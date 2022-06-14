Polls close on June 14 at 8 p.m. ET
2022 North Dakota primary elections results
The primaries in North Dakota are fairly quiet this year. In the Senate primaries, incumbent Sen. John Hoeven (R) is expected to hold off a challenge from oil worker Riley Kuntz, and the Democrats have endorsed Katrina Christiansen, a University of Jamestown engineering professor. Both the Republican and Democratic races for the state’s at-large congressional district are uncontested.
Senate
Republican Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent John Hoeven
|0
|0%
|Riley Kuntz Kuntz
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Democratic Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Katrina Christiansen Christiansen
|0
|0%
|Michael Steele Steele
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
At-large congressional district
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Kelly Armstrong
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mark Haugen Haugen
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.