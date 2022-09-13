Polls close on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. ET

2022 New Hampshire primary elections results

Three of the Democrats representing New Hampshire in Congress are up for reelection this year. All are facing a long list of Republican challengers, many of whom are closely aligned with former president Donald Trump. Incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) has two challengers in her own party’s primary and nearly a dozen Republican have lined up for the chance to face her in November. The state’s two House seats, both held by Democrats, are big GOP targets this year.

U.S. Senate

Republican primary

Republican primary

Chuck Morse Morse 00%
Don Bolduc Bolduc 00
Gerard Beloin Beloin 00
Bruce Fenton Fenton 00
Kevin Smith Smith 00
John Berman Berman 00
Vikram Mansharamani Mansharamani 00
Andy Martin Martin 00
Dennis Lamare Lamare 00
Tejasinha Sivalingam Sivalingam 00
Edmond Laplante Laplante 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Democratic primary

incumbent Maggie Hassan

incumbent Hassan

00%
Paul Krautmann Krautmann 00
John Riggieri Riggieri 00
No results reported.

Governor

Republican primary

Republican primary

incumbent Chris Sununu

incumbent Sununu

00%
Jay Lewis Lewis 00
Thaddeus Riley Riley 00
Karen Testerman Testerman 00
Richard McMenamon McMenamon 00
Julian Acciard Acciard 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Democratic primary

Tom Sherman Sherman 00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

U.S. House

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees