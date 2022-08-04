2022 Tennessee primary elections results

Tennessee has not had a Democrat elected to statewide office in 15 years, but three are competing to challenge incumbent Gov. Bill Lee (R) in November. The 5th District, which covers parts of Nashville and was redrawn after 2020 to favor Republicans, is the state’s only open U.S. House seat this cycle. State Sen. Heidi Campbell (D) is unopposed in the Democratic primary, and nine candidates are seeking the GOP nomination.

Governor

Democratic primary

CandidateVotesPct.
JB Smiley Jr. Smiley 00%
Jason Martin Martin 00
Carnita Atwater Atwater 00
No results reported.

Republican primary

CandidateVotesPct.

incumbent Bill Lee

incumbent Lee

00%
Uncontested
No results reported.

U.S. House

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

By: Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees