2022 Rhode Island primary elections results

Incumbent Gov. Dan McKee (D) is running for reelection and has challengers on both sides. Rep. Jim Langevin (D) is retiring from the House after two decades and his open seat representing the state’s 2nd District is considered a tossup this fall.

Governor

Democratic primary

CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Dan McKee

incumbent McKee

00%
Nellie Gorbea Gorbea 00
Matthew Brown Brown 00
Luis Daniel Muñoz Muñoz 00
Helena Foulkes Foulkes 00
No results reported.

Republican primary

CandidateVotesPct.
Jonathan Riccitelli Riccitelli 00%
Ashley Kalus Kalus 00
No results reported.

U.S. House

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

