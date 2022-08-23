Polls close on Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. ET
2022 Oklahoma primary runoff elections results
Senate special
None of the 13 candidates on the ballot in the Republican primary to fill the remainder of Sen. James M. Inhofe’s term received more than 50 percent of the vote. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and former state House speaker T.W. Shannon advanced to a runoff. Mullin has Donald Trump’s endorsement and won the plurality of the vote in the primary.
Republican primary runoff
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Markwayne Mullin Mullin
|0
|0%
|T.W. Shannon Shannon
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Senate
Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger advanced to a runoff from a field of six candidates in the Democratic primary. The winner will take on incumbent Sen. Jim Lankford (R) in the fall.
Democratic primary runoff
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jason Bollinger Bollinger
|0
|0%
|Madison Horn Horn
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
2nd District
Avery Frix and Josh Breechen advanced to a runoff in the Republican primary in Rep. Markwayne Mulline’s district. This is a very Republican-leaning district – the winner of this runoff will likely win the seat in November.
Republican primary runoff
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Avery Frix Frix
|0
|0%
|Josh Brecheen Brecheen
|0
|0%
|No results reported.