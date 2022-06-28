Polls close on June 28 at 9 p.m. ET

2022 New York primary election results

WHAT TO WATCH

Governor

Hochul is seeking her first full term after replacing embattled governor Andrew M. Cuomo in August 2021. She faces challenges from Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Long Island centrist, and New York City public advocate Jumaane Williams to her left. Republicans seeking their partyâ€™s nomination include Long Island congressman Lee Zeldin, businessman Andrew Giuliani (the son of New York Cityâ€™s former mayor) and businessman Harry Wilson.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Kathy Hochul

incumbent Hochul

00%
Thomas Suozzi Suozzi 00
Jumaane Williams Williams 00
No results reported.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Lee Zeldin Zeldin 00%
Andrew Giuliani Giuliani 00
Harry Wilson Wilson 00
Rob Astorino Astorino 00
No results reported.

Senate

Both parties chose candidates before the primary. Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D) avoided a primary opponent and will face Republican nominee Joe Pinion, a Newsmax host who would be the stateâ€™s first Black senator.

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Charles E. Schumer Schumer 00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Joe Pinion Pinion 00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees