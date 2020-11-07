The nation's big cities, often objects of Trump’s scorn, are turning away from him. Across the counties home to those cities and suburbs, Biden's lead is already millions more than Hillary Clinton’s was four years ago, and that is likely to grow as final ballots are counted.

The large part of Biden’s big urban gain is coming from center-city areas, those dozens of counties at the core of metropolitan areas with populations of more than 1 million — places such as Michigan’s Wayne County, home to Detroit, and Milwaukee County in Wisconsin, where Democratic margins grew by tens of thousands of votes and helped flip the states for Biden.

Beyond the center cities, Trump is still winning across the suburban counties he carried four years ago, but he has lost ground there despite significantly higher overall turnout. Meanwhile, in the suburbs that went for Clinton four years ago, Democrats have added twice as many voters as Republicans in the turnout surge. The Clinton counties in these suburbs tend to have higher incomes, education and racial diversity, and this time their vote margins are almost large enough to offset margins in Republican counties.

Although Trump has strengthened his already wide margins in rural counties, those gains often don't make up for shifts in more-populated areas.