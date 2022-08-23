Polls close on Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. ET

2022 Oklahoma primary runoff elections results

Senate special

None of the 13 candidates on the ballot in the Republican primary to fill the remainder of Sen. James M. Inhofe’s term received more than 50 percent of the vote. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and former state House speaker T.W. Shannon advanced to a runoff. Mullin has Donald Trump’s endorsement and won the plurality of the vote in the primary.

Republican primary runoff

Republican primary runoff

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Markwayne Mullin Mullin 00%
T.W. Shannon Shannon 00
No results reported.

Senate

Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger advanced to a runoff from a field of six candidates in the Democratic primary. The winner will take on incumbent Sen. Jim Lankford (R) in the fall.

Democratic primary runoff

Democratic primary runoff

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Jason Bollinger Bollinger 00%
Madison Horn Horn 00
No results reported.

2nd District

Avery Frix and Josh Breechen advanced to a runoff in the Republican primary in Rep. Markwayne Mulline’s district. This is a very Republican-leaning district – the winner of this runoff will likely win the seat in November.

Republican primary runoff

Republican primary runoff

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Avery Frix Frix 00%
Josh Brecheen Brecheen 00
No results reported.

By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees