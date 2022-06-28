Inhofe announced his retirement in February, resulting in a Senate race to fill the remainder of his current term, until 2027. Among the 13 Republican candidates are: Rep. Markwayne Mullin, businessman and former state House speaker T.W. Shannon and former state attorney general Scott Pruitt, who served as former president Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency chief.
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Markwayne Mullin Mullin
0
0%
Randy Grellner Grellner
0
0%
T.W. Shannon Shannon
0
0%
Alex Gray Gray
0
0%
Nathan Dahm Dahm
0
0%
Scott Pruitt Pruitt
0
0%
John Tompkins Tompkins
0
0%
Adam Holley Holley
0
0%
Jessica Jean Garrison Garrison
0
0%
Luke Holland Holland
0
0%
Paul Royse Royse
0
0%
Laura Moreno Moreno
0
0%
Michael Coibion Coibion
0
0%
No results reported.
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Kendra Horn Horn
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Senate
Sen. James Lankford is a heavy favorite for reelection in the fall. His opponents in the Republican primary are pastor Jackson Lahmeyer and Joan Farr, who is running for U.S. Senate in Kansas as well. Six Democrats are competing for their party's nod.
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.