Gov. Henry McMaster (R) is expected to hold off a primary challenge from Harrison Musselwhite, a truck driver who also goes by “Trucker Bob”. The Democratic primary is more competitive, with former congressman Joe Cunningham and state Sen. Mia McLeod leading the field.

Incumbent Sen. Tim Scott (R) is uncontested in the Republican primary. The Democratic field has three candidates on the ballot, led by state representative Krystle Matthews and former Spartanburg County Democratic Party chairwoman Angela Geter.

House

LEAD/WON Democrat Republican Seat 2020 Results Democrat Republican District 1 Lean Trump DEM leader is AndrewsAnnie Andrews(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Annie Andrews Andrews 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Nancy Mace Nancy Mace * incumbent Mace Mace * 0 0 % Katie Arrington Arrington 0 0 % Lynz Piper-Loomis Piper-Loomis 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 2 Lean Trump DEM leader is LarkinsJudd Larkins(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP leader is WilsonJoe Wilson*(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Judd Larkins Larkins 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Joe Wilson Joe Wilson * incumbent Wilson Wilson * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent District 3 Strong Trump DEM No primary and GOP leader is DuncanJeff Duncan*(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Jeff Duncan Jeff Duncan * incumbent Duncan Duncan * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent District 4 Strong Trump DEM leader is HillKen Hill(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Ken Hill Hill 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. George Abuzeid Abuzeid 0 0 % incumbent William Timmons William Timmons * incumbent Timmons Timmons * 0 0 % Michael LaPierre LaPierre 0 0 % Mark Burns Burns 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 5 Strong Trump DEM Awaiting results and GOP leader is NormanRalph Norman*(Unc.)(Uncontested) ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Kevin Eckert Eckert 0 0 % Evangeline Hundley Hundley 0 0 % No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Ralph Norman Ralph Norman * incumbent Norman Norman * 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. * Incumbent District 6 Strong Biden DEM Awaiting results and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Gregg Dixon Dixon 0 0 % Michael Addison Addison 0 0 % incumbent James Clyburn James Clyburn * incumbent Clyburn Clyburn * 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. A. Sonia Morris Morris 0 0 % Duke Buckner Buckner 0 0 % No results reported. District 7 Strong Trump DEM leader is ScottDaryl Scott(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Daryl Scott Scott 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Russell Fry Fry 0 0 % Ken Richardson Richardson 0 0 % Spencer Morris Morris 0 0 % incumbent Tom Rice Tom Rice * incumbent Rice Rice * 0 0 % Mark McBride McBride 0 0 % Barbara Arthur Arthur 0 0 % Garrett Barton Barton 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent * Incumbent

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.