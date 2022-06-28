Utah Democrats took the unusual step of not backing a candidate from their party against Sen. Mike Lee (R) this cycle, instead supporting independent candidate Evan McMullin, a never-Trump conservative who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 but fared well in Utah. In the 1st Congressional District, Rep. Blake Moore (R) faces challenges from the right from Andrew Badger and Tina Cannon.

LEAD/WON Democrat Republican Seat 2020 Results Democrat Republican District 1 Strong Trump DEM leader is JonesRick Jones(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Rick Jones Jones 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Blake Moore Blake Moore * incumbent Moore Moore * 0 0 % Andrew Badger Badger 0 0 % Tina Cannon Cannon 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 2 Strong Trump DEM leader is MitchellNick Mitchell(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Nick Mitchell Mitchell 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Chris Stewart Chris Stewart * incumbent Stewart Stewart * 0 0 % Erin Rider Rider 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 3 Strong Trump DEM leader is WrightGlenn Wright(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Glenn Wright Wright 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent John Curtis John Curtis * incumbent Curtis Curtis * 0 0 % Christopher Herrod Herrod 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent District 4 Strong Trump DEM leader is McDonaldDarlene McDonald(Unc.)(Uncontested) and GOP Awaiting results ChevronDown Democrat Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. Darlene McDonald McDonald 0 0 % Uncontested No results reported. Republican Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Votes Pct. incumbent Burgess Owens Burgess Owens * incumbent Owens Owens * 0 0 % Jake Hunsaker Hunsaker 0 0 % No results reported. * Incumbent * Incumbent

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.