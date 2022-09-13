Incumbent Gov. Dan McKee (D) is running for reelection and has challengers on both sides. Rep. Jim Langevin (D) is retiring from the House after two decades and his open seat representing the state’s 2nd District is considered a tossup this fall.
Governor
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Dan McKee
Dan McKee *
incumbent McKee
McKee *
0
0%
Nellie Gorbea Gorbea
0
0%
Matthew Brown Brown
0
0%
Luis Daniel Muñoz Muñoz
0
0%
Helena Foulkes Foulkes
0
0%
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Newport
Providence
No votes
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Jonathan Riccitelli Riccitelli
0
0%
Ashley Kalus Kalus
0
0%
No results reported.
Newport
Providence
No votes
U.S. House
LEAD/WON
Democrat
Republican
Seat
2020 Results
Democrat
Republican
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent David N. Cicilline
David N. Cicilline *
incumbent Cicilline
Cicilline *
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Allen Waters Waters
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Spencer Dickinson Dickinson
0
0%
David Segal Segal
0
0%
Omar Bah Bah
0
0%
Sarah Morgenthau Morgenthau
0
0%
Joy Fox Fox
0
0%
Seth Magaziner Magaziner
0
0%
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Allan Fung Fung
0
0%
Uncontested
No results reported.
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.
By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees