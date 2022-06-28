Polls close on June 28 at 7 p.m. ET

2022 South Carolina primary runoff election results

The Democratic race to oppose Sen. Tim Scott (R) advanced to a runoff after neither candidate received 50 percent of the vote in the June 14 primary. Author and preservationist Catherine Fleming Bruce and state Rep. Krystle Matthews will compete in the runoff.

Senate

Democratic primary

Democratic primary

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Catherine Bruce Bruce 00%
Krystle Matthews Matthews 00
No results reported.

By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees