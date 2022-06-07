2022 New Mexico primary elections results

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is uncontested in her primary, but a collection of Republicans are running to be her challenger in November. In the 2nd District, the Democratic party has thrown its support behind Gabe Vasquez, a former aide to Sen. Martin Heinrich (D), to target incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell (R).
Governor
Republican Primary
Republican Primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Mark Ronchetti Ronchetti
0
0%
Rebecca Dow Dow
0
0%
Gregory Zanetti Zanetti
0
0%
Jay Block Block
0
0%
Ethel Maharg Maharg
0
0%
No results reported.
Albuquerque
Las Cruces
Santa Fe
Roswell
No votes
Democratic Primary
Democratic Primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham
Michelle Lujan Grisham *
incumbent Lujan Grisham
Lujan Grisham *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
House
LEAD/WON
Democrat
Republican
Seat
2020 Results
Democrat
Republican
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Melanie Stansbury
Melanie Stansbury *
incumbent Stansbury
Stansbury *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Louie Sanchez Sanchez
0
0%
Michelle Garcia Holmes Garcia Holmes
0
0%
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Gabriel Vasquez Vasquez
0
0%
Darshan Patel Patel
0
0%
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Yvette Herrell
Yvette Herrell *
incumbent Herrell
Herrell *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Teresa Leger Fernandez
Teresa Leger Fernandez *
incumbent Leger Fernandez
Leger Fernandez *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Alexis Martinez Johnson Martinez Johnson
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.