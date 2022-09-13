2022 New Hampshire primary elections results

Three of the Democrats representing New Hampshire in Congress are up for reelection this year. All are facing a long list of Republican challengers, many of whom are closely aligned with former president Donald Trump. Incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) has two challengers in her own party’s primary and nearly a dozen Republican have lined up for the chance to face her in November. The state’s two House seats, both held by Democrats, are big GOP targets this year.
U.S. Senate
Republican primary
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Chuck Morse Morse
0
0%
Don Bolduc Bolduc
0
0%
Gerard Beloin Beloin
0
0%
Bruce Fenton Fenton
0
0%
Kevin Smith Smith
0
0%
John Berman Berman
0
0%
Vikram Mansharamani Mansharamani
0
0%
Andy Martin Martin
0
0%
Dennis Lamare Lamare
0
0%
Tejasinha Sivalingam Sivalingam
0
0%
Edmond Laplante Laplante
0
0%
Show more candidates
No results reported.
Manchester
Concord
Berlin
No votes
Democratic primary
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Maggie Hassan
Maggie Hassan *
incumbent Hassan
Hassan *
0
0%
Paul Krautmann Krautmann
0
0%
John Riggieri Riggieri
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Manchester
Concord
Berlin
No votes
Governor
Republican primary
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Chris Sununu
Chris Sununu *
incumbent Sununu
Sununu *
0
0%
Jay Lewis Lewis
0
0%
Thaddeus Riley Riley
0
0%
Karen Testerman Testerman
0
0%
Richard McMenamon McMenamon
0
0%
Julian Acciard Acciard
0
0%
Show more candidates
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Manchester
Concord
Berlin
No votes
Democratic primary
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Tom Sherman Sherman
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
U.S. House
LEAD/WON
Democrat
Republican
Seat
Democrat
Republican
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Chris Pappas
Chris Pappas *
incumbent Pappas
Pappas *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Russell Prescott Prescott
0
0%
Tom Alciere Alciere
0
0%
Gail Huff Brown Huff Brown
0
0%
Mary Maxwell Maxwell
0
0%
Kevin Rondeau Rondeau
0
0%
Tim Baxter Baxter
0
0%
Matt Mowers Mowers
0
0%
Karoline Leavitt Leavitt
0
0%
Mark Kilbane Kilbane
0
0%
Gilead Towne Towne
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Ann McLane Kuster
Ann McLane Kuster *
incumbent McLane Kuster
McLane Kuster *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Jay Mercer Mercer
0
0%
Robert Burns Burns
0
0%
Michael Callis Callis
0
0%
Lily Tang Williams Tang Williams
0
0%
George Hansel Hansel
0
0%
Scott Black Black
0
0%
Dean Poirier Poirier
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.
