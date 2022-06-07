2022 New Mexico primary elections results

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is uncontested in her primary, but a collection of Republicans are running to be her challenger in November. In the 2nd District, the Democratic party has thrown its support behind Gabe Vasquez, a former aide to Sen. Martin Heinrich (D), to target incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell (R).

Governor

Republican Primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Mark Ronchetti Ronchetti 00%
Rebecca Dow Dow 00
Gregory Zanetti Zanetti 00
Jay Block Block 00
Ethel Maharg Maharg 00
No results reported.

Democratic Primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham

00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

House

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

