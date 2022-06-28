Utah Democrats took the unusual step of not backing a candidate from their party against Sen. Mike Lee (R) this cycle, instead supporting independent candidate Evan McMullin, a never-Trump conservative who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 but fared well in Utah. In the 1st Congressional District, Rep. Blake Moore (R) faces challenges from the right from Andrew Badger and Tina Cannon.
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.