2022 New Mexico primary elections results

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is uncontested in her primary, but a collection of Republicans are running to be her challenger in November. In the 2nd District, the Democratic party has thrown its support behind Gabe Vasquez, a former aide to Sen. Martin Heinrich (D), to target incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell (R).

House

LEAD/WON Democrat Republican Seat 2020 Results Democrat Republican District 1 Lean Biden DEM leader is StansburyMelanie Stansbury*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Melanie Stansbury Melanie Stansbury * incumbent Stansbury Stansbury * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Louie Sanchez Sanchez 0 0 % Michelle Garcia Holmes Garcia Holmes 0 0 % No results reported. District 2 Lean Biden DEM Awaiting results and GOP leader is HerrellYvette Herrell*(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Gabriel Vasquez Vasquez 0 0 % Darshan Patel Patel 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Yvette Herrell Yvette Herrell * incumbent Herrell Herrell * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent District 3 Lean Biden DEM leader is Leger FernandezTeresa Leger Fernandez*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is Martinez JohnsonAlexis Martinez Johnson(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Teresa Leger Fernandez Teresa Leger Fernandez * incumbent Leger Fernandez Leger Fernandez * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Alexis Martinez Johnson Martinez Johnson 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.