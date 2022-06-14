Gov. Henry McMaster (R) is expected to hold off a primary challenge from Harrison Musselwhite, a truck driver who also goes by “Trucker Bob”. The Democratic primary is more competitive, with former congressman Joe Cunningham and state Sen. Mia McLeod leading the field.
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Henry McMaster
Henry McMaster *
incumbent McMaster
McMaster *
0
0%
Harrison Musselwhite Musselwhite
0
0%
* Incumbent
Charleston
Columbia
Greenville
Florence
No votes
Democratic primary
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Joe Cunningham Cunningham
0
0%
Mia McLeod McLeod
0
0%
Carlton Boyd Boyd
0
0%
Calvin McMillan McMillan
0
0%
William Williams Williams
0
0%
Charleston
Columbia
Greenville
Florence
No votes
Senate
Incumbent Sen. Tim Scott (R) is uncontested in the Republican primary. The Democratic field has three candidates on the ballot, led by state representative Krystle Matthews and former Spartanburg County Democratic Party chairwoman Angela Geter.
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Tim Scott
Tim Scott *
incumbent Scott
Scott *
0
0%
Uncontested
* Incumbent
Democratic primary
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Krystle Matthews Matthews
0
0%
Angela Geter Geter
0
0%
Catherine Bruce Bruce
0
0%
Charleston
Columbia
Greenville
Florence
No votes
House
LEAD/WON
Democrat
Republican
Seat
2020 Results
Democrat
Republican
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Annie Andrews Andrews
0
0%
Uncontested
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Nancy Mace
Nancy Mace *
incumbent Mace
Mace *
0
0%
Katie Arrington Arrington
0
0%
Lynz Piper-Loomis Piper-Loomis
0
0%
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Judd Larkins Larkins
0
0%
Uncontested
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Joe Wilson
Joe Wilson *
incumbent Wilson
Wilson *
0
0%
Uncontested
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Jeff Duncan
Jeff Duncan *
incumbent Duncan
Duncan *
0
0%
Uncontested
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Ken Hill Hill
0
0%
Uncontested
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
George Abuzeid Abuzeid
0
0%
incumbent William Timmons
William Timmons *
incumbent Timmons
Timmons *
0
0%
Michael LaPierre LaPierre
0
0%
Mark Burns Burns
0
0%
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Kevin Eckert Eckert
0
0%
Evangeline Hundley Hundley
0
0%
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
incumbent Ralph Norman
Ralph Norman *
incumbent Norman
Norman *
0
0%
Uncontested
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Gregg Dixon Dixon
0
0%
Michael Addison Addison
0
0%
incumbent James Clyburn
James Clyburn *
incumbent Clyburn
Clyburn *
0
0%
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
A. Sonia Morris Morris
0
0%
Duke Buckner Buckner
0
0%
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Daryl Scott Scott
0
0%
Uncontested
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate
Votes
Pct.
Russell Fry Fry
0
0%
Ken Richardson Richardson
0
0%
Spencer Morris Morris
0
0%
incumbent Tom Rice
Tom Rice *
incumbent Rice
Rice *
0
0%
Mark McBride McBride
0
0%
Barbara Arthur Arthur
0
0%
Garrett Barton Barton
0
0%
* Incumbent
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.
By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna and Ashlyn Still