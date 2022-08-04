2022 Tennessee primary elections results
Tennessee has not had a Democrat elected to statewide office in 15 years, but three are competing to challenge incumbent Gov. Bill Lee (R) in November. The 5th District, which covers parts of Nashville and was redrawn after 2020 to favor Republicans, is the state’s only open U.S. House seat this cycle. State Sen. Heidi Campbell (D) is unopposed in the Democratic primary, and nine candidates are seeking the GOP nomination.
Democratic primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate Votes Pct.
JB Smiley Jr. 0 0 %
Jason Martin 0 0 %
Carnita Atwater 0 0 %
No results reported.
Republican primary
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate Votes Pct.
incumbent Bill Lee
Bill Lee *
incumbent Lee
Bill Lee * 0 0 %
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent

U.S. House
Find your congressional district
here.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate Votes Pct.
Cameron Parsons 0 0 %
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate Votes Pct.
incumbent Diana Harshbarger
Diana Harshbarger *
incumbent Harshbarger
Diana Harshbarger * 0 0 %
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate Votes Pct.
Mark Harmon 0 0 %
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate Votes Pct.
incumbent Tim Burchett
Tim Burchett *
incumbent Burchett
Tim Burchett * 0 0 %
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate Votes Pct.
Meg Gorman 0 0 %
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate Votes Pct.
incumbent Chuck Fleischmann
Chuck Fleischmann *
incumbent Fleischmann
Chuck Fleischmann * 0 0 %
Sandy Casey 0 0 %
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate Votes Pct.
Arnold White 0 0 %
Wayne Steele 0 0 %
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate Votes Pct.
incumbent Scott DesJarlais
Scott DesJarlais *
incumbent DesJarlais
Scott DesJarlais * 0 0 %
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate Votes Pct.
Heidi Campbell 0 0 %
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate Votes Pct.
Beth Harwell 0 0 %
Andy Ogles 0 0 %
Kurt Winstead 0 0 %
Jeff Beierlein 0 0 %
Stewart Parks 0 0 %
Tres Wittum 0 0 %
Timothy Lee 0 0 %
Geni Batchelor 0 0 %
Natisha Brooks 0 0 %
No results reported.
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate Votes Pct.
Randal Cooper 0 0 %
Clay Faircloth 0 0 %
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate Votes Pct.
incumbent John Rose
John Rose *
incumbent Rose
John Rose * 0 0 %
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate Votes Pct.
Odessa Kelly 0 0 %
Uncontested
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate Votes Pct.
incumbent Mark Green
Mark Green *
incumbent Green
Mark Green * 0 0 %
Uncontested
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate Votes Pct.
Tim McDonald 0 0 %
Lynnette Williams 0 0 %
No results reported.
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate Votes Pct.
Danny Ray Bridger 0 0 %
Gary Clouse 0 0 %
incumbent David Kustoff
David Kustoff *
incumbent Kustoff
David Kustoff * 0 0 %
Bob Hendry 0 0 %
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Democrat
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate Votes Pct.
incumbent Steve Cohen
Steve Cohen *
incumbent Cohen
Steve Cohen * 0 0 %
M. Latroy Alexandria-Williams 0 0 %
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Republican
Votes received and percentages of total vote
Candidate Votes Pct.
Brown Dudley 0 0 %
Leo AwGoWhat 0 0 %
Charlotte Bergmann 0 0 %
No results reported.
* Incumbent
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.
By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees