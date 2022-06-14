Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo appears to be leading the Republican pack in the race to face Sisolak. Lombardo has Trumpâ€™s endorsement, but the Nevada GOP is behind Reno attorney Joey Gilbert, who attended the Jan. 6 rally at the Capitol in Washington. Other GOP candidates include former senator Dean Heller and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee.

All eyes will be on the GOP primary to face Cortez Masto, one of Republicansâ€™ top targets in November. Former state attorney general Adam Laxalt â€” who was the co-chair of Trumpâ€™s 2020 Nevada campaign and has the ex-presidentâ€™s backing â€” is up against Afghanistan veteran Sam Brown, whose face was disfigured by an IED and who has the Nevada GOPâ€™s support.

Kristopher Dahir is the only one of several Republicans vying to replace outgoing Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske (R) who believes that Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 race in Nevada. In contrast, former assemblyman Jim Marchant (R) was one of the â€śalternateâ€ť slate of electors the Nevada GOP submitted to try and overturn Bidenâ€™s legitimate victory. He has the backing of the state party and Mike Lindell , the MyPillow CEO and election conspiracy theorist.

House Rep. Dina Titus (D) has competitive primary and general elections thanks to the way her 1st District was drawn during redistricting. Her immediate problem is beating progressive Amy Vilela (D), who co-chaired Bernie Sandersâ€™s (I-Vt.) 2020 campaign in the state and supports Medicare for All.

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as â€śStrong Bidenâ€ť and â€śStrong Trumpâ€ť show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. â€śLean Bidenâ€ť and â€śLean Trumpâ€ť districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. â€śCloseâ€ť districts show an estimated margin within five points.