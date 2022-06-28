Governor

Hochul is seeking her first full term after replacing embattled governor Andrew M. Cuomo in August 2021. She faces challenges from Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Long Island centrist, and New York City public advocate Jumaane Williams to her left. Republicans seeking their partyâ€™s nomination include Long Island congressman Lee Zeldin, businessman Andrew Giuliani (the son of New York Cityâ€™s former mayor) and businessman Harry Wilson.