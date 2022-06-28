Inhofe announced his retirement in February , resulting in a Senate race to fill the remainder of his current term, until 2027. Among the 13 Republican candidates are: Rep. Markwayne Mullin, businessman and former state House speaker T.W. Shannon and former state attorney general Scott Pruitt, who served as former president Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency chief.

Sen. James Lankford is a heavy favorite for reelection in the fall. His opponents in the Republican primary are pastor Jackson Lahmeyer and Joan Farr, who is running for U.S. Senate in Kansas as well. Six Democrats are competing for their party's nod.

U.S. House Use this tool to find your congressional district.

LEAD/WON Democrat Republican Seat 2020 Results Democrat Republican District 1 Strong Trump DEM leader is MartinAdam Martin(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is HernKevin Hern*(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Adam Martin Martin 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Kevin Hern Kevin Hern * incumbent Hern Hern * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent District 2 Strong Trump DEM leader is AndrewsNaomi Andrews(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Naomi Andrews Andrews 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Chris Schiller Schiller 0 0 % Pamela Gordon Gordon 0 0 % Dustin Roberts Roberts 0 0 % Marty Quinn Quinn 0 0 % Clint Johnson Johnson 0 0 % David Derby Derby 0 0 % John Bennett Bennett 0 0 % Guy Barker Barker 0 0 % Avery Frix Frix 0 0 % Wes Nofire Nofire 0 0 % Rhonda Hopkins Hopkins 0 0 % Josh Brecheen Brecheen 0 0 % Johnny Teehee Teehee 0 0 % Erick Wyatt Wyatt 0 0 % No results reported. District 3 Strong Trump DEM leader is RossJeremiah Ross(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Jeremiah Ross Ross 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Frank Lucas Frank Lucas * incumbent Lucas Lucas * 0 0 % Stephen Butler Butler 0 0 % Wade Burleson Burleson 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 4 Strong Trump DEM leader is BrannonMary Brannon(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Mary Brannon Brannon 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. James Taylor Taylor 0 0 % incumbent Tom Cole Tom Cole * incumbent Cole Cole * 0 0 % Frank Blacke Blacke 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 5 Strong Trump DEM leader is Harris-TillJoshua Harris-Till(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Joshua Harris-Till Harris-Till 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Subrina Banks Banks 0 0 % incumbent Stephanie Bice Stephanie Bice * incumbent Bice Bice * 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent * Incumbent

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.