Polls close on June 28 at 9 p.m. ET
2022 New York primary election results
WHAT TO WATCH
Governor
Hochul is seeking her first full term after replacing embattled governor Andrew M. Cuomo in August 2021. She faces challenges from Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Long Island centrist, and New York City public advocate Jumaane Williams to her left. Republicans seeking their partyâ€™s nomination include Long Island congressman Lee Zeldin, businessman Andrew Giuliani (the son of New York Cityâ€™s former mayor) and businessman Harry Wilson.
Democratic primary
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Kathy Hochul
incumbent Hochul
|0
|0%
|Thomas Suozzi Suozzi
|0
|0%
|Jumaane Williams Williams
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Republican primary
Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lee Zeldin Zeldin
|0
|0%
|Andrew Giuliani Giuliani
|0
|0%
|Harry Wilson Wilson
|0
|0%
|Rob Astorino Astorino
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Senate
Both parties chose candidates before the primary. Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D) avoided a primary opponent and will face Republican nominee Joe Pinion, a Newsmax host who would be the stateâ€™s first Black senator.
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Charles E. Schumer Schumer
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Joe Pinion Pinion
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.