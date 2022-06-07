2022 New Jersey primary elections results

Polls close at 8 p.m. Eastern

Most of the action in the Garden State will be in November. But there are two House primaries to watch Tuesday night, both featuring the sons of prominent political figures in New Jersey.

In the competitive 7th District, Tom Kean Jr., the son of the former governor, is running for a rematch with Rep. Tom Malinowski (D), who is a top Republican target in November. But first Kean, a former state Senate minority leader, needs to beat back six primary challengers who argue he is too moderate for the New Jersey GOP.

In the 8th District, Rob Menendez Jr., the son of Sen. Robert Menendez (D), is running to replace outgoing Rep. Albio Sires (D). If he wins, he’ll be favored in the fall in a heavily Democratic district.

House

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna and Ashlyn Still