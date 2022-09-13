Incumbent Gov. Dan McKee (D) is running for reelection and has challengers on both sides. Rep. Jim Langevin (D) is retiring from the House after two decades and his open seat representing the state’s 2nd District is considered a tossup this fall.

U.S. House

LEAD/WON Democrat Republican Seat 2020 Results Democrat Republican District 1 Strong Biden DEM leader is CicillineDavid N. Cicilline*(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is WatersAllen Waters(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent David N. Cicilline David N. Cicilline * incumbent Cicilline Cicilline * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Allen Waters Waters 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. District 2 Lean Biden DEM Awaiting results and GOP leader is FungAllan Fung(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Spencer Dickinson Dickinson 0 0 % David Segal Segal 0 0 % Omar Bah Bah 0 0 % Sarah Morgenthau Morgenthau 0 0 % Joy Fox Fox 0 0 % Seth Magaziner Magaziner 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Allan Fung Fung 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.