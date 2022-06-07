2022 South Dakota primary elections results
In the Republican primary for governor, incumbent Kristi Noem has former president Donald Trump’s endorsement, but she faces a challenger on the right in state Rep. Steve Haugaard, former state House speaker. Incumbent Sen. John Thune (R) has two challengers in his primary. No Democrats are running in the primary for South Dakota’s at-large congressional district, so the winner of the Republican race will be the presumed winner in November.
Governor
Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Kristi Noem
incumbent Noem
|0
|0%
|Steven Haugaard Haugaard
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jamie Smith Smith
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
Senate
Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent John Thune
incumbent Thune
|0
|0%
|Mark Mowry Mowry
|0
|0%
|Bruce Whalen Whalen
|0
|0%
|No results reported.
Democratic primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Brian Bengs Bengs
|0
|0%
|Uncontested
|No results reported.
U.S. House
At-large District Republican primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
incumbent Dusty Johnson
incumbent Johnson
|0
|0%
|Taffy Howard Howard
|0
|0%
|No results reported.