
|Skylar Williams Williams
|0
|0%
|Penny Ronning Ronning
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Libertarian primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Roger Roots Roots
|0
|0%
|Sam Rankin Rankin
|0
|0%
|Samuel Thomas Thomas
|0
|0%
|No results reported.