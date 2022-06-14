Polls close on June 14 at 10 p.m. ET

2022 Nevada primary elections results

WHAT TO WATCH

Governor

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo appears to be leading the Republican pack in the race to face Sisolak. Lombardo has Trumpâ€™s endorsement, but the Nevada GOP is behind Reno attorney Joey Gilbert, who attended the Jan. 6 rally at the Capitol in Washington. Other GOP candidates include former senator Dean Heller and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Joe Lombardo Lombardo 00%
Joey Gilbert Gilbert 00
Dean Heller Heller 00
John Lee Lee 00
Amber Whitley Whitley 00
Eddie Hamilton Hamilton 00
Stanleigh Lusak Lusak 00
Barak Zilberberg Zilberberg 00
Gary Evertsen Evertsen 00
Guy Nohra Nohra 00
Seven Evans Evans 00
Fred Simon Simon 00
None of these candidates None of these candidates 00
Edward O'Brien O'Brien 00
William Walls Walls 00
Tom Heck Heck 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Steve Sisolak

incumbent Sisolak

00%
Tom Collins Collins 00
None of these candidates None of these candidates 00
No results reported.

Senate

All eyes will be on the GOP primary to face Cortez Masto, one of Republicansâ€™ top targets in November. Former state attorney general Adam Laxalt â€” who was the co-chair of Trumpâ€™s 2020 Nevada campaign and has the ex-presidentâ€™s backing â€” is up against Afghanistan veteran Sam Brown, whose face was disfigured by an IED and who has the Nevada GOPâ€™s support.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Adam Laxalt Laxalt 00%
Sam Brown Brown 00
Sharelle Mendenhall Mendenhall 00
None of these candidates None of these candidates 00
Carlo Poliak Poliak 00
William Hockstedler Hockstedler 00
Tyler Perkins Perkins 00
William Conrad Conrad 00
Paul Rodriguez Rodriguez 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto

incumbent Cortez Masto

00%
Allen Rheinhart Rheinhart 00
Stephanie Kasheta Kasheta 00
Corey Reid Reid 00
None of these candidates None of these candidates 00
No results reported.

Secretary of State

Kristopher Dahir is the only one of several Republicans vying to replace outgoing Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske (R) who believes that Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 race in Nevada. In contrast, former assemblyman Jim Marchant (R) was one of the â€śalternateâ€ť slate of electors the Nevada GOP submitted to try and overturn Bidenâ€™s legitimate victory. He has the backing of the state party and Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and election conspiracy theorist.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Jim Marchant Marchant 00%
Kristopher Dahir Dahir 00
Richard Scotti Scotti 00
Jesse Haw Haw 00
Gerard Ramalho Ramalho 00
John Gerhardt Gerhardt 00
None of these candidates None of these candidates 00
Socorro Keenan Keenan 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Cisco Aguilar Aguilar 00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

House

Rep. Dina Titus (D) has competitive primary and general elections thanks to the way her 1st District was drawn during redistricting. Her immediate problem is beating progressive Amy Vilela (D), who co-chaired Bernie Sandersâ€™s (I-Vt.) 2020 campaign in the state and supports Medicare for All.

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as â€śStrong Bidenâ€ť and â€śStrong Trumpâ€ť show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. â€śLean Bidenâ€ť and â€śLean Trumpâ€ť districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. â€śCloseâ€ť districts show an estimated margin within five points.

By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna and Ashlyn Still