2022 Tennessee primary elections results

Tennessee has not had a Democrat elected to statewide office in 15 years, but three are competing to challenge incumbent Gov. Bill Lee (R) in November. The 5th District, which covers parts of Nashville and was redrawn after 2020 to favor Republicans, is the state’s only open U.S. House seat this cycle. State Sen. Heidi Campbell (D) is unopposed in the Democratic primary, and nine candidates are seeking the GOP nomination.