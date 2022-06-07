2022 New Jersey primary elections results

Most of the action in the Garden State will be in November. But there are two House primaries to watch Tuesday night, both featuring the sons of prominent political figures in New Jersey.
In the competitive 7th District, Tom Kean Jr., the son of the former governor, is running for a rematch with Rep. Tom Malinowski (D), who is a top Republican target in November. But first Kean, a former state Senate minority leader, needs to beat back six primary challengers who argue he is too moderate for the New Jersey GOP.
In the 8th District, Rob Menendez Jr., the son of Sen. Robert Menendez (D), is running to replace outgoing Rep. Albio Sires (D). If he wins, he’ll be favored in the fall in a heavily Democratic district.
House
LEAD/WON
Democrat
Republican
Seat
2020 Results
Democrat
Republican
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Donald Norcross
Donald Norcross *
incumbent Norcross
Norcross *
0
0%
Mario DeSantis DeSantis
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Claire Gustafson Gustafson
0
0%
Damon Galdo Galdo
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Carolyn Rush Rush
0
0%
Tim Alexander Alexander
0
0%
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Jeff Van Drew
Jeff Van Drew *
incumbent Van Drew
Van Drew *
0
0%
Sean Pignatelli Pignatelli
0
0%
John Barker Barker
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Reuven Hendler Hendler
0
0%
incumbent Andy Kim
Andy Kim *
incumbent Kim
Kim *
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Bob Healey Healey
0
0%
Nicholas Ferrara Ferrara
0
0%
Ian Smith Smith
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Matthew Jenkins Jenkins
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Steve Gray Gray
0
0%
incumbent Christopher Smith
Christopher Smith *
incumbent Smith
Smith *
0
0%
Mike Blasi Blasi
0
0%
Mike Crispi Crispi
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Josh Gottheimer
Josh Gottheimer *
incumbent Gottheimer
Gottheimer *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Sab Skenderi Skenderi
0
0%
Fred Schneiderman Schneiderman
0
0%
Frank Pallotta Pallotta
0
0%
Nick De Gregorio De Gregorio
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Frank Pallone
Frank Pallone *
incumbent Pallone
Pallone *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Thomas Toomey Toomey
0
0%
Susan Kiley Kiley
0
0%
Rik Mehta Mehta
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Tom Malinowski
Tom Malinowski *
incumbent Malinowski
Malinowski *
0
0%
Roger Bacon Bacon
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Thomas Kean Jr. Kean Jr.
0
0%
John Isemann Isemann
0
0%
Sterling Schwab Schwab
0
0%
Kevin Dorlon Dorlon
0
0%
Philip Rizzo Rizzo
0
0%
John Flora Flora
0
0%
Erik Peterson Peterson
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Robert Menendez Menendez
0
0%
Ane Roseborough-Eberhard Roseborough-Eberhard
0
0%
David Ocampo Grajales Ocampo Grajales
0
0%
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Marcos Arroyo Arroyo
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Bill Pascrell
Bill Pascrell *
incumbent Pascrell
Pascrell *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Billy Prempeh Prempeh
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Donald Payne Jr.
Donald Payne Jr. *
incumbent Payne Jr.
Payne Jr. *
0
0%
Imani Oakley Oakley
0
0%
Akil Khalfani Khalfani
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
David Pinckney Pinckney
0
0%
Garth Stewart Stewart
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Mikie Sherrill
Mikie Sherrill *
incumbent Sherrill
Sherrill *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Paul DeGroot DeGroot
0
0%
Tayfun Selen Selen
0
0%
Ruth McAndrew McAndrew
0
0%
Toby Anderson Anderson
0
0%
Alexander Halter Halter
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Bonnie Watson Coleman
Bonnie Watson Coleman *
incumbent Watson Coleman
Watson Coleman *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Darius Mayfield Mayfield
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.