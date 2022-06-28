Polls close on June 28 at 8 p.m. ET

2022 Oklahoma primary election results

WHAT TO WATCH

Governor

Republican primary

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Kevin Stitt

incumbent Stitt

00%
Joel Kintsel Kintsel 00
Mark Sherwood Sherwood 00
Moira McCabe McCabe 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Joy Hofmeister Hofmeister 00%
Connie Johnson Johnson 00
No results reported.

Senate Unexpired Term

Inhofe announced his retirement in February, resulting in a Senate race to fill the remainder of his current term, until 2027. Among the 13 Republican candidates are: Rep. Markwayne Mullin, businessman and former state House speaker T.W. Shannon and former state attorney general Scott Pruitt, who served as former president Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency chief.

Republican primary

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Markwayne Mullin Mullin 00%
Randy Grellner Grellner 00
T.W. Shannon Shannon 00
Alex Gray Gray 00
Nathan Dahm Dahm 00
Scott Pruitt Pruitt 00
John Tompkins Tompkins 00
Adam Holley Holley 00
Jessica Jean Garrison Garrison 00
Luke Holland Holland 00
Paul Royse Royse 00
Laura Moreno Moreno 00
Michael Coibion Coibion 00
Show more candidates
No results reported.

Democratic primary

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Kendra Horn Horn 00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

Senate

Sen. James Lankford is a heavy favorite for reelection in the fall. His opponents in the Republican primary are pastor Jackson Lahmeyer and Joan Farr, who is running for U.S. Senate in Kansas as well. Six Democrats are competing for their party's nod.

Republican primary

Republican primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent James Lankford

incumbent Lankford

00%
Jackson Lahmeyer Lahmeyer 00
Joan Farr Farr 00
No results reported.

Senate Democratic primary

Senate Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Madison Horn Horn 00%
Jason Bollinger Bollinger 00
Jo Glenn Glenn 00
Dennis Baker Baker 00
Brandon Wade Wade 00
Arya Azma Azma 00
Show more candidates
No results reported.

U.S. House

Use this tool to find your congressional district.

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees