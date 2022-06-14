Polls close on June 14 at 7 p.m. ET

2022 South Carolina primary elections results

WHAT TO WATCH

Governor

Gov. Henry McMaster (R) is expected to hold off a primary challenge from Harrison Musselwhite, a truck driver who also goes by “Trucker Bob”. The Democratic primary is more competitive, with former congressman Joe Cunningham and state Sen. Mia McLeod leading the field.

Republican primary

CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Henry McMaster

incumbent McMaster

00%
Harrison Musselwhite Musselwhite 00
No results reported.

Democratic primary

CandidateVotesPct.
Joe Cunningham Cunningham 00%
Mia McLeod McLeod 00
Carlton Boyd Boyd 00
Calvin McMillan McMillan 00
William Williams Williams 00
No results reported.

Senate

Incumbent Sen. Tim Scott (R) is uncontested in the Republican primary. The Democratic field has three candidates on the ballot, led by state representative Krystle Matthews and former Spartanburg County Democratic Party chairwoman Angela Geter.

Republican primary

CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Tim Scott

incumbent Scott

00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

Democratic primary

CandidateVotesPct.
Krystle Matthews Matthews 00%
Angela Geter Geter 00
Catherine Bruce Bruce 00
No results reported.

House

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

