Polls close on May 24 at 8 p.m. ET

2022 Texas primary runoff election results

WHAT TO WATCH

Lieutenant governor

No candidate in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor received more than 50 percent of the vote, so State Rep. Michelle Beckley will face accountant and auditor Mike Collier in a runoff. The winner will run against incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) in November.

Attorney general

In the March 1 primaries in Texas, incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) was forced into a runoff by runner-up George P. Bush, fourth-generation elected official of the Bush family serving as Texas land commissioner. In the primary, Bush trailed Paxton by nearly 400,000 votes. The Democratic primary also ended in a runoff – former Galveston mayor Joe Jaworski faces attorney Rochelle Garza.

U.S. House runoffs

Fifteen House races in the March 1 primary elections resulted in runoffs. The most notable race is in the 28th District, where the moderate incumbent Rep. Henry Cueller (D) faces Jessica Cisneros, who is endorsed by Justice Democrats and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

By: Lenny Bronner, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna and Ashlyn Still