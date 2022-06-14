2022 Nevada primary elections results
WHAT TO WATCH
Governor
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo appears to be leading the Republican pack in the race to face Sisolak. Lombardo has Trumpâ€™s endorsement, but the Nevada GOP is behind Reno attorney Joey Gilbert, who attended the Jan. 6 rally at the Capitol in Washington. Other GOP candidates include former senator Dean Heller and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee.
Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Joe Lombardo Lombardo
|0
|0%
|Joey Gilbert Gilbert
|0
|0%
|Dean Heller Heller
|0
|0%
|John Lee Lee
|0
|0%
|Amber Whitley Whitley
|0
|0%
|Eddie Hamilton Hamilton
|0
|0%
|Stanleigh Lusak Lusak
|0
|0%
|Barak Zilberberg Zilberberg
|0
|0%
|Gary Evertsen Evertsen
|0
|0%
|Guy Nohra Nohra
|0
|0%
|Seven Evans Evans
|0
|0%
|Fred Simon Simon
|0
|0%
|None of these candidates None of these candidates
|0
|0%
|Edward O'Brien O'Brien
|0
|0%
|William Walls Walls
|0
|0%
|Tom Heck Heck
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Steve Sisolak
incumbent Sisolak
|0
|0%
|Tom Collins Collins
|0
|0%
|None of these candidates None of these candidates
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Senate
All eyes will be on the GOP primary to face Cortez Masto, one of Republicansâ€™ top targets in November. Former state attorney general Adam Laxalt â€” who was the co-chair of Trumpâ€™s 2020 Nevada campaign and has the ex-presidentâ€™s backing â€” is up against Afghanistan veteran Sam Brown, whose face was disfigured by an IED and who has the Nevada GOPâ€™s support.
Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Adam Laxalt Laxalt
|0
|0%
|Sam Brown Brown
|0
|0%
|Sharelle Mendenhall Mendenhall
|0
|0%
|None of these candidates None of these candidates
|0
|0%
|Carlo Poliak Poliak
|0
|0%
|William Hockstedler Hockstedler
|0
|0%
|Tyler Perkins Perkins
|0
|0%
|William Conrad Conrad
|0
|0%
|Paul Rodriguez Rodriguez
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto
incumbent Cortez Masto
|0
|0%
|Allen Rheinhart Rheinhart
|0
|0%
|Stephanie Kasheta Kasheta
|0
|0%
|Corey Reid Reid
|0
|0%
|None of these candidates None of these candidates
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Secretary of State
Kristopher Dahir is the only one of several Republicans vying to replace outgoing Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske (R) who believes that Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 race in Nevada. In contrast, former assemblyman Jim Marchant (R) was one of the â€śalternateâ€ť slate of electors the Nevada GOP submitted to try and overturn Bidenâ€™s legitimate victory. He has the backing of the state party and Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and election conspiracy theorist.
Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jim Marchant Marchant
|0
|0%
|Kristopher Dahir Dahir
|0
|0%
|Richard Scotti Scotti
|0
|0%
|Jesse Haw Haw
|0
|0%
|Gerard Ramalho Ramalho
|0
|0%
|John Gerhardt Gerhardt
|0
|0%
|None of these candidates None of these candidates
|0
|0%
|Socorro Keenan Keenan
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Cisco Aguilar Aguilar
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
House
Rep. Dina Titus (D) has competitive primary and general elections thanks to the way her 1st District was drawn during redistricting. Her immediate problem is beating progressive Amy Vilela (D), who co-chaired Bernie Sandersâ€™s (I-Vt.) 2020 campaign in the state and supports Medicare for All.